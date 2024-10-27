Feminist Shares What Happened When She Peacefully Protested Trans Movement at Local Bar...
And BOOM: Megyn Kelly Puts Michelle Obama IN HER PLACE for Saying Americans are Asking TOO MUCH of Kamala

Sam J.
Sam J.  |  11:40 AM on October 27, 2024

Michelle Obama thinks Americans are asking TOO MUCH of Kamala Harris because we're all a bunch of sexists and racists. Apparently, wanting Kamala to be able to speak about policy and have an actual conversation that doesn't make us want to cringe so hard we cramp us is expecting her to 'dazzle' us.

Yeah, we made the same face.

Megyn Kelly was none too pleased with Michelle either:

How DARE we ask Kamala to make sense when she speaks and talk about more than Trump being Hitler and abortion.

The nerve.

But wait, there’s more.

It's hard to believe anyone takes the Obama seriously when they pretend to care so much about how oppressed people are in this country when everyone knows they're exceptionally wealthy, famous, and privileged. And sorry, but shaming Americans for not voting for an imbecile isn't all that inspiring. 

Feminist Shares What Happened When She Peacefully Protested Trans Movement at Local Bar in Thread and WOW
Sam J.
Sorry, not sorry, Michelle.

If this crap doesn't convince Americans to vote for TRUMP, we don't know what will.

Why would anyone want to continue to give these miserable, America-hating, divisive, racist, sexist people power?

Ever.

*cough cough*

Shocker.

Tags: DEMOCRATS KAMALA HARRIS MEGYN KELLY MICHELLE OBAMA 2024 ELECTION

