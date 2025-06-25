Vile: Christine Pelosi Scolds Andrew Kaczynski by Invoking His Defeat Childhood Cancer Fun...
Dem Dick Durbin’s J6 Pardon ‘Gotcha’ Moment Explodes In His Face Courtesy of Fast-Thinking Emil Bove

Warren Squire
Warren Squire | 7:35 PM on June 25, 2025
AP Photo/Mariam Zuhaib

Illinois Senator Dick Durbin, like all Democrats, is still stuck in 2021. On Wednesday, he tried to use President Donald Trump’s January 6 pardons as a 'gotcha' moment with Principal Associate Deputy Attorney General Emil Bove. Let’s just say it didn’t go well for Durbin.

Bove shut him down completely. (WATCH)

It was like watching a dog tuck its tail between its legs and slink off. Oof!

Posters are grateful that Durbin’s face was on camera at the point of impact.

It’s 2025, and all of Trump’s team members are adept at sparring with Democrats and quickly dispatching them.

As bad as Durbin is, commenters want him to stick around.

The leftist and full-blown socialists in the Democrat Party don’t know when to shut up. At least Durbin can recognize when he’s been handed a massive ‘L’ and knows not to fully embarrass himself on live TV.

2026 ELECTIONS CONGRESS DEMOCRAT PARTY DICK DURBIN DONALD TRUMP JANUARY 6

