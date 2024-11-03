Besties With Tim Kaine! AWFL Who Attacked Conservative Black Woman in NoVA Eatery...
WHOA! Once You See Two Kamala Harris Speeches Side-By-Side Like THIS You Can't...
VIP
Oh, You Have a Ridiculous Last-Minute Poll Showing Kamala Winning IA? DON'T CARE,...
Michael Shellenberger Brings ALL the Receipts in DAMNING Thread Showing NBC/SNL BROKE the...
The Karen to End ALL Karens --> Meet the Nasty, Hate-Filled Harpy Who...
HUGE. No, Wait ... YUGE! What the NYT Just Admitted About Trump's Poll...
So, About that Des Moines Register IA Poll ... It Just Does NOT...
Can't Even Get Her Own BIT! Kamala's SNL Skit BOMBS and Gosh Golly...
VIP
David French Says It's Not Even Close to Acceptable to Say Trump Wasn't...
Trump Campaign Press Secretary Destroys CNN Over 'Violent Rhetoric' From Trump
BOMBSHELL: Video in Daniel Penny Case Show Police Said Neely Still Had a...
Michigan Rep. Rashida Tlaib Passes on Chance to Endorse Kamala Harris
VIP
We're From the Government and We're Here to Euthanize Your Squirrel
David Frum Says Calling Liz Cheney a Warmonger Is Trump Code for ‘I...

BUCKLE UP! Amy Curtis Takes 'Petty Broken Government' APART in EPIC Thread About Peanut and Fred's Deaths

Sam J.
Sam J.  |  10:15 AM on November 03, 2024
Twitchy/Meme

The heartbreaking story about Peanut the squirrel and Fred the raccoon both losing their lives because some heifer in ANOTHER STATE wanted to take the 'rodent' out for whatever reason has a much darker side that few of us are looking at, and that's how dangerous, petty and broken our government is.

Advertisement

Don't get us wrong, every time we watch the videos of Peanut and Fred we cry (this editor in particular) but there is something so much scarier going on here, and Twitchy freelancer Amy Curtis wrote about it in this epic thread.

Take a look:

Bingo.

Restorative justice.

EQUITY.

But she's right, it's lawfare.

The Left picks and chooses which laws they will enforce.

Yup.

Recommended

Besties With Tim Kaine! AWFL Who Attacked Conservative Black Woman in NoVA Eatery Has Been IDENTIFIED
Sam J.
Advertisement

And again, only maybe.

We do indeed.

Not their problem.

Handful, adorbs.

Man, government is freakin' evil.

IT WAS EQUITABLE!

Advertisement

For the GREATER good.

Boomity boom boom.

Awful.

Yup.

Ahem. Equity.

FED UP.

Louder for the people in the back.

Advertisement

YAAAAAS.

Preach, girl.

Because of equity.

Past fed up.

Grrrr.

The Left doesn't get a lot of things, just sayin'.

And boom goes the dynamite.

===========================================================================

Advertisement

Related:

The Karen to End ALL Karens --> Meet the Nasty, Hate-Filled Harpy Who Got Peanut and Fred Murdered

HUGE. No, Wait ... YUGE! What the NYT Just Admitted About Trump's Poll Numbers Will PANIC Team Kamala

So, About that Des Moines Register IA Poll ... It Just Does NOT Add Up (Done This Before?! Crosstabs?!)

Can't Even Get Her Own BIT! Kamala's SNL Skit BOMBS and Gosh Golly Gee, It Looks REALLY Familiar (Watch)

Conservative Woman DROPS WaPo Harpy INSISTING Cowering Republican Women Lie About Voting Dropped (Thread)

===========================================================================

Tags: COMMUNISM KAMALA HARRIS LEFT TRUMP AMY CURTIS

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Besties With Tim Kaine! AWFL Who Attacked Conservative Black Woman in NoVA Eatery Has Been IDENTIFIED
Sam J.
The Karen to End ALL Karens --> Meet the Nasty, Hate-Filled Harpy Who Got Peanut and Fred Murdered
Sam J.
Michael Shellenberger Brings ALL the Receipts in DAMNING Thread Showing NBC/SNL BROKE the Law for Kamala
Sam J.
WHOA! Once You See Two Kamala Harris Speeches Side-By-Side Like THIS You Can't Unsee It and LOL (Watch)
Sam J.
HUGE. No, Wait ... YUGE! What the NYT Just Admitted About Trump's Poll Numbers Will PANIC Team Kamala
Sam J.
Can't Even Get Her Own BIT! Kamala's SNL Skit BOMBS and Gosh Golly Gee, It Looks REALLY Familiar (Watch)
Sam J.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
Besties With Tim Kaine! AWFL Who Attacked Conservative Black Woman in NoVA Eatery Has Been IDENTIFIED Sam J.
Advertisement