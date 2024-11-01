He's DEAD, Jim, DEAD! Mollie Hemingway WALLOPS Jonah Goldberg for Pushing Trump Threatened Liz Cheney LIE

Today has been one of the dumbest days covering the legacy media maybe ever, and considering we've been covering the losers for DECADES now, that's really saying something. As Twitchy readers know, video of Trump talking about the warmonger Cheney family has been clipped and edited to make it sound like he's threatening Liz Cheney with the firing squad.

Now, if you watch the actual clip he of course does not say this ... but that hasn't stopped our pals at CNN from running with it. Guess they really need to bury the whole Biden calling Americans garbage thing.

Watch this.

NEW: CNN has launched a full scale disinformation campaign to confuse voters just four days before the presidential election.



The network is deceptively editing a comment Trump made during a campaign event in Arizona about Liz Cheney.



During the event, Trump called out the… pic.twitter.com/kvMi3eMJby — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) November 1, 2024

WTF if Jonah Goldberg doing?!

We expect this from CNN and we get it, he hates Trump but ... really?!

Bro.

Dude.

No.

Mollie Hemingway didn't pull a single punch.

"He's saying quite explicitly and unambiguously that Liz Cheney should be shot, should be executed by firing squad." -- the absolutely broken and self-hating @JonahDispatch, lying BRAZENLY about what was said. https://t.co/dgCfQvaPFf — Mollie (@MZHemingway) November 1, 2024

Absolutely broken and self-hating.

That works.

Absolutely shameful @JonahDispatch



I used to DVR @SpecialReport when you were a guest. That guy gave a flying f*ck about the truth



No, Trump did not call for Liz Cheney to be executed https://t.co/Cp4KE7dE7h — Fusilli Spock (@awstar11) November 1, 2024

Shameful and doesn't give a flying f**k about the truth.

That also reads.

These people have no shame — kevin smith (@kevin_smith45) November 1, 2024

Everyone who is posted this lie has numerous proposed community notes. But community notes is so corrupt that they never get published. — Spitfire (@DogRightGirl) November 1, 2024

Liz Cheney will send our sons and daughters off to war while she sits behind her desk safely at home.

Not only is this the point that Trump was trying to make, it’s also the reality that will take place if Harris is elected. — Susie (@SoCalSister22) November 1, 2024

Cheneys never met a war they couldn't support and profit from.

