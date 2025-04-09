FROZEN: Trump Admin Halts Nearly $2 BILLION to Cornell, Northwestern Pending Civil Rights Investigation

This is exactly what we voted for.

President Donald Trump has frozen billions in funding to Cornell and Northwestern University over possible civil rights violations.

BREAKING: Trump FREEZES nearly $2B in federal funding—$1B for Cornell, and $790M for Northwestern University, for civil rights violations — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) April 9, 2025

Good. The Left doesn't get to violate civil rights just because it makes them feel good.

The Trump administration has halted more than $1 billion in federal funding for Cornell University and around $790 million for Northwestern University amid civil rights investigations, multiple outlets reported. https://t.co/KJ29YoCrNQ — Axios (@axios) April 9, 2025

Here's more from Axios:



The Trump administration has halted more than $1 billion in federal funding for Cornell University and around $790 million for Northwestern University amid civil rights investigations, multiple outlets reported. The big picture: Trump's squeeze on colleges and universities has hit institutions and their research capabilities through broad cuts and targeted threats over allegations of antisemitism and what the administration claims are civil rights violations under diversity, equity and inclusion efforts.

He's vowed to pull funding from colleges that allow 'illegal protests' as his administration targets students involved in pro-Palestinian demonstrations and has threatened to yank funds for schools with policies related to race and diversity.

Cornell and Northwestern are two of dozens of colleges and universities being investigated over allegations of antisemitic harassment and discrimination.

Those protests violate Title VI of the Civil Rights Act, because they directly interfere with the rights of students -- specifically Jewish students -- to get an education.

They're not really universities anymore...



They're hedge funds taking advantage of a special tax exemption to horde several aircraft carriers worth of money in their endowments.



They don't need and shouldn't get federal funds. pic.twitter.com/Qtnh9BEn8E — Andrew Follett (@AndrewCFollett) April 9, 2025

The more government got involved with higher education, the worse (and more expensive) it became. That's not a coincidence.

Beautiful. Defund the America-wreckers. — Kyle Becker (@kylenabecker) April 9, 2025

The defunding will continue until sanity is restored.

Can someone explain to me why a school that charges $71,266 a year for tuition alone needs $1,000,000,000 from the federal government? pic.twitter.com/kB2jTYtWu5 — Rebecca Tucker (@RebeccaTucker85) April 9, 2025

We'd love to hear those explanations.

These Universities do not need government funding. They have plenty of elite donors from all over the world. We actually should start charging them for accepting foreign donation as outside influence has destroyed our education system ! — Capt'n Trash McDrunkface (@TrashPandaTv) April 9, 2025

Sounds good to us.

Trump hits on multiple fronts at the same time. It’s difficult for his opponents to react due the sheer barrage of punches. https://t.co/uZu1FeZmO2 — Michael Sebastian (@HonorAndDaring) April 9, 2025

The hits keep coming.

Universities shouldn't receive federal funding PERIOD. it's the reason tuition is ridiculously high. https://t.co/1hvvcywnoS — Stefan Martelo (@MarteloStefan) April 9, 2025

Correct.

Why are my tax dollars being sent to private universities that charge huge money for tuition and have large endowments? https://t.co/w6YKyq1aMk — Michael Holloway (@SgtHolloway7983) April 9, 2025

We need to keep asking this question until we get a clear answer.

Let's go!



Hitting the communists in the pocketbook. https://t.co/18CJ0zXoh0 — Truth Shero (@TruthShero) April 9, 2025

Right where it hurts, which is ironic because commies usually hate wealth.

LOL -- just kidding. They only hate when other people are wealthy.

Keep it up, President Trump.

Editor's Note: President Trump is fighting to dismantle the Department of Education and ensure America's kids get the education they deserve.

