Dem Dick Durbin’s J6 Pardon ‘Gotcha’ Moment Explodes In His Face Courtesy of Fast-Thinking Emil Bove

Illinois Senator Dick Durbin, like all Democrats, is still stuck in 2021. On Wednesday, he tried to use President Donald Trump’s January 6 pardons as a 'gotcha' moment with Principal Associate Deputy Attorney General Emil Bove. Let’s just say it didn’t go well for Durbin.

Bove shut him down completely. (WATCH)

Emil Bove shuts down Dick Durbin’s attempt to play gotcha on Trump pardons:



"It's not for me to question President Trump's exercise of the pardon power — any more than it would be for me to question President Biden's pardons of drug traffickers." pic.twitter.com/SOnfrAYLgE — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) June 25, 2025

Trump’s appointees and Cabinet members are always must see TV when it comes to testifying before Congress. 🔥 — Ida (@HeidiSnow381) June 25, 2025

Well played, Mr. Bove. Well played. — Kevin M. Nelson (@KevinMNelsonUSA) June 25, 2025

BOOM 🤯 😎 — 😂 Lefties Losing It 😂 (@LeftistLunatics) June 25, 2025

Savage — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) June 25, 2025

It was like watching a dog tuck its tail between its legs and slink off. Oof!

Posters are grateful that Durbin’s face was on camera at the point of impact.

Durbin literally dropped the Mic 🎤 in reverse 😂 — 😂 Lefties Losing It 😂 (@LeftistLunatics) June 25, 2025

His face after he got that answer was priceless 🤣 — Homesteadlander (@Homesteadlander) June 25, 2025

Durbin's face at that moment caused me to hear a strange crushing sound. Maybe it was his ego? — Ser Gregor (@GregorJmacs) June 25, 2025

Left Durbin in total shock and silence. — Brent D Gifford (@brentdgifford) June 25, 2025

Woah. Literally left him speechless. — ragekage (@KG76554) June 25, 2025

Dick..here’s a hot tip, Don’t ask questions of a man who could outsmart you hungover after a three day bender! — MSCasey (@Seethemscatter2) June 25, 2025

It’s 2025, and all of Trump’s team members are adept at sparring with Democrats and quickly dispatching them.

As bad as Durbin is, commenters want him to stick around.

Dick Durbin is such a POS, but I shudder to think who Illinois will elect to replace him. — RD (@rodericdeane) June 25, 2025

Yeah. Probably going to be worse. — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) June 25, 2025

Especially since what we just saw in NYC. — RD (@rodericdeane) June 25, 2025

The leftist and full-blown socialists in the Democrat Party don’t know when to shut up. At least Durbin can recognize when he’s been handed a massive ‘L’ and knows not to fully embarrass himself on live TV.