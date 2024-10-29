Catherine Herridge: Whistleblowers Admit FBI, DOJ Knew Hunter Laptop Was REAL and LIED...
Desperation Turns Green As Harris Campaigns Hard Against ... Jill Stein

Carol Roth OWNS Unhinged Leftist White Woman Lecturing Other White Women About Their Sexist White Sons

Sam J.
Sam J.  |  1:45 PM on October 29, 2024
ImgFlip

Twitchy favorite Carol Roth (who truly does have some of the most stunning hair on social media) shared a post from a woman named Cori George that actually made this editor gasp when first reading it.

It's true.

Hey, we read a lot of horrible and stupid stuff but even WE can be surprised every once in a while. 

Who thinks like this, let alone decides it's such a good idea that she should go online and post it for thousands or even millions of people to see? 

What we find really disturbing about George's post is the number of likes on it. 

Over 100k?! Who are these people?

Kidding, we know who they are. Sad, angry, racist, sexist, blue-haired mouth-breathers who think targeting people because of their race and sex somehow makes them the virtuous good guys. Kamala voters.

Roth's response not only got her blocked but inspired George to completely lock down:

Heh.

THAT is the bio of NIGHTMARES. Building a bigger table? She/Her? You know she's the type to tattle to the HOA ... just sayin'.

Especially if she has sons.

===========================================================================

