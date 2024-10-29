Catherine Herridge: Whistleblowers Admit FBI, DOJ Knew Hunter Laptop Was REAL and LIED...
Carol Roth OWNS Unhinged Leftist White Woman Lecturing Other White Women About Their...
Serious Satire: Was The Babylon Bee Buzzed by The New York Times and...
Kamala Talking Down to Black Host DARING to Question Her Support with 'Brothas'...
'My GOD I've Never Seen Such PANIC': Team Harris Pulling Money and ADS...
DAM Is BREAKING! Michael Shellenberger's KICK-BUTT Thread Shows How Kamala's 'Wall of Lies...
Jake Tapper Throws a Fit After JD Vance Calls Out CNN to His...
BOOYAH! What JD Vance JUST Agreed to Makes Kamala Harris Look Even MORE...
Who They REALLY Are! CNN's Abby D. Phillip Under SERIOUS Fire for Apologizing...
THIS --> Jon Stewart MOCKS Media and Lefties Clutching PEARLS Over Puerto Rico...
PLEASE Quote Me: Tucker Carlson ENDS NYT Hack Working With Media Matters to...
He 'LET HER WALK': Joe Rogan Shares Kamala Harris's 'DEMANDS' Before She'll Come...
Kamala Stuns Crowd Into Dead Silence and Then Startles Them Back to Life...
Desperation Turns Green As Harris Campaigns Hard Against ... Jill Stein

And Here We GO! Mark Levin Calls Barack Obama OUT for Being the 'Shadow Power' Behind Kamala Harris

Sam J.
Sam J.  |  12:35 PM on October 29, 2024
AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite

It feels like we've seen more of Barack Obama than Kamala Harris campaigning at this point, almost as if he's running for HIMSELF ... again. Many Americans have 'joked' about Obama actually running the country using Biden as his puppet and to be fair, there is footage of Obama saying he would serve a third term if he could do it from home. Now, years ago we'd have thought this was just another conspiracy or as we said before, a joke ...

Advertisement

But the way Obama is campaigning, angry and desperate, it's as if he's afraid to lose HIS power.

Mark Levin called it out:

BECAUSE HE IS THE SHADOW POWER.

He's been working behind Biden and he'd continue with Kamala. Our country sucks because the guy who made it really suck before Trump somehow find a way to have more than two terms and sorry, not sorry if this sounds insane. With everything we've seen from the Democrats like kicking Biden off the ticket for being too old, replacing him with an idiot who has received no votes ... heck, even what they were willing to do to this country in 2020, we put nothing past them.

Certainly not Obama finding weak Democrats that will allow him to continue calling the shots.

It does indeed.

Hey look, there's the footage now.

Recommended

DAM Is BREAKING! Michael Shellenberger's KICK-BUTT Thread Shows How Kamala's 'Wall of Lies' Is Crumbling
Sam J.
Advertisement

We must not allow him to have a fourth.

Vote accordingly.

===========================================================================

Related:

'My GOD I've Never Seen Such PANIC': Team Harris Pulling Money and ADS From THESE Key Swing States

DAM Is BREAKING! Michael Shellenberger's KICK-BUTT Thread Shows How Kamala's 'Wall of Lies' Is Crumbling

BOOYAH! What JD Vance JUST Agreed to Makes Kamala Harris Look Even MORE Pathetic (Hint, Joe Rogan)

PLEASE Quote Me: Tucker Carlson ENDS NYT Hack Working With Media Matters to SILENCE Conservatives (Texts)

Let. Her. WALK! Joe Rogan Shares Kamala Harris's 'DEMANDS' Before She'll Come on His Show; Updated

===========================================================================

Tags: BARACK OBAMA DEMOCRATS KAMALA HARRIS MARK LEVIN TRUMP 2024 ELECTION

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

DAM Is BREAKING! Michael Shellenberger's KICK-BUTT Thread Shows How Kamala's 'Wall of Lies' Is Crumbling
Sam J.
Carol Roth OWNS Unhinged Leftist White Woman Lecturing Other White Women About Their Sexist White Sons
Sam J.
Catherine Herridge: Whistleblowers Admit FBI, DOJ Knew Hunter Laptop Was REAL and LIED to HELP BIDEN WIN
Amy Curtis
'My GOD I've Never Seen Such PANIC': Team Harris Pulling Money and ADS From Key Swing State
Sam J.
Serious Satire: Was The Babylon Bee Buzzed by The New York Times and Media Matters?
Warren Squire
Kamala Talking Down to Black Host DARING to Question Her Support with 'Brothas' NOT a Good Look (Watch)
Sam J.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
DAM Is BREAKING! Michael Shellenberger's KICK-BUTT Thread Shows How Kamala's 'Wall of Lies' Is Crumbling Sam J.
Advertisement