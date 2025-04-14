Bill Kristol's RINO Reasoning: Urge Republicans to Embrace Democrats and Thwart GOP Unity

Bill Kristol, pretend conservative for years who apparently let his guard down and has gone full Democrat, has some advice for Republicans in Congress.

A handful of R senators and House members could announce: They're caucusing with the Dems for now and will vote for Schumer for Majority Leader and Jeffries for Speaker. And they'll do this in order to work with Democrats to construct guardrails against dictatorship. — Bill Kristol (@BillKristol) April 15, 2025

Basically, Kristol thinks Republicans should give up their majority and act like Democrats. No, thanks.

@IfindRetards Bill, this is embarrassing, even for a clown like you. pic.twitter.com/GRbgt7c8Ia — Captain James Heise (@OvertempMarine) April 15, 2025

I voted for this https://t.co/kpqmYDyoaK — Kingsley Wilson (@KingsleyCortes) April 14, 2025

Yes. If Kristol feels ill, Republicans are winning.

Every once in a while my peace is interrupted when Bill Kristol thinks anyone still cares what he thinks https://t.co/EYIThvzyeR — Arynne Wexler (@ArynneWexler) April 14, 2025

There are like 20 Never Trumpers who adore this guy.

"The four Republicans" fantasy is to Bill Kristol what his favorite issue of Playboy was to a fourteen-year-old boy in 1978. https://t.co/q5EoZQnLYA — Varad Mehta (@varadmehta) April 15, 2025

He's deranged.

You could stop smoking crack. Anything is possible — Kyle Beckley (@Kyle_Beckley) April 15, 2025

But there's no dictatorship, so why would Republicans vote for Schumer for Majority Leader? — Red Alert Florida (@RedAlertFlorida) April 15, 2025

Bill has to always make Trump his boogeyman.

Hahahahahaha!!!!!!!



Are you on drugs? — Harry Flashman (@KamalaGrapple) April 15, 2025

Why would they do that?



We elected Republicans exactly to upset you like this. — PunishedNixon🚁🇺🇸 (@NixonPunished) April 15, 2025

You’ve actually jumped the shark. Your Trump derangement syndrome is in stage four and you’ve become delusional. — Jim Devine (@TheTubby2024) April 15, 2025

He is terminal.

You're a punchline. — Evets (@Evets94343955) April 15, 2025

Bill is a literal walking joke.

I will take How many times Bill Kristol has been wrong for $1000 Alex! — ErictheRed (@Eric6EQUJ5) April 15, 2025

That number is infinity.

And I used to actually read his drival years ago — Dave C (@SurfurCain) April 15, 2025

He used to be way more sane.

You leftists are flat out nuts. — FauciForPrison (@Serious58221341) April 15, 2025

Please stop drinking — Generational Talent (@TycheFortun) April 15, 2025

The desperation is entertaining Billy. — Patrick Somers (@Patricksomers72) April 15, 2025

You just have to laugh.

1. He has to stick his finger in his temple to attempt to convey he is thoughtful.



2. A photographer encouraged the pose and he is not self aware or authentic enough to realize it makes him look like a tool.



3. He has become so inconsequential that he will say anything for an… — David Shaw (@Dog35Dog) April 15, 2025

Temu Obama shouldn't run anything more than a dollar store — Christine (@Chr1st1ne333) April 15, 2025

The American public doesnt want Schumer and Jeffries.

They are not what the public voted for

Keep those scumbags away! — CryptoStorm (@CryptoStorm3) April 15, 2025

Bill cannot accept reality.