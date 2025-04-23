VIP
CNN Reporter Gets a BRUTAL Explanation for Why New Media Is Replacing Old Guard at the White House

Doug P. | 10:43 AM on April 23, 2025
Meme screenshot

The Trump White House has added new media access and prioritized that over the usual "fake news" outlets we've been seeing in the briefing room for years:

CNN's Donie O'Sullivan, who you might remember recently laughing it up with Taylor Lorenz about Luigi Mangione and later doing a story about Right-wing extremism, had a question for Natalie Winters, one of the new media reporters covering the White House. As you might imagine, people in the field of "journalism" from some of the traditional outlets have been hyperventilating over "new media" being placed at the front of the line instead of far behind them

The question from CNN's O'Sullivan: "Are you a real journalist?" 

Hopefully every legacy media journo triggered by the Trump press office's changes will get to see Winters' response: 

OUCH! The lefty propagandists who call themselves "journalists" had that one coming.

Another acceptable response would have been "are YOU a real journalist?"

THIS. Is CNN.

