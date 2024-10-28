Michael Shellenberger DEBUNKS Media/Lefties Comparing Trump Rally to NAZIS in Epic Receipt-Filled Thread

Our pals in the Leftist media and on the Left knew exactly what they were going to say about Trump's rally at Madison Square Garden before anyone ever entered the building, let alone made an off-color joke about Puerto Rico so let's stop pretending anyone actually said or did ANYTHING to actually drive these a-holes to say the horrible things they've been saying about Trump and his supporters in the past 24 hours.

They had already set the Nazi stage days before ...

Michael Shellenberger's put together an exceptional thread not only debunking the Nazi claims BUT explaining why the Puerto Rico joke was actually grounded in reality ... and it has nothing to do with the people who live there.

Take a look:

They knew the story they were going to write before the rally. https://t.co/XopSTWhhfb — Michael Shellenberger (@shellenberger) October 28, 2024

Yup.

They won't show people thishttps://t.co/19UDHceDH1 — Michael Shellenberger (@shellenberger) October 28, 2024

Of course not. That would challenge the TRUMP IS LITERALLY HITLER narrative.

Nope.

So many Nazis.

The horror.

Seriously.

The Left is almost too stupid to insult.

Almost.

See?

And more!

It's been one of the biggest problems facing Puerto Rico for years pic.twitter.com/PMjuvCcyLd — Michael Shellenberger (@shellenberger) October 28, 2024

BUT MUH RACISM.

NPR racists. How dare they pic.twitter.com/wJvHWSABqd — Michael Shellenberger (@shellenberger) October 28, 2024

How dare they INDEED!

