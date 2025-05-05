Trump Says He Will Reopen Alcatraz Prison, Triggers Usual Suspects

Here's something else for the Democrats to oppose. President Donald Trump has suggested reopening Alcatraz to hold America's "most ruthless and violent offenders."

President Trump said Sunday he is directing his administration to reopen and expand Alcatraz, the notorious former prison on an island off San Francisco, California. https://t.co/kjFpOJ8S6J — CBS News (@CBSNews) May 5, 2025

The "notorious" former prison. Gotta slip a little bit of editorializing in there. CBS News reports:

President Trump said Sunday he is directing his administration to reopen and expand Alcatraz, the notorious former prison on an island off San Francisco, California. In a post on his Truth Social site, Mr. Trump wrote that, "For too long, America has been plagued by vicious, violent and repeat Criminal Offenders, the dregs of society, who will never contribute anything other than Misery and Suffering. When we were a more serious Nation, in times past, we did not hesitate to lock up the most dangerous criminals, and keep them far away from anyone they could harm. That's the way it's supposed to be." Mr. Trump said he is directing the Bureau of Prisons, the Department of Justice, the Federal Bureau of Investigation and Homeland Security to "reopen a substantially enlarged and rebuilt ALCATRAZ, to house America's most ruthless and violent Offenders." "The reopening of ALCATRAZ will serve as a symbol of Law, Order and JUSTICE," he added.

He's right. We used to be a serious nation that locked up the dregs of society. Now, thanks to George Soros-backed district attorneys, we have revolving door jails and cashless bail. So you can be arrested 35 times and still be let out on the street. New York City Mayor Eric Adams' plan is to install $1.6 million worth of "panic buttons" at bodegas. Trump's plan is to lock up the criminals.

CNN's Kaitlan Collins is already doing her part to set the narrative:

Trump says he wants to reopen Alcatraz as a functioning prison for the most violent offenders. As the Bureau of Prisons notes on its website, it was closed in the 1960s because it was three times more expensive to operate than other prisons. pic.twitter.com/DPykP3e4ys — Kaitlan Collins (@kaitlancollins) May 4, 2025

Amazing how legacy media hacks magically become fiscal hawks over something like this while simultaneously opposing every proposed cut to bloated government spending — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) May 5, 2025

Isn't it funny that these people will do research when it comes to arguing against anything Trump proposes, but they couldn't figure out if Trump called Nazis "very fine people" or if Biden wasn't mentally up to the job of President. https://t.co/pn1PHcPt3X — MAZE (@mazemoore) May 5, 2025

See Kaitlan, you can do research. Now just apply this to your shows, not just when you are trying to argue against Trump's ideas. — MAZE (@mazemoore) May 5, 2025

Brilliant piece. I don’t understand why more people don’t watch you. — John Wheeler (@Johnnywheels17) May 5, 2025

Of course, since this is in her backyard, Nancy Pelosi had to weigh in.

Alcatraz closed as a federal penitentiary more than sixty years ago. It is now a very popular national park and major tourist attraction. The President’s proposal is not a serious one. https://t.co/ALKXZLWlzO — Nancy Pelosi (@SpeakerPelosi) May 5, 2025

Oh, it's a very popular national park. Let's put convicts in there and keep it open, like a zoo.

You are not a serious politician when you want criminals roaming on the streets. — The Dibster (@richarddibX) May 5, 2025

If they recommissioned the USS Missouri, they can recommission Alcatraz! — Jonathan Rolfe (@JonathanAKRolfe) May 5, 2025

So President Trump is going to reopen Alcatraz.



I know a lot of you, including many of his otherwise ardent supporters, are saying "Aren't there more important things to worry about?"



You are missing how Trump's mind operates. Trump understands messaging and symbolism at a… pic.twitter.com/zTdbaXtN2K — Cynical Publius (@CynicalPublius) May 5, 2025

… fundamental level that most people do not. He knows that in American crime lore, Alcatraz is one of our most powerful symbols of law and order. He is signaling that the lawlessness must end, and we once again will be a nation under the rule of law, with equal justice under the law. Fundamentally, a reopened Alcatraz will serve as one of many potent symbols of Trump's new Golden Age. That's why this is important.

MAZE reminds us that just last year, the harpies on "The View" wanted Trump put in Alcatraz.

May, 2024. The hyenas on The View fantasize about which prison Trump might end up in. Whoopi suggests reopening Alcatraz and imprisoning Trump there.



Almost Whoopi. Your President does want to reopen Alcatraz. pic.twitter.com/RovkZ6fKUv — MAZE (@mazemoore) May 5, 2025

Whoopi Goldberg thinks it's a good idea.

It is symbolic. As Trump said in his Truth Social post, "The reopening of ALCATRAZ will serve as a symbol of Law, Order and JUSTICE."

***