As U.K. Police Slow Walk Compliance Trans Strip Searches, Rowling Vows to Fund Any Lawsuits

This writer isn't surprised the Left is engaged in various levels of resistance to the U.K. Supreme Court ruling on women and women's rights. We all know they only follow court rulings (and the election results) when they approve of them.

But J.K. Rowling is having none of it, and she's calling down the thunder on U.K. police who are slow-walking the repeal of letting 'trans women' (read: men) strip-search women:

So the police are dragging their heels on stopping males strip-searching females, which, as the Supreme Court ruling confirmed, was illegal all along. I'm sure they hope no woman decides to sue.



Of course, I'll fund her if she does.https://t.co/BvdH4zlZ4j — J.K. Rowling (@jk_rowling) May 4, 2025

Here's more from the Telegraph:

Police chiefs “will not rush” to ban trans officers from strip-searching women despite the Supreme Court ruling that sex is biological. Forces have been accused of a “stunning lack of urgency” after saying they would not immediately respond to the ruling. A day after the landmark ruling on April 17, Chief Constable Rachel Swann, the diversity lead of the National Police Chiefs’ Council (NPCC), told forces it “welcomed the clarity” but insisted “we will not rush our response”. On Saturday, an NPCC spokesman told The Telegraph that, in the absence of national guidance, “forces should make decisions [about strip-searches by trans officers] on a case-by-case basis”. The Telegraph understands that, in practice, this means opposite-sex strip-searches are still allowed in territorial forces across the UK. This marks the first time forces beyond British Transport Police have clarified their policies on trans strip-searches following the ruling. Sussex, Merseyside, Northumbria and Surrey Police all confirmed trans officers could still conduct strip or intimate searches on detainees who share their gender identity, but not their biological sex.

Just incredible.

Women have no rights, including no right to privacy, according to the trans activists and their Leftist enablers.

It's much more likely that it'll be female police officers forced to search male detainees who say they are women - given the huge overrepresentation of men in those detained. This has already happened, in fact - and it's almost as awful an abuse. — Helen Joyce (@HJoyceGender) May 4, 2025

True, and still incredibly wrong.

They *really* want to have the rights to do things they know they should not be doing. pic.twitter.com/AJU2vnVtV2 — 🙏🌧🌍 (@godblesstoto) May 5, 2025

It's a huge red flag.

I hope they get their clocks cleaned in court. — MarthaStemberg1 (@MStemberg1) May 4, 2025

So do we.

You really are rather wonderful. X X pic.twitter.com/DVTHb3EYZv — Terf_Rocks (@Terf_Rocks) May 5, 2025

Yes, she is.

Given that trans women are women I look forward to you funding her claim when a male police officer strip searches her. — Rachel Saunders (@rejserin) May 4, 2025

These people.

Trans women are men. And women have the right to say no.

Lawsuits are going to end this ideology on every end. From government sanctioned male on female abuse, to harm in schools, to doctors, there will be massive lawsuits. — Prisha 🦎 (@detransaqua) May 5, 2025

There have been a handful of lawsuits, but the deluge is coming.

The greatest Rowling story will be her biography. https://t.co/4aplqKFjg8 — Trylovision (@TryloTheCreator) May 5, 2025

Yes.

How positively Orwellian.

Why do policemen want to frisk women?

Seems pretty creepy & perverted to me.

If I was a policeman, I'd be asking my boss why I'm being asked to do something illegal & also immoral.

But hey, police, not exactly dealing with a full moral deck these days. https://t.co/LWOlbfPCYb — Casey (@9casey99) May 4, 2025

These are the same police who jail people for memes while turning a blind eye to grooming gangs.

So yeah, their moral deck is short a few cards.

Supreme Court: you, the police, have been carrying out illegal practices for years, just thought we'd better let you know.



Chief Constable Rachel Swann and UK Police Chiefs: Oh, that doesn't sound urgent. Give us a bit of time to think about it. https://t.co/PawlLyT0Eo — Rob Marchant (@rob_marchant) May 5, 2025

Imagine what the good Constable and Chiefs would do if British citizens said they weren't going to comply with certain laws.

'Give them more time' is not on that list.

