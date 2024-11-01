CBS News Does Their Best to Make JD Vance's American Success Story Seem...
Michael Shellenberger Takes Biden White House APART in DAMNING Thread for Altering 'Garbage' Transcript

Sam J.
Sam J.  |  12:40 PM on November 01, 2024
Twitter

Joe Biden called tens of millions of Americans garbage.

We all heard him, in real time.

And yet if you only read the White House transcript you'd have no idea. How convenient, yes? That's likely why they altered the damn thing.

Michael Shellenberger took Biden, the White House, and the propaganda media apart in a fairly brutal and damning thread.

They literally did it, they violated the Presidential Records Act.

Yet nobody seems to care.

Can you guys imagine how hard it is to be a stenographer for Biden or Kamala?

Yikes, no thanks.

In other words, they knew it was bad and started circling the wagons ASAP.

Greg Gutfeld and Other Righties NUKE Liz Cheney from Orbit for Claiming Trump Really DID Threaten Her
Sam J.
How many times do we have to say this? It's (D)ifferent with they (D)o it.

Holy Hell.

===========================================================================

Greg Gutfeld and Other Righties NUKE Liz Cheney from Orbit for Claiming Trump Really DID Threaten Her

Guy Benson DROPS CNN for NOT Throwing Guest Making GROSS Claim About JD Vance OFF Their Show (Watch)

Deceptive SNAKES at Kamala's HQ Straight-Up NUKED for Editing Trump Speech to Look Like Liz Cheney Threat

LA-HOO-ZA-HER! Conservative Women Chew Mark Cuban Up and SPIT HIM OUT for Trying to 'Clarify' His Remarks

FAKE News Beetlejuice! Ace of Spades SHREDS Jake Tapper in Brutal Thread Titled 'The Tapper Files' (Pt 1)

===========================================================================

