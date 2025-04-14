Insane 'Mother Jones' Goes Full Crazy Leftist and Calls for a Ban On...
Bill Kristol's RINO Reasoning: Urge Republicans to Embrace Democrats and Thwart GOP Unity

justmindy
justmindy | 10:15 PM on April 14, 2025
Townhall Media

Bill Kristol, pretend conservative for years who apparently let his guard down and has gone full Democrat, has some advice for Republicans in Congress. 

Basically, Kristol thinks Republicans should give up their majority and act like Democrats. No, thanks. 

Yes. If Kristol feels ill, Republicans are winning. 

There are like 20 Never Trumpers who adore this guy.

He's deranged. 

Bill has to always make Trump his boogeyman. 

He is terminal.

Bill is a literal walking joke.

That number is infinity. 

He used to be way more sane.

You just have to laugh.

Bill cannot accept reality.

Tags: BILL KRISTOL DEMOCRAT GOP REPUBLICAN TRUMP NEVER TRUMP

