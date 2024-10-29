BOOYAH! What JD Vance JUST Agreed to Makes Kamala Harris Look Even MORE...
PLEASE Quote Me: Tucker Carlson ENDS NYT Hack Working With Media Matters to SILENCE Conservatives (Texts)

Sam J.
Sam J.  |  9:40 AM on October 29, 2024
AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite

Sounds like our pals at the New York Times are working hand-in-hand with an 'organization' they themselves once called 'Hillary's Outrage Machine,' to target and even silence right-leaning media. First we saw them threaten Ben Shapiro and now we're seeing they sent literally the same texts to Tucker Carlson.

Who, as you can imagine, wasn't about to be intimidated in the least bit.

He shared the texts very openly with X:

PLEASE QUOTE ME.

HA HA HA HA HA HA

Man, we love Tucker.

Side note, this journo sending these texts to various right-leaning outlets has locked his account down on X.

How very brave of him, yes?

They can't beat us so they want to shut us down. What a bunch of fascist, authoritarian, America-hating a-holes.

Certainly doesn't look like it's on the up-and-up.

He 'LET HER WALK': Joe Rogan Shares Kamala Harris's 'DEMANDS' Before She'll Come on His Show; Updated
Sam J.
Seriously.

You do not hate the media enough.

Period.

===========================================================================

Related:

Let. Her. WALK! Joe Rogan Shares Kamala Harris's 'DEMANDS' Before She'll Come on His Show and LOL

Talk About a 180! Chris Cuomo FINALLY Gets a Teensy Bit Red-Pilled and It's a GLORIOUS Thing (Watch)

THIS! Mollie Hemingway Uses INSANE Trump Rally Chyrons to Call for DESTRUCTION of Legacy Media and BOOM

Michael Shellenberger DEBUNKS Media/Lefties Comparing Trump Rally to NAZIS in Epic Receipt-Filled Thread

'PUNK ROCK IS BACK': Roseanne ROASTS the 'Uptight Evil Establishment' AKA Democrats As Only SHE Can

===========================================================================

He 'LET HER WALK': Joe Rogan Shares Kamala Harris's 'DEMANDS' Before She'll Come on His Show; Updated
Sam J.
BOOYAH! What JD Vance JUST Agreed to Makes Kamala Harris Look Even MORE Pathetic (Hint, Joe Rogan)
Sam J.
THIS --> Jon Stewart MOCKS Media and Lefties Clutching PEARLS Over Puerto Rico Joke, ZINGS Kamala (Watch)
Sam J.
Who They REALLY Are! CNN's Abby D. Phillip Under SERIOUS Fire for Apologizing to Jew Hater Mehdi Hasan
Sam J.
Ben Shapiro Does an Epic Reverse Uno on 'The NY Times' and Exposes Their Lame October Surprise
justmindy
Kamala Stuns Crowd Into Dead Silence and Then Startles Them Back to Life With Trademark Cackle
Warren Squire

