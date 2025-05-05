As U.K. Police Slow Walk Compliance Trans Strip Searches, Rowling Vows to Fund Any Lawsuits

Casting for Hollywood Bowl Production of 'Jesus Christ Superstar' Is FAR MORE Offensive...
Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | 5:00 PM on May 05, 2025
Fuzzy Chimp

This writer isn't surprised the Left is engaged in various levels of resistance to the U.K. Supreme Court ruling on women and women's rights. We all know they only follow court rulings (and the election results) when they approve of them.

But J.K. Rowling is having none of it, and she's calling down the thunder on U.K. police who are slow-walking the repeal of letting 'trans women' (read: men) strip-search women:

Here's more from the Telegraph:

Police chiefs “will not rush” to ban trans officers from strip-searching women despite the Supreme Court ruling that sex is biological.

Forces have been accused of a “stunning lack of urgency” after saying they would not immediately respond to the ruling.

A day after the landmark ruling on April 17, Chief Constable Rachel Swann, the diversity lead of the National Police Chiefs’ Council (NPCC), told forces it “welcomed the clarity” but insisted “we will not rush our response”.

On Saturday, an NPCC spokesman told The Telegraph that, in the absence of national guidance, “forces should make decisions [about strip-searches by trans officers] on a case-by-case basis”.

The Telegraph understands that, in practice, this means opposite-sex strip-searches are still allowed in territorial forces across the UK.

This marks the first time forces beyond British Transport Police have clarified their policies on trans strip-searches following the ruling.

Sussex, Merseyside, Northumbria and Surrey Police all confirmed trans officers could still conduct strip or intimate searches on detainees who share their gender identity, but not their biological sex.

Just incredible.

Women have no rights, including no right to privacy, according to the trans activists and their Leftist enablers.

True, and still incredibly wrong.

It's a huge red flag.

So do we.

Yes, she is.

These people.

Trans women are men. And women have the right to say no.

There have been a handful of lawsuits, but the deluge is coming.

Yes.

How positively Orwellian.

These are the same police who jail people for memes while turning a blind eye to grooming gangs.

So yeah, their moral deck is short a few cards.

Imagine what the good Constable and Chiefs would do if British citizens said they weren't going to comply with certain laws.

'Give them more time' is not on that list.

