Michael Shellenberger Takes Biden White House APART in DAMNING Thread for Altering 'Garbage' Transcript

Joe Biden called tens of millions of Americans garbage.

We all heard him, in real time.

And yet if you only read the White House transcript you'd have no idea. How convenient, yes? That's likely why they altered the damn thing.

Michael Shellenberger took Biden, the White House, and the propaganda media apart in a fairly brutal and damning thread.

Biden didn't call Trump supporters "garbage," the media said. But he did. And now two officials and an internal email reveal that the White House press office altered the transcript after it "conferred with the president" in direct violation of the Presidential Records Act. https://t.co/GF09JZ7FVf pic.twitter.com/Y76ZciKBbF — Michael Shellenberger (@shellenberger) November 1, 2024

They literally did it, they violated the Presidential Records Act.

Yet nobody seems to care.

After the head of the White House Stenography Office found out that the Press Office had altered the transcript to change what Biden said, he sent an email complaining of “a breach of protocol and spoliation of transcript integrity between the Stenography and Press Offices.” pic.twitter.com/jpOA8rP6dP — Michael Shellenberger (@shellenberger) November 1, 2024

Can you guys imagine how hard it is to be a stenographer for Biden or Kamala?

Yikes, no thanks.

This is bad



"According to the email, the press office had asked the stenographers to quickly produce a transcript of the call amid the firestorm. Biden himself took to social media to say that he was not calling all Trump supporters garbage and that he was referring… — Michael Shellenberger (@shellenberger) November 1, 2024

In other words, they knew it was bad and started circling the wagons ASAP.

Since 2022, the NY Times has championed the prosecution of Trump for allegedly violating the Presidential Records Act. Now that there is strong evidence that Biden was directly involved in manipulating a transcript in violation of the PRA, will the NY Times demand prosecution? pic.twitter.com/Nl9nYVpZ8t — Michael Shellenberger (@shellenberger) November 1, 2024

How many times do we have to say this? It's (D)ifferent with they (D)o it.

Holy Hell.

