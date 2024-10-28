Puerto Rican American Takes WHITE LEFTIES Apart for Being SO Offended By a Joke SHE Laughed At (Watch)

As Twitchy readers know, roast comic Tony Hinchcliffe did a set for Trump's Madison Square Garden rally yesterday and ONE of his many jokes has actually created quite the DRAMA ... his joke about Puerto Rico. Now, if you caught the entire set you know he roasted EVERYONE, not just Puerto Rico and of course, roast means jokes. Somewhere along the line far too many people lost their sense of humor, lost their ability to laugh and let go and sadly we're seeing a LOT of this on the Left, and even some on the Right.

Maybe we should all just listen to this Puerto Rican American because you know what? She gets it.

Watch:

Puerto Rican American destroys the leftist narrative about what the comedian said. pic.twitter.com/0zvTI2JpC6 — Insurrection Barbie (@DefiyantlyFree) October 28, 2024

Seeing a whole lot of white Leftists defending her ... when she doesn't need defending. Not to mention lots and lots of Democrats pretending they've ALWAYS cared about Puerto Rico, heck, Kamala was dropping campaign ads last night mere hours after Hinchcliffe's set.

Yes, the same Kamala Harris who was booed when she went to Puerto Rico and thought she was being celebrated.

SHE CARES SO MUCH.

The only ones saying anything are whack job libs and repub pearl clutchers. — Mark (@splshdown) October 28, 2024

Everyone should support Tony Hinchcliffe and his right to free speech and comedy. Second, we love every American, including our Puerto Rican brothers and sisters, in the fight against the evil Democratic machine. — John V. (@narorome) October 28, 2024

Bingo.

Here are some of the receipts to what she’s exactly saying. The comedian made a joke which turns out to be the reality of the islands landfill and garbage woes and worries. Google it! https://t.co/2jMGM6hpxa — ElBigote (@DonElBigote) October 28, 2024

Most if not all jokes are based somewhat in reality ... Hinchcliffe was talking about the island, not the people.

But hey, go off pearl-clutchers. The rest of us are laughing and moving on.

