So, About that Des Moines Register IA Poll ... It Just Does NOT Add Up (Done This Before?! Crosstabs?!)

Sam J.
Sam J.  |  8:50 AM on November 03, 2024
meme

Gotta tell guys, we knew some SHOCKING poll would drop this weekend to give Democrats hope while at the same time SQUASHING the Right's momentum but we had no idea it would be so damn OBVIOUS. Iowa? REALLY? C'mon. Oh, and then reading about how Pritzker knew about the poll before it was released, what the Hell? Add in the Des Moines Register has done this before AND the bizarre cross tabs and you have something that just doesn't look right.

Something is really off about this poll, but since you're all brilliant Twitchy readers you knew that already. 

Huh, look at that. Late October, claims Biden and Trump were tied ... Trump won by 8 points.

But wait, there's more!

Note: Someone (probably a Krassenstein) is trying to Community Note Sacks' post in a big way, but it's hard to argue with the Des Moines Registar's own article about the poll. Silly Krassensteins.

Here's where it gets really fishy:

Because Selzer either did what she was asked to do OR she told them.

Not a good look, at all.

And speaking of 'not a good look,' check this out as well:

Republicans are moving to the left of Independents.

Sure.

Not even a little bit.

Almost as if she catered to a certain narrative to get the results she wanted.

Crazy.

Let them.

It doesn't matter.

Vote. Vote Vote.

Punch the polls right in the mouth. We got this.

===========================================================================

