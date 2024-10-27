And BOOM: Megyn Kelly Puts Michelle Obama IN HER PLACE for Saying Americans are Asking TOO MUCH of Kamala

Michelle Obama thinks Americans are asking TOO MUCH of Kamala Harris because we're all a bunch of sexists and racists. Apparently, wanting Kamala to be able to speak about policy and have an actual conversation that doesn't make us want to cringe so hard we cramp us is expecting her to 'dazzle' us.

Yeah, we made the same face.

Megyn Kelly was none too pleased with Michelle either:

Expecting Kamala to “dazzle” us? What we want is for her to spit out two coherent sentences that reflect ANY evidence - any at all - of a deep thinking, considered, authentic person. https://t.co/l4HoPKOQ3l — Megyn Kelly (@megynkelly) October 26, 2024

How DARE we ask Kamala to make sense when she speaks and talk about more than Trump being Hitler and abortion.

The nerve.

But wait, there’s more.

The Dems kept the Obamas in reserve until now & their big plan now that they’re out there appears to be to shame ppl planning to vote in their own self-interest rather than to support the life choices of these yacht-loving, celeb-glomming, bored multi-millionaires. https://t.co/nKvShQCaNe — Megyn Kelly (@megynkelly) October 27, 2024

It's hard to believe anyone takes the Obama seriously when they pretend to care so much about how oppressed people are in this country when everyone knows they're exceptionally wealthy, famous, and privileged. And sorry, but shaming Americans for not voting for an imbecile isn't all that inspiring.

Sorry, not sorry, Michelle.

Richest couple in Presidential history still grifting and propping up the worst puppet in US history with lie after lie. Defcon 4 level of palpable fear of the Obama regime ENDING! — Tony Bruno Show (@TonyBrunoShow) October 26, 2024

If this crap doesn't convince Americans to vote for TRUMP, we don't know what will.

Why would anyone want to continue to give these miserable, America-hating, divisive, racist, sexist people power?

Oh, Michelle, how noble of you to be “angry” about Trump’s supposed mental decline while your guy, Biden, can barely get through a sentence without a teleprompter.



Meanwhile, Kamala can’t string together a coherent thought in an interview, but sure, let’s focus on Trump. — MAG🔫1775🇺🇸 (@Mar50cC5O) October 26, 2024

She simply is incapable of doing so. The stupidest candidate for president of ANY party, ever. — SinNombre (@SinNomb54107159) October 27, 2024

Ever.

This is yet another sign of their desperation. — Julie10128 🇺🇸 (@julie10128) October 27, 2024

STFU, Mike. — Sir Loin of Beoff 🇺🇸🇮🇱 (@nrkimages) October 26, 2024

*cough cough*

🤣 sounds like Michelle is not proud of her country ….AGAIN — Ramy Trawlets (@sceptress) October 26, 2024

Shocker.

