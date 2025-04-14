Bill Kristol's RINO Reasoning: Urge Republicans to Embrace Democrats and Thwart GOP Unity

Bill Kristol, pretend conservative for years who apparently let his guard down and has gone full Democrat, has some advice for Republicans in Congress.
A handful of R senators and House members could announce: They're caucusing with the Dems for now and will vote for Schumer for Majority Leader and Jeffries for Speaker. And they'll do this in order to work with Democrats to construct guardrails against dictatorship.— Bill Kristol (@BillKristol) April 15, 2025
Basically, Kristol thinks Republicans should give up their majority and act like Democrats. No, thanks.
@IfindRetards Bill, this is embarrassing, even for a clown like you. pic.twitter.com/GRbgt7c8Ia— Captain James Heise (@OvertempMarine) April 15, 2025
I voted for this https://t.co/kpqmYDyoaK— Kingsley Wilson (@KingsleyCortes) April 14, 2025
Yes. If Kristol feels ill, Republicans are winning.
Every once in a while my peace is interrupted when Bill Kristol thinks anyone still cares what he thinks https://t.co/EYIThvzyeR— Arynne Wexler (@ArynneWexler) April 14, 2025
There are like 20 Never Trumpers who adore this guy.
"The four Republicans" fantasy is to Bill Kristol what his favorite issue of Playboy was to a fourteen-year-old boy in 1978. https://t.co/q5EoZQnLYA— Varad Mehta (@varadmehta) April 15, 2025
He's deranged.
You could stop smoking crack. Anything is possible— Kyle Beckley (@Kyle_Beckley) April 15, 2025
But there's no dictatorship, so why would Republicans vote for Schumer for Majority Leader?— Red Alert Florida (@RedAlertFlorida) April 15, 2025
Recommended
Bill has to always make Trump his boogeyman.
Hahahahahaha!!!!!!!— Harry Flashman (@KamalaGrapple) April 15, 2025
Are you on drugs?
Why would they do that?— PunishedNixon🚁🇺🇸 (@NixonPunished) April 15, 2025
We elected Republicans exactly to upset you like this.
You’ve actually jumped the shark. Your Trump derangement syndrome is in stage four and you’ve become delusional.— Jim Devine (@TheTubby2024) April 15, 2025
He is terminal.
You're a punchline.— Evets (@Evets94343955) April 15, 2025
Bill is a literal walking joke.
I will take How many times Bill Kristol has been wrong for $1000 Alex!— ErictheRed (@Eric6EQUJ5) April 15, 2025
That number is infinity.
And I used to actually read his drival years ago— Dave C (@SurfurCain) April 15, 2025
He used to be way more sane.
You leftists are flat out nuts.— FauciForPrison (@Serious58221341) April 15, 2025
Please stop drinking— Generational Talent (@TycheFortun) April 15, 2025
The desperation is entertaining Billy.— Patrick Somers (@Patricksomers72) April 15, 2025
You just have to laugh.
1. He has to stick his finger in his temple to attempt to convey he is thoughtful.— David Shaw (@Dog35Dog) April 15, 2025
2. A photographer encouraged the pose and he is not self aware or authentic enough to realize it makes him look like a tool.
3. He has become so inconsequential that he will say anything for an…
Temu Obama shouldn't run anything more than a dollar store— Christine (@Chr1st1ne333) April 15, 2025
The American public doesnt want Schumer and Jeffries.— CryptoStorm (@CryptoStorm3) April 15, 2025
They are not what the public voted for
Keep those scumbags away!
Bill cannot accept reality.
Join the conversation as a VIP Member