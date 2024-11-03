BUCKLE UP! Amy Curtis Takes 'Petty Broken Government' APART in EPIC Thread About Peanut and Fred's Deaths

The heartbreaking story about Peanut the squirrel and Fred the raccoon both losing their lives because some heifer in ANOTHER STATE wanted to take the 'rodent' out for whatever reason has a much darker side that few of us are looking at, and that's how dangerous, petty and broken our government is.

Don't get us wrong, every time we watch the videos of Peanut and Fred we cry (this editor in particular) but there is something so much scarier going on here, and Twitchy freelancer Amy Curtis wrote about it in this epic thread.

Take a look:

1/X Buckle up, guys and gals, it’s thread time.



Here’s why Peanut and Fred have become such a rallying point for people:



We aren’t suddenly in love with a squirrel and a raccoon.



They represent the problems of a very broken, petty government. https://t.co/EF8dhjjCpr — Amy Curtis 🇮🇱 (@RantyAmyCurtis) November 3, 2024

Bingo.

2/X



For years, we’ve watched as our betters in the Democratic Party have engaged in the selective application of our laws.



They call it “restorative justice” or “criminal justice reform” or some other nifty euphemism, but what it is is lawfare. — Amy Curtis 🇮🇱 (@RantyAmyCurtis) November 3, 2024

Restorative justice.

EQUITY.

But she's right, it's lawfare.

3/X



It’s why violent repeat offenders can assault, rape, and steal and get a slap on the wrist.



Jordan Neely was arrested something like 40 times prior to his encounter with Daniel Penny.



The Left decided their crimes — which are still crimes — are somehow acceptable. — Amy Curtis 🇮🇱 (@RantyAmyCurtis) November 3, 2024

The Left picks and chooses which laws they will enforce.

Yup.

4/X



So they turn a blind eye to the minority of citizens who are actually criminals and let them continue to harass and injure others.



Maybe — maybe — if they kill somebody they’ll get jail time. Simply because of the public outcry if they don’t. — Amy Curtis 🇮🇱 (@RantyAmyCurtis) November 3, 2024

And again, only maybe.

5/X



But it shouldn’t come to someone losing their life before the state protects us.



And eventually they’ll expect us to tolerate them setting murderers loose, too.



People see this. — Amy Curtis 🇮🇱 (@RantyAmyCurtis) November 3, 2024

We do indeed.

6/X



We see criminal illegal immigrants — who are criminals the second they illegally cross our border, btw — get a pass.



Including tens of thousands who are ACTUAL criminals: gang members, murderers, rapists.



And our government shrugs and says “Oh well, nothing we can do.” — Amy Curtis 🇮🇱 (@RantyAmyCurtis) November 3, 2024

Not their problem.

7/X



Martha Raddatz says it’s “a handful” of gang members taking over apartments.



As if the acceptable number of violent gangs running America apartment complexes should be anything other than ZERO. — Amy Curtis 🇮🇱 (@RantyAmyCurtis) November 3, 2024

Handful, adorbs.

8/X



During COVID, we watched as government shut down our schools and businesses and arrested people who had the nerve to fish alone on an empty beach.



That was “unsafe”, you grandma killer.



The UK toyed with killing ALL PET CATS. — Amy Curtis 🇮🇱 (@RantyAmyCurtis) November 3, 2024

Man, government is freakin' evil.

9/X



Then George Floyd happened and suddenly riots and protests and being outside in large groups was okay.



My dad’s funeral? Nah.



Your kid’s graduation? Nope?



But assholes burning down cities? OKAY! — Amy Curtis 🇮🇱 (@RantyAmyCurtis) November 3, 2024

IT WAS EQUITABLE!

10/X



Few of them were arrested as they did billions of dollars in damage to cities across the country.



But the rest of us? Government might not let us leave our homes if we don’t get a vaccine passport.



For our own good. — Amy Curtis 🇮🇱 (@RantyAmyCurtis) November 3, 2024

For the GREATER good.

11/X



I see a lot of people saying “Well, the squirrel was illegal!”



So?



Theft is illegal. Assault is illegal. Arson and rioting are illegal.



Crossing the border is illegal.



Our government decided not to enforce THOSE laws. — Amy Curtis 🇮🇱 (@RantyAmyCurtis) November 3, 2024

Boomity boom boom.

12/X



But instead they come down on a family with a pet squirrel and raccoon like a ton of bricks.



The full weight of whatever fascist government agency that decided THIS was the law they’re gonna ruthlessly enforce. — Amy Curtis 🇮🇱 (@RantyAmyCurtis) November 3, 2024

Awful.

13/X



And this is how it always plays out: the Left’s preferred groups can get away with literal murder, and the Left will say they either don’t have the resources to enforce laws (“we can’t possibly deport tens of millions!”) — Amy Curtis 🇮🇱 (@RantyAmyCurtis) November 3, 2024

Yup.

14/X



Or they say not enforcing the laws with XZY groups is itself a form of “restorative justice.” — Amy Curtis 🇮🇱 (@RantyAmyCurtis) November 3, 2024

Ahem. Equity.

15/X



This is an untenable and unsustainable position.



Peanut and Fred are simply the tipping point.



We are fed up with a government that picks winners and losers when the law should be applied equally and fairly. — Amy Curtis 🇮🇱 (@RantyAmyCurtis) November 3, 2024

FED UP.

Louder for the people in the back.

16/X



And we’re sick of government ignoring crimes that actually harm people and communities, but being absolutely brutal when enforcing a law over a squirrel and raccoon that were LITERALLY HURTING NO ONE. — Amy Curtis 🇮🇱 (@RantyAmyCurtis) November 3, 2024

YAAAAAS.

Preach, girl.

17/X



The problem is the hypocrisy.



Government will let guys like Jordan Neely wander free to harass and terrorize women and toddlers on subways.



They’ll ruin the life of anyone who defends the innocents against those criminals. — Amy Curtis 🇮🇱 (@RantyAmyCurtis) November 3, 2024

Because of equity.

18/X



Then they’ll find some law about pet squirrels and raccoons and decide THAT is the one they’re going to follow to the letter.



People are fed up with it. — Amy Curtis 🇮🇱 (@RantyAmyCurtis) November 3, 2024

Past fed up.

19/X



THAT is what Peanut and Fred represent.



A country fed up with a government that refuses to enforce its most fundamental laws but one that will give tyrants carte blanche to invade your home over the kinds of pets you have. — Amy Curtis 🇮🇱 (@RantyAmyCurtis) November 3, 2024

Grrrr.

20/X



As always, the Left don’t get this. Because they’re okay with this form of lawfare.



They LIKE lawfare, because right now it benefits them.



And a not insignificant portion of the Left get off on making others suffer like they did Peanut/Fred’s owners. — Amy Curtis 🇮🇱 (@RantyAmyCurtis) November 3, 2024

The Left doesn't get a lot of things, just sayin'.

21/21



They don’t care that a reckoning will come.



And they forget the other side gets to move and shoot, too.



If it takes a squirrel and a raccoon to remind them, so be it. — Amy Curtis 🇮🇱 (@RantyAmyCurtis) November 3, 2024

And boom goes the dynamite.

===========================================================================

