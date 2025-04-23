CNN Reporter Gets a BRUTAL Explanation for Why New Media Is Replacing Old Guard at the White House

The Trump White House has added new media access and prioritized that over the usual "fake news" outlets we've been seeing in the briefing room for years:

QUESTION: Who would you like to see @PressSec Karoline Leavitt invite to sit in the New Media Seat for the next White House Press Briefing? pic.twitter.com/Sp5khNiznv — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) April 23, 2025

CNN's Donie O'Sullivan, who you might remember recently laughing it up with Taylor Lorenz about Luigi Mangione and later doing a story about Right-wing extremism, had a question for Natalie Winters, one of the new media reporters covering the White House. As you might imagine, people in the field of "journalism" from some of the traditional outlets have been hyperventilating over "new media" being placed at the front of the line instead of far behind them.

The question from CNN's O'Sullivan: "Are you a real journalist?"

Hopefully every legacy media journo triggered by the Trump press office's changes will get to see Winters' response:

CNN: “Are you a real journalist?”



Natalie: “The rest of the media covered for a president that was essentially dead. You failed. That’s why new media is here.” pic.twitter.com/ok5YtruWRt — Natalie Winters (@nataliegwinters) April 23, 2025

OUCH! The lefty propagandists who call themselves "journalists" had that one coming.

Mic drop — Comfortably Smug (@ComfortablySmug) April 23, 2025

Another acceptable response would have been "are YOU a real journalist?"

They actually aired you completely owning them 😂 — Sara Gonzales (@SaraGonzalesTX) April 23, 2025

Notably, the guy asking this question is the same dude who sat down and yucked it up with Taylor Lorenz a week ago over a left-winger murdering a health insurance CEO.



The lack of self-awareness is stunning. https://t.co/7R70cLa7OH — Bonchie (@bonchieredstate) April 23, 2025

THIS. Is CNN.