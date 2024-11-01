Deceptive SNAKES at Kamala's HQ Straight-Up NUKED for Editing Trump Speech to Look Like Liz Cheney Threat

VIP
Sam J.
Sam J.  |  9:40 AM on November 01, 2024
We honestly don't know how the Kamala HQ account isn't getting sued and nuked into orbit with the amount of lies and flat-out libel they post, let alone a simple Community Note or two. If you look at this garbage account you'll see it spewing all sorts of lies ... with no notes.

How is that possible?

Granted, there is another account that's dedicated to correcting the HQ account in real-time but still.

This lie was a DOOZY:

Seriously?

Of course we all know the correction won't matter because once the lie is out there the mouth-breathers take and run with it. This will be a talking point on social media for weeks, if not months or even years. 

See what we mean?

They know the truth is Kamala's kryptonite. 

That's all this account really does, spin, edit, spin some more and lie lie lie.

Sort of like Kamala's campaign in general.

Huh.

Tags: KAMALA HARRIS LIZ CHENEY TRUMP

