Buh-BYE: DHS Announces New Self-Deportation Plan for Illegal Immigrants

Trump Says He Will Reopen Alcatraz Prison, Triggers Usual Suspects

Brett T. | 5:12 PM on May 05, 2025
AP Photo/Eric Risberg

Here's something else for the Democrats to oppose. President Donald Trump has suggested reopening Alcatraz to hold America's "most ruthless and violent offenders."

The "notorious" former prison. Gotta slip a little bit of editorializing in there. CBS News reports:

President Trump said Sunday he is directing his administration to reopen and expand Alcatraz, the notorious former prison on an island off San Francisco, California.

In a post on his Truth Social site, Mr. Trump wrote that, "For too long, America has been plagued by vicious, violent and repeat Criminal Offenders, the dregs of society, who will never contribute anything other than Misery and Suffering. When we were a more serious Nation, in times past, we did not hesitate to lock up the most dangerous criminals, and keep them far away from anyone they could harm. That's the way it's supposed to be."

Mr. Trump said he is directing the Bureau of Prisons, the Department of Justice, the Federal Bureau of Investigation and Homeland Security to "reopen a substantially enlarged and rebuilt ALCATRAZ, to house America's most ruthless and violent Offenders."

"The reopening of ALCATRAZ will serve as a symbol of Law, Order and JUSTICE," he added.

He's right. We used to be a serious nation that locked up the dregs of society. Now, thanks to George Soros-backed district attorneys, we have revolving door jails and cashless bail. So you can be arrested 35 times and still be let out on the street. New York City Mayor Eric Adams' plan is to install $1.6 million worth of "panic buttons" at bodegas. Trump's plan is to lock up the criminals.

CNN's Kaitlan Collins is already doing her part to set the narrative:

Of course, since this is in her backyard, Nancy Pelosi had to weigh in.

Oh, it's a very popular national park. Let's put convicts in there and keep it open, like a zoo.

… fundamental level that most people do not.

He knows that in American crime lore, Alcatraz is one of our most powerful symbols of law and order.

He is signaling that the lawlessness must end, and we once again will be a nation under the rule of law, with equal justice under the law.

Fundamentally, a reopened Alcatraz will serve as one of many potent symbols of Trump's new Golden Age.

That's why this is important.

MAZE reminds us that just last year, the harpies on "The View" wanted Trump put in Alcatraz.

Whoopi Goldberg thinks it's a good idea. 

It is symbolic. As Trump said in his Truth Social post, "The reopening of ALCATRAZ will serve as a symbol of Law, Order and JUSTICE."

***

Tags: CNN DONALD TRUMP NANCY PELOSI PRISON WHOOPI GOLDBERG KAITLAN COLLINS

