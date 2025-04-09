The ERA Is a Dead Law (So Far): Thread Shows Judges Keep Rejecting...
FROZEN: Trump Admin Halts Nearly $2 BILLION to Cornell, Northwestern Pending Civil Rights Investigation

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | 4:00 PM on April 09, 2025
AP Photo/Ted Shaffrey

This is exactly what we voted for.

President Donald Trump has frozen billions in funding to Cornell and Northwestern University over possible civil rights violations.

Good. The Left doesn't get to violate civil rights just because it makes them feel good.

Here's more from Axios:


The Trump administration has halted more than $1 billion in federal funding for Cornell University and around $790 million for Northwestern University amid civil rights investigations, multiple outlets reported.

The big picture: Trump's squeeze on colleges and universities has hit institutions and their research capabilities through broad cuts and targeted threats over allegations of antisemitism and what the administration claims are civil rights violations under diversity, equity and inclusion efforts.


  • He's vowed to pull funding from colleges that allow 'illegal protests' as his administration targets students involved in pro-Palestinian demonstrations and has threatened to yank funds for schools with policies related to race and diversity.
  • Cornell and Northwestern are two of dozens of colleges and universities being investigated over allegations of antisemitic harassment and discrimination.

Those protests violate Title VI of the Civil Rights Act, because they directly interfere with the rights of students -- specifically Jewish students -- to get an education.

The more government got involved with higher education, the worse (and more expensive) it became. That's not a coincidence.

The defunding will continue until sanity is restored.

We'd love to hear those explanations.

Sounds good to us.

The hits keep coming.

Correct.

We need to keep asking this question until we get a clear answer.

Right where it hurts, which is ironic because commies usually hate wealth.

LOL -- just kidding. They only hate when other people are wealthy.

Keep it up, President Trump.

Editor's Note: President Trump is fighting to dismantle the Department of Education and ensure America's kids get the education they deserve.

Help us fight back against Big Government waste and restore power back to the states. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.


