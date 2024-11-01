Deceptive SNAKES at Kamala's HQ Straight-Up NUKED for Editing Trump Speech to Look Like Liz Cheney Threat

We honestly don't know how the Kamala HQ account isn't getting sued and nuked into orbit with the amount of lies and flat-out libel they post, let alone a simple Community Note or two. If you look at this garbage account you'll see it spewing all sorts of lies ... with no notes.

How is that possible?

Granted, there is another account that's dedicated to correcting the HQ account in real-time but still.

This lie was a DOOZY:

Trump: Let's put Liz Cheney with a rifle standing there with nine barrels shooting at her. Let's see how she feels about it when the guns are trained on her face pic.twitter.com/DTUwgS3oWv — Kamala HQ (@KamalaHQ) November 1, 2024

Seriously?

You deceptive snakes.



Trump was calling out the Cheneys for being warmongers who k*ll innocent people while sitting in Washington.



This is just another example of Trump's commitment to world peace. https://t.co/cZjMaZgHV4 — KamalaHQLies (@KamalaHQLies) November 1, 2024

Of course we all know the correction won't matter because once the lie is out there the mouth-breathers take and run with it. This will be a talking point on social media for weeks, if not months or even years.

Drudge Report has turned into Hoax Central. Sad. pic.twitter.com/A33qp4jIou — Kyle Becker (@kylenabecker) November 1, 2024

See what we mean?

CONTEXT: He’s talking about how politicians are so quick to send young Americans to die in foreign endless wars



“They're all war hawks when they're sitting in Washington in a nice building saying Oh gee, let's send 10,000 troops into the mouths of the enemy.” pic.twitter.com/0FSXRntsEF — ALX 🇺🇸 (@alx) November 1, 2024

Play the whole clip — Evan Dyer (@EvanLeeDyer) November 1, 2024

Nice edit. loser. — The Only James Magelk (@TheMagelk) November 1, 2024

How about telling the truth for once?https://t.co/D0BGVFcu1g — Mariana (@texanfederalist) November 1, 2024

They know the truth is Kamala's kryptonite.

Kamala Harris wants to send Gen Z oversees to war in Ukraine.



Liz Cheney does too.



Ask yourself why. — Paul A. Szypula 🇺🇸 (@Bubblebathgirl) November 1, 2024

Nice edit job🙄 — WarbirdSiren79 (@Blueeyes1979) November 1, 2024

That's all this account really does, spin, edit, spin some more and lie lie lie.

Sort of like Kamala's campaign in general.

Huh.

