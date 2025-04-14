VIP
Let's Hash This Out: John Fugelsang DMed Me AGAIN, So I'm Inviting Him...
Colonel Refuses to Display Official Portraits of Trump and Hegseth
Vaughn P. Drake, the Oldest Known Pearl Harbor Survivor, Dies at 106
Senator Inspires Shot/Chaser About Criminal Illegals That Makes Dem 'Priorities' MADDENING...
CNN Journalist Who Laughed About Luigi Mangione With Taylor Lorenz Has Thoughts About...
Trump White House to PBS & NPR: 'You're Cut Off!'—Slashes $1.1B, Cites Big...
ABC News Says Shapiro Arsonist 'Previously Expressed Disdain for Democrats'
HBO Confirms 'Harry Potter' Show Casting That Has Some Fans Crying 'Riddikulus'
The Left's New Hero: ICE Reportedly Arrest Columbia University Pro-Hamas Protest Leader
President Trump Trolls the Media So Hard Dana Bash Has to Tell Viewers...
U.K. MPs Investigated Themselves and Found There Was No Two-Tier Justice Over Southport...
Photos Show Extensive Damage to PA Governor’s Residence
Bezos' Cosmic Clumsy: Majorly Faceplants Greeting Fiancee After Her Return to Earth With...
Politico's Getting Ratioed Over Spin on 'Wrongly Deported Maryland Man'

'If It's a Fight You Want:' Payton McNabb's Mom NUKES Cory Booker Over Dem's Loathing of Women's Rights

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | 8:00 PM on April 14, 2025
Meme

Yesterday, Democratic Senator Cory Booker made it very clear his party has learned nothing from the 2024 election. They are going to continue being the anti-science, anti-woman party as they continue to stand for trans rights:

Advertisement

Let this writer be incredibly clear: you will continue to lose.

But she'll let Pamela McNabb, the mom of Payton McNabb, nuke Booker from orbit instead:

BOOM.

Payton suffered a TBI and other permanent injuries when a boy spiked a volleyball into her head.

And Cory Booker is on his side.

Democrats are fine with our daughters getting hurt by men.

We will never stop fighting for girls.

Recommended

Colonel Refuses to Display Official Portraits of Trump and Hegseth
Brett T.
Advertisement

It absolutely is.

No, thanks.

He'll pretend he cares about women come election season, though.

It's wholesale misogyny.

And the Democrats love it.

As it should be.

Editor's Note: The Democrat Party has never been less popular as voters reject its globalist agenda.

Help us continue exposing Democrats' plans to lead America down a dangerous path. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.
Tags: CORY BOOKER TRANSGENDER WOMEN LGBTQ TRANS WOMEN TRANS KIDS

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Colonel Refuses to Display Official Portraits of Trump and Hegseth
Brett T.
Monday Morning Meme Madness
FuzzyChimp
Trump White House to PBS & NPR: 'You're Cut Off!'—Slashes $1.1B, Cites Big Time Bias
justmindy
Senator Inspires Shot/Chaser About Criminal Illegals That Makes Dem 'Priorities' MADDENINGLY Clear
Doug P.
HBO Confirms 'Harry Potter' Show Casting That Has Some Fans Crying 'Riddikulus'
Amy Curtis
CNN Journalist Who Laughed About Luigi Mangione With Taylor Lorenz Has Thoughts About Online Extremism
Amy Curtis

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
Colonel Refuses to Display Official Portraits of Trump and Hegseth Brett T.
Advertisement