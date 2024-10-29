PLEASE Quote Me: Tucker Carlson ENDS NYT Hack Working With Media Matters to SILENCE Conservatives (Texts)

Sounds like our pals at the New York Times are working hand-in-hand with an 'organization' they themselves once called 'Hillary's Outrage Machine,' to target and even silence right-leaning media. First we saw them threaten Ben Shapiro and now we're seeing they sent literally the same texts to Tucker Carlson.

Who, as you can imagine, wasn't about to be intimidated in the least bit.

He shared the texts very openly with X:

PLEASE QUOTE ME.

HA HA HA HA HA HA

Man, we love Tucker.

Side note, this journo sending these texts to various right-leaning outlets has locked his account down on X.

What does Nico have to hide? 🤔 pic.twitter.com/ax8k5Xaart — Jon Nicosia (@NewsPolitics) October 29, 2024

How very brave of him, yes?

Great minds think alike: https://t.co/RwpA7ehOtk — 🇺🇸 Mike Davis 🇺🇸 (@mrddmia) October 29, 2024

They can't beat us so they want to shut us down. What a bunch of fascist, authoritarian, America-hating a-holes. (Side note, now you see why we push so hard for VIP Memberships, because the pro-censor types will never stop coming for us. PS: Use code FIGHT and save 50%)

"Journalists" will write stuff like this and then wonder why nobody trusts them pic.twitter.com/cO0fUPJ2US — Declaration of Memes (@LibertyCappy) October 29, 2024

It would appear that Democrats want a mass censoring of conservatives right before the election. It's another attempt at rigging it. — George (@BehizyTweets) October 29, 2024

Certainly doesn't look like it's on the up-and-up.

“We rely on analysis conducted by researchers at Media Matters.”



I’m dead. 😂 — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) October 29, 2024

Seriously.

You do not hate the media enough.

Period.

