BOOYAH! What JD Vance JUST Agreed to Makes Kamala Harris Look Even MORE Pathetic (Hint, Joe Rogan)

As Twitchy readers know, Kamala Harris made demands of the Joe Rogan Show before she would go on which included Rogan going TO HER, and the interview that is normally three hours, would only be one hour.

You just can't make this level of privilege and idiocy up.

Welp, Rogan turned her demands down ... as he should have. Adding insult to injury, JD Vance has agreed to go on the show FOR THREE HOURS and IN AUSTIN.

Woof, could Kamala look any worse at this point? Well, yes she could.

NEW: JD Vance seizes the opportunity, will appear on the Joe Rogan podcast as Kamala Harris is reportedly avoiding the show in Austin.



The announcement comes after Rogan revealed that the Harris team did not want to use his Austin studio.



"They offered a date for Tuesday, but I… pic.twitter.com/wnW9vji2Qm — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) October 29, 2024

His post continues:

"They offered a date for Tuesday, but I would have had to travel to her and they only wanted to do an hour. I strongly feel the best way to do it is in the studio in Austin," Rogan said on X. "My sincere wish is to just have a nice conversation and get to know her as a human being. I really hope we can make it happen." The show with Vance is set for Wednesday, according to CNN, and will be released later this week.

Here.

We.

Go.

