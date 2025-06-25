Jake Tapper Elicits Major Laughs With His Self-Righteous Claim that CNN’s ‘Obligation Is to Report Facts’

Marina Medvin Calls Zohan Mamdani Victory Celebration 'The Whitest Party in NYC'
Warren Squire
Warren Squire | 11:15 PM on June 25, 2025
Photo by Andy Kropa/Invision/AP

Has any ‘journalist’ fallen as bad as CNN’s Jake Tapper? He just wrapped up his Biden book tour, where he repeatedly told anyone who would listen that he is incompetent at his job. Back at his anchor desk, CNN is under fire from President Donald Trump for pushing the lie that the Iran nuclear facility bombings were not entirely successful.

Now Tapper is ranting in frustration while everyone points and laughs. (WATCH)

CNN is obligated to do whatever it can to help its flailing Democrat Party.

Posters are calling out CNN for cherry-picking info to create a false narrative. Omission of facts and context is lying.

‘Dang these pesky facts! You’re ruining my fake narrative!’

Commenters wonder what it’s like being a ‘journalistic’ joke like Tapper.

We do know that Tapper is told by posters on X every time he lies to the public.

The walls of CNN’s echo chamber are thick, though.

When Trump leaves office, we’ll probably get another Tapper book. The man monetized his incompetence; he might as well monetize his dishonesty in regards to Trump, too.

Tags:

CNN DEMOCRAT PARTY DONALD TRUMP FAKE NEWS JAKE TAPPER MEDIA BIAS

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

