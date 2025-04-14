'If It's a Fight You Want:' Payton McNabb's Mom NUKES Cory Booker Over Dem's Loathing of Women's Rights

Yesterday, Democratic Senator Cory Booker made it very clear his party has learned nothing from the 2024 election. They are going to continue being the anti-science, anti-woman party as they continue to stand for trans rights:

I want to be incredibly clear…if we don’t take a stand to protect our LGBTQIA+ community…those who are trying to dismantle the very heart of this country will not stop. Their targets are vulnerable community after vulnerable community… well we are not vulnerable when we all… pic.twitter.com/fVmLgaRr2t — Sen. Cory Booker (@SenBooker) April 13, 2025

But she'll let Pamela McNabb, the mom of Payton McNabb, nuke Booker from orbit instead:

Let me make myself incredibly clear... I will NEVER have another daughter have to be led around while she recovers from a TBI caused by a man in her sport EVER AGAIN. If it's a fight you want, it's a fight you're going to get. https://t.co/PNH18tY4o6 pic.twitter.com/ylSgTsyghL — Pamela McNabb (@PamelaMcNabb22) April 14, 2025

Payton suffered a TBI and other permanent injuries when a boy spiked a volleyball into her head.

And Cory Booker is on his side.

Women are with you, Pamela, this should never have happened to Payton and must never happen to another girl again. — Billy Bragg (@Serena_Partrick) April 14, 2025

Democrats are fine with our daughters getting hurt by men.

We’re inspired by the courage of you and your daughter to continue this fight. And continue it we will ❤️ — (((🟥Hackney Dr. of Terfery))) (@NoShirleyNo) April 14, 2025

We will never stop fighting for girls.

Your courage and that of your daughter is an inspiration to us all. — Karen Davis (@yea_karen53) April 14, 2025

I've seen what "dismantling" means to Booker and other Democratic MOCs: anything protecting women. No thanks. — Vanessa The Tweeting Doggo (@vanessak6951684) April 14, 2025

Corey Booker doesn't care about Payton or any other girl injured or forced to play against a boy in girls sports. He probably doesn't even care about the dude speaking. He only cares about making money from left-wing donors and to win re-election. https://t.co/jb2attOIGI — Memes Save Women's Sports! (@boolou2020) April 14, 2025

He'll pretend he cares about women come election season, though.

There’s no such thing as transwomen, just misogynist men who get aroused by invading girls & women’s spaces. These boys & men get a thrill out of scaring & abusing females while playing victim. I’ve had enough. https://t.co/ifulOpqoLT — Laurel (@laurel_prolife) April 14, 2025

It's wholesale misogyny.

And the Democrats love it.

Let me add to this: if a man larping as a woman enters a female space that is being used by my wife, daughter or granddaughter, said man is going to meet me and there will be a consequence he will find so unwelcome that he will never do it again. https://t.co/UNPuaSdvpG — Ingleman Dovetail (@InglemanD) April 14, 2025

