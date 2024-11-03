So, About that Des Moines Register IA Poll ... It Just Does NOT Add Up (Done This Before?! Crosstabs?!)

Gotta tell guys, we knew some SHOCKING poll would drop this weekend to give Democrats hope while at the same time SQUASHING the Right's momentum but we had no idea it would be so damn OBVIOUS. Iowa? REALLY? C'mon. Oh, and then reading about how Pritzker knew about the poll before it was released, what the Hell? Add in the Des Moines Register has done this before AND the bizarre cross tabs and you have something that just doesn't look right.

Something is really off about this poll, but since you're all brilliant Twitchy readers you knew that already.

Although Trump carried Iowa by 9 percentage points in 2016, a September Des Moines Register/Mediacom Iowa Poll shows him tied with Democratic former Vice President Joe Biden. https://t.co/bilkoeuGeq — Des Moines Register (@DMRegister) October 26, 2020

Huh, look at that. Late October, claims Biden and Trump were tied ... Trump won by 8 points.

But wait, there's more!

Des Moines Register has a history of this, claiming the race was tied in 2020 when Trump won the state by 8 points. Back to the same playbook once again. pic.twitter.com/rnSZeTyytv — David Sacks (@DavidSacks) November 3, 2024

Note: Someone (probably a Krassenstein) is trying to Community Note Sacks' post in a big way, but it's hard to argue with the Des Moines Registar's own article about the poll. Silly Krassensteins.

Here's where it gets really fishy:

This looks really bad for @jaselzer. Raises a lot of questions on her independence. This guy had the goods before the poll was released and said he got his info from none other than Gov Pritzker. How could Pritzker have known? pic.twitter.com/FjV8eCQHkK — Mark Gustav (@MarcusGustavus) November 2, 2024

Because Selzer either did what she was asked to do OR she told them.

Not a good look, at all.

And speaking of 'not a good look,' check this out as well:

Read through the Selzer crosstabs and... it's just straight crazy. Here's Selzer/2020 Exits



Overall: D+3/R+8

Senior Women: D+35/D+6

Senior Men: R+2/R+32

Indies: D+7/D+4

Women: D+20/D+3

Men: R+14/R+19

Rurals: R+20/R+28

Suburbs: D+23/R+3

No College: R+12/R+17

College: D+30/D+7 — Ryan James Girdusky (@RyanGirdusky) November 3, 2024

For the indies to move nothing, she’s saying Republicans are shifting further to left than independents. — Ryan James Girdusky (@RyanGirdusky) November 3, 2024

Republicans are moving to the left of Independents.

Sure.

This makes no sense at all. Every area in Iowa is more Republican in 2024 than it was in 2020 & the few Democrat areas either lost ground or turned Republican. pic.twitter.com/nUVVXMadCP — Savannah (@BasedSavannah) November 3, 2024

Not even a little bit.

It's like she was pissed she had to sellout for a narrative, and constructed the most insane poll she could. "Threats to Democracy" on the cross tab as the #1 issue? That doesn't even make the top 4 in any poll this cycle for all battlegrounds. — Trey Robertson (@T_Robertsonian) November 3, 2024

Almost as if she catered to a certain narrative to get the results she wanted.

Crazy.

A staggering work of breathtaking fiction. It's sad that there are so many media outlets and journalists that will applaud this. — Ginger Lady (@GingerLady6) November 3, 2024

Let them.

It doesn't matter.

Vote. Vote Vote.

Punch the polls right in the mouth. We got this.

