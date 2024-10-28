Talk About a 180! Chris Cuomo FINALLY Gets a Teensy Bit Red-Pilled and...
Katie Pavlich Spotted 'a History Lesson for Hillary Clinton' Inside Madison Square Garden

Michael Shellenberger DEBUNKS Media/Lefties Comparing Trump Rally to NAZIS in Epic Receipt-Filled Thread

Sam J.
Sam J.  |  1:35 PM on October 28, 2024
AP Photo/Evan Vucci

Our pals in the Leftist media and on the Left knew exactly what they were going to say about Trump's rally at Madison Square Garden before anyone ever entered the building, let alone made an off-color joke about Puerto Rico so let's stop pretending anyone actually said or did ANYTHING to actually drive these a-holes to say the horrible things they've been saying about Trump and his supporters in the past 24 hours.

They had already set the Nazi stage days before ... 

Michael Shellenberger's put together an exceptional thread not only debunking the Nazi claims BUT explaining why the Puerto Rico joke was actually grounded in reality ... and it has nothing to do with the people who live there.

Take a look:

Yup.

Of course not. That would challenge the TRUMP IS LITERALLY HITLER narrative.

Nope.

So many Nazis.

The horror.

Seriously.

The Left is almost too stupid to insult.

Almost.

See?

And more!

THIS! Mollie Hemingway Uses INSANE Trump Rally Chyrons to Call for DESTRUCTION of Legacy Media and BOOM
Sam J.
BUT MUH RACISM.

How dare they INDEED!

===========================================================================

