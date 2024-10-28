Puerto Rican American Takes WHITE LEFTIES Apart for Being SO Offended By a Joke SHE Laughed At (Watch)

'PUNK ROCK IS BACK': Roseanne ROASTS the 'Uptight Evil Establishment' AKA Democrats As...
Sam J.
Sam J.  |  12:10 PM on October 28, 2024
AngieArtist

As Twitchy readers know, roast comic Tony Hinchcliffe did a set for Trump's Madison Square Garden rally yesterday and ONE of his many jokes has actually created quite the DRAMA ... his joke about Puerto Rico. Now, if you caught the entire set you know he roasted EVERYONE, not just Puerto Rico and of course, roast means jokes. Somewhere along the line far too many people lost their sense of humor, lost their ability to laugh and let go and sadly we're seeing a LOT of this on the Left, and even some on the Right.

Maybe we should all just listen to this Puerto Rican American because you know what? She gets it.

Watch:

Seeing a whole lot of white Leftists defending her ... when she doesn't need defending. Not to mention lots and lots of Democrats pretending they've ALWAYS cared about Puerto Rico, heck, Kamala was dropping campaign ads last night mere hours after Hinchcliffe's set.

Yes, the same Kamala Harris who was booed when she went to Puerto Rico and thought she was being celebrated.

SHE CARES SO MUCH.

Bingo.

Most if not all jokes are based somewhat in reality ... Hinchcliffe was talking about the island, not the people.

But hey, go off pearl-clutchers. The rest of us are laughing and moving on.

===========================================================================

