What did Peanut Know? New York Planned to Execute the Squirrel Prior to the Raid that Seized Him

We may never know, but documents obtained by Judicial Watch show the State of New York planned to behead America's favorite Squirrel prior to the raid that sealed Peanut's fate.

BREAKING: Judicial Watch received 163 pages of records from the NY State Dept of Environmental Conservation in a lawsuit which show authorities had planned to euthanize a squirrel named “Peanut” & a raccoon named “Fred” before they were seized from NY resident Mark Longo (1/3). pic.twitter.com/CdlswpyXpK — Judicial Watch ⚖️ (@JudicialWatch) April 22, 2025

Poor Fred, the Raccoon, was in the wrong place at the wrong time and also met the executioner. The state tied up a loose end.

Judicial Watch was forced to file a lawsuit to obtain the documents after a Freedom of Information Act request was ignored.

“New York State bureaucrats did not want to turn over these documents, but Judicial Watch’s lawsuit forced their hand,” Judicial Watch President @TomFitton (2/3). https://t.co/RIHzFViPQR — Judicial Watch ⚖️ (@JudicialWatch) April 22, 2025

“The documents show an abuse of power where 12 officers were sent in on a raid to seize Peanut and Fred, who the bureaucrats decided beforehand would be killed," @TomFitton (3/3). https://t.co/RIHzFViPQR — Judicial Watch ⚖️ (@JudicialWatch) April 22, 2025

The New York State Department of Environmental Conservation, the agency charged with protecting New York's wildlife, would facilitate the assassination of the waffle-loving rodent and his raccoon roommate, under the guise of a deadly disease.

Department officials claimed that an animal handler had been bitten on the thumb by Peanut, and the animal had to be euthanized to test him for rabies. Documentation reported that the bite had broken the skin on her thumb, leaving officials with no other choice.

However, the newly uncovered documents refute this report. Documentation from the scene of the raid reports the bite, and she had an abrasion on her thumb, but her protective gloves were intact.

The reporting officer notes that after the squirrel was found, “Longo began pleading to not take the squirrel:” I was advised that while capturing the squirrel, while wearing latex gloves under heavy duty leather gloves, Wildlife Biologist [redacted] was bit [sic] on the thumb. [Redacted] stated that the bite didn’t appear to break the latex glove, but wasn’t sure. [Redacted] showed me the abrasion on her thumb.

There are no reports of poor Fred biting anyone.

The documents obtained by Judicial Watch show that the state planned to kill the animals prior to the raid taking place.

Judicial Watch announced today it received 163 pages of records from the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation in a Freedom of Information Law (FOIL) lawsuit which show authorities had planned to euthanize a squirrel named “Peanut” and a raccoon named “Fred” before they were seized from Pine City, NY, resident Mark Longo. The incident report from the raid on Longo’s home shows that 12 law enforcement personnel were involved in the October 30, 2024, operation to seize Peanut and Fred. The records also show that Peanut was decapitated for rabies analysis after a wildlife biologist who seized the animal from Longo claimed to have been bitten on the thumb.

The ridiculousness of the state's handling of what in essence was a permitting issue was waiting ten months from the initial reports, and then sending a dozen armed officers to apprehend a squirrel and a raccoon as if they were Colombian drug lords.

That's probably not true. If Peanut and Fred were Colombian, New York would have set them up in a nice hotel and provided them with free phones and some food vouchers.

There were a dozen different ways that the state could have handled this situation that did not involve the beheading of two innocent animals, but they chose to make an example of Peanut's human, Mark Longo.

The outrage caused by New York's authoritarian overreaction resurfaced as soon as Judicial Watch posted its story.

This abuse of power, flagrant government overreach, should be addressed. Unbelievable.

Thank you for your steadfastness, Judicial Watch.



We hope Mark sues their authoritarian pants off, which is as much accountability as we can probably hope for.

Cruelty seems to be New York's point when they killed Peanut and Fred. At any time between January and October, they could have informed Longo of the permitting issue, made him show compliance, and even fined him. Instead, they waited to get a warrant, raided the home, and killed the very animals they were supposedly protecting. Just to punish him.

It's who they are, and when they show you who they are, believe them.