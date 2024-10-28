Alexander Vindman Claims He's RESISTED Calling Trump a Nazi UNTIL NOW and HOO BOY, Hellooooo BACKFIRE

Alexander Vindman is a gossipy, country-hating, pathetic, whiny, weeble-wobble of a turnip who lost his mind and his career because he hated Trump so much.

Imagine being married to this guy; no wonder his wife is a raging, crazed, unhinged hose-beast. And don't even get us started on his loser twin brother pretending his name is not Yevgeny so he can con Virginians into voting for him.

In case you haven't noticed, this editor is no fan of the Vindmans in general but this post from Alexander about how he's RESISTED calling Trump and his supporters fascists is truly the bottom of the barrel. Even for him.

Take a look:

I’ve resisted calling Trump and MAGA fascist, mainly because I’ve understood fascism and Nazism as almost incomprehensibly evil. But the reality is MAGA is today, who the Nazi were before they seized power. There is no better historical comparison to MAGA than the Nazi of the… pic.twitter.com/tnpr63uvgH — Alexander S. Vindman 🇺🇸 (@AVindman) October 27, 2024

Weeble-wobble's post continues:

There is no better historical comparison to MAGA than the Nazi of the early 1930s.

The talking points went out, that's all we can figure here because all of these brainless, mouth-breathing choads are spewing the same easily-debunked BS. Unless they think Bil Clinton, JFK, Carter, and a plethora of Democrat presidents were also Nazis because THEY too had rallies at Madison Square Garden.

My grandpa, who voted for Trump in 2016 and survived Auschwitz, would’ve broken your jaw had you said this to him. And he was 89.



You lowlife, you. — David Reaboi, Late Republic Nonsense (@davereaboi) October 28, 2024

Just the dumbest post in the history of this site. — MAZE (@mazemoore) October 28, 2024

You should tell that to holocaust survivor Jerry Wartski, who is in attendance tonight at MSG. pic.twitter.com/TFSmRt3FiH — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) October 27, 2024

Yes, that's him.

How dare you.



You’re a POS. — Marina Medvin 🇺🇸 (@MarinaMedvin) October 27, 2024

That he is.

The Vindmans are experienced psyops operators. They know exactly the message they are giving here, which is:



1) I've wanted to do this

2) I've resisted doing this

3) It's the right thing to do

4) Therefore I'm going to do it now



the mental process of the lone wolf assassin. https://t.co/reM63ByiNk — Virginia Project (@ProjectVirginia) October 27, 2024

Yikes. But you know what, this is not an unfair point. As we get closer to the election and Democrats realize what a turd Kamala really is, we're seeing more and more dangerous rhetoric come from the Left, almost as if they know the only way he doesn't win is ... well, if something horrible happens. WE KNOW, we feel bad even saying that but why else would they push such obvious lies about his rally? Why else would they be ratcheting up the Hitler rhetoric?

It makes no sense, especially when the man they're accusing of all of these horrible things has been shot once and shot at twice.

We knew Vindman hated Trump but ... wow. This is simply neffarious.

