FROZEN: Trump Admin Halts Nearly $2 BILLION to Cornell, Northwestern Pending Civil Rights...
Surprise, Surprise! After Decrying Men in Women's Sports, Liar Newsom Has No Plan...
Chris Matthews Makes History: Dumbest Thing Ever Said on TV?!
'Reap the Whirlwind' Redux: Chuck Schumer Attacks Musk After Being Asked About Tesla...
REPORT: Trump Announces 90-Day Pause and Lowered Tariffs for MOST Nations
Meet a Fan of Trump’s Tariffs: Captain Tyler Merritt
Have a Seat on These Pricey New Chairs and We'll Discuss the Latest...
Watch Blame-Shifting Chuck Schumer Squirm When a CNN Host Reminds Him How Long...
'Don't Ever Forget'! Jesse Kelly Reminds Us What Biden, Harris and Dems Created...
VIP
Here's How AOC Got to Bernie's 'Fight Oligarchy' Event (You CAN'T Make This...
Self-Awareness FAIL: Jim VandeHei Blames Death of the Legacy Media on 'A Couple...
Tale of the Tapes: President Trump Mulling Release of Recordings of Robert Hur...
President Trump Says Democrats Facilitating Illegal Alien Invasion at Southern Border Was...
A Helping Span: New Chinese Bridge Is Nine Times Taller than San Francisco’s...

The ERA Is a Dead Law (So Far): Thread Shows Judges Keep Rejecting the ERA As Constitutional

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | 3:30 PM on April 09, 2025
AP Photo/Danny Johnston, File

Shortly before he left office, President Biden (well, whatever intern was running his account that day) tried to unilaterally ratify the Constitution by declaring the Equal Rights Amendment (ERA) the 'law of the land.'

Advertisement

It's not. The ERA missed the ratification deadline, which passed somewhere around the time this writer was born (and she's 42 now). Virginia tried to ratify the ERA in 2020, decades after that deadline, and that ratification was the basis for several legal claims and a few lawsuits.

Here's a thread about two federal lawsuits rooted in the fiction of the nonexistent 28th Amendment (something this writer predicted would happen, by the way):

Thankfully, these judges haven't taken the bait:

Good.

Recommended

FROZEN: Trump Admin Halts Nearly $2 BILLION to Cornell, Northwestern Pending Civil Rights Investigation
Amy Curtis
Advertisement

The ERA doesn't exist. These lawsuits should be dismissed.

There can be debate about whether or not women should have to register for the Military Selective Service Act (MSSA), but that's outside of the 28th Amendment question.

A fool has himself for a lawyer, as the saying goes.

An amendment that doesn't exist.

No matter how many times Democrats post on X that it's the 'law of the land.'

Advertisement

Even Biden's DOJ -- at least in 2023 -- didn't recognize the ERA.

So Biden tried to enshrine the ERA before leaving office knowing it was a dead law.

Hopefully, the 9th Circuit rejects the appeal, too.

It has to reject it.

The ERA does not exist as actual law.

Advertisement

This is so tiresome.

As this writer said, there might be a discussion to have about the Selective Service and women.

The ERA is not the way to go about it.

Nothing is stopping a woman from signing up for the military, though.

Well, look at that.

Advertisement

This writer said when all the ERA nonsense went down that Lefties would bring suits to try and make the ERA a de facto law. She was right.

She hates being right sometimes.

It's nothing but a hoax.

Which is why Harris, Biden, Gillibrand and the rest are unfit for office. They know the ratification process and ignored it anyway.

'Defenders of democracy', or something.

There's no 28th Amendment and this is precisely what the Supreme Court needs to rule on.

Advertisement

Because of course they are.

We're hoping the courts keep shutting down these suits.

The ERA is not in the Constitution. The process to ratify it has to begin again.

Case closed.

Editor's Note: The Democrat Party has never been less popular as voters reject its globalist agenda.


Help us continue exposing Democrats' plans to lead America down a dangerous path. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.


Tags: CONSTITUTION EQUALITY WOMEN'S RIGHTS

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

FROZEN: Trump Admin Halts Nearly $2 BILLION to Cornell, Northwestern Pending Civil Rights Investigation
Amy Curtis
Chris Matthews Makes History: Dumbest Thing Ever Said on TV?!
Twitchy Video
'Reap the Whirlwind' Redux: Chuck Schumer Attacks Musk After Being Asked About Tesla Arson and Vandalism
Doug P.
Surprise, Surprise! After Decrying Men in Women's Sports, Liar Newsom Has No Plan to Make Things 'Fair'
Amy Curtis
REPORT: Trump Announces 90-Day Pause and Lowered Tariffs for MOST Nations
Amy Curtis
Pentagon Spokesman Schools Jasmine Crockett After She Ignorantly Weighed In on Navy Vice Admiral Firing
Warren Squire

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
FROZEN: Trump Admin Halts Nearly $2 BILLION to Cornell, Northwestern Pending Civil Rights Investigation Amy Curtis
Advertisement