And Here We GO! Mark Levin Calls Barack Obama OUT for Being the 'Shadow Power' Behind Kamala Harris

It feels like we've seen more of Barack Obama than Kamala Harris campaigning at this point, almost as if he's running for HIMSELF ... again. Many Americans have 'joked' about Obama actually running the country using Biden as his puppet and to be fair, there is footage of Obama saying he would serve a third term if he could do it from home. Now, years ago we'd have thought this was just another conspiracy or as we said before, a joke ...

But the way Obama is campaigning, angry and desperate, it's as if he's afraid to lose HIS power.

Mark Levin called it out:

Is Obama running for president again? He’s campaigning as if he’s the shadow power behind Harris. Because he is. — Mark R. Levin (@marklevinshow) October 28, 2024

BECAUSE HE IS THE SHADOW POWER.

He's been working behind Biden and he'd continue with Kamala. Our country sucks because the guy who made it really suck before Trump somehow find a way to have more than two terms and sorry, not sorry if this sounds insane. With everything we've seen from the Democrats like kicking Biden off the ticket for being too old, replacing him with an idiot who has received no votes ... heck, even what they were willing to do to this country in 2020, we put nothing past them.

Certainly not Obama finding weak Democrats that will allow him to continue calling the shots.

We are in year 16 of federal officers answering to BHO, and it shows — PoliticsJunkie45013 (@poljunkie45013) October 28, 2024

It does indeed.

Yes. I called this exact thing a very long time ago... https://t.co/zMrSSJhwN6 — Gain of Fauci (@DschlopesIsBack) October 28, 2024

Hey look, there's the footage now.

Obama’s third term has been a real banger. — Just Jenn (@ZoeLightly) October 28, 2024

We must not allow him to have a fourth.

Vote accordingly.

