Biden Adviser Neera Tanden Angry Vox Journo Won't Push Dem Spin About Trump's...
VIP
The IRONY: Not Very Intelligent Woman Alyssa Farah Griffin Defends Sexist Pig Mark...
Tucker Carlson Hilariously ENDS NYT Hack Asking Him If His Necktie Has Racist/Proud...
Anderson Cooper Playing Stupid About the Difference Between a Normal and Not Normal...
CBS News Does Their Best to Make JD Vance's American Success Story Seem...
Michael Shellenberger Takes Biden White House APART in DAMNING Thread for Altering 'Garbag...
Greg Gutfeld and Other Righties NUKE Liz Cheney from Orbit for Claiming Trump...
Guy Benson DROPS CNN for NOT Throwing Guest Making GROSS Claim About JD...
Dem Sen. Chris Murphy Does His Part to Spread 'Trump Said Liz Cheney...
'Coach' Tim Walz Has Another Football Lingo Issue, Coach and Sen. Tommy Tuberville...
VIP
Politico's Spin on Joe Rogan's Interview with JD Vance Sums Up Media's Long...
Deceptive SNAKES at Kamala's HQ Straight-Up REKT for Editing Trump Speech to Look...
YIKES: October Jobs Report Is ABYSMALLY BAD, but the Media Dutifully Carry Water...
LA-HOO-ZA-HER! Conservative Women Chew Mark Cuban Up and SPIT HIM OUT for Trying...

He's DEAD, Jim, DEAD! Mollie Hemingway WALLOPS Jonah Goldberg for Pushing Trump Threatened Liz Cheney LIE

Sam J.
Sam J.  |  2:10 PM on November 01, 2024
Townhall Media

Today has been one of the dumbest days covering the legacy media maybe ever, and considering we've been covering the losers for DECADES now, that's really saying something. As Twitchy readers know, video of Trump talking about the warmonger Cheney family has been clipped and edited to make it sound like he's threatening Liz Cheney with the firing squad.

Advertisement

Now, if you watch the actual clip he of course does not say this ... but that hasn't stopped our pals at CNN from running with it. Guess they really need to bury the whole Biden calling Americans garbage thing.

Watch this.

WTF if Jonah Goldberg doing?!

We expect this from CNN and we get it, he hates Trump but ... really?!

Bro.

Dude.

No.

Mollie Hemingway didn't pull a single punch.

Absolutely broken and self-hating.

That works.

Shameful and doesn't give a flying f**k about the truth.

That also reads.

Recommended

Tucker Carlson Hilariously ENDS NYT Hack Asking Him If His Necktie Has Racist/Proud Boy Message (Texts)
Sam J.
Advertisement

Cheneys never met a war they couldn't support and profit from.

===========================================================================

Related:

The IRONY: Not Very Intelligent Woman Alyssa Farah Griffin Defends Sexist Pig Mark Cuban

Tucker Carlson Hilariously ENDS NYT Hack Asking Him If His Necktie Has Racist/Proud Boy Message (Texts)

Anderson Cooper Playing Stupid About the Difference Between a Normal and Not Normal Gay Person BACKFIRES

Michael Shellenberger Takes Biden White House APART in DAMNING Thread for Altering 'Garbage' Transcript

Greg Gutfeld and Other Righties NUKE Liz Cheney from Orbit for Claiming Trump Really DID Threaten Her

===========================================================================

Tags: JONAH GOLDBERG LIE LIZ CHENEY MOLLIE HEMINGWAY TRUMP 2024 ELECTION

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Tucker Carlson Hilariously ENDS NYT Hack Asking Him If His Necktie Has Racist/Proud Boy Message (Texts)
Sam J.
Biden Adviser Neera Tanden Angry Vox Journo Won't Push Dem Spin About Trump's Liz Cheney Remarks
Doug P.
Anderson Cooper Playing Stupid About the Difference Between a Normal and Not Normal Gay Person BACKFIRES
Sam J.
Greg Gutfeld and Other Righties NUKE Liz Cheney from Orbit for Claiming Trump Really DID Threaten Her
Sam J.
Guy Benson DROPS CNN for NOT Throwing Guest Making GROSS Claim About JD Vance OFF Their Show (Watch)
Sam J.
Michael Shellenberger Takes Biden White House APART in DAMNING Thread for Altering 'Garbage' Transcript
Sam J.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
Tucker Carlson Hilariously ENDS NYT Hack Asking Him If His Necktie Has Racist/Proud Boy Message (Texts) Sam J.
Advertisement