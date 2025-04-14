VIP
Let's Hash This Out: John Fugelsang DMed Me AGAIN, So I'm Inviting Him...
'If It's a Fight You Want:' Payton McNabb's Mom NUKES Cory Booker Over...
Vaughn P. Drake, the Oldest Known Pearl Harbor Survivor, Dies at 106
Senator Inspires Shot/Chaser About Criminal Illegals That Makes Dem 'Priorities' MADDENING...
CNN Journalist Who Laughed About Luigi Mangione With Taylor Lorenz Has Thoughts About...
Trump White House to PBS & NPR: 'You're Cut Off!'—Slashes $1.1B, Cites Big...
ABC News Says Shapiro Arsonist 'Previously Expressed Disdain for Democrats'
HBO Confirms 'Harry Potter' Show Casting That Has Some Fans Crying 'Riddikulus'
The Left's New Hero: ICE Reportedly Arrest Columbia University Pro-Hamas Protest Leader
President Trump Trolls the Media So Hard Dana Bash Has to Tell Viewers...
U.K. MPs Investigated Themselves and Found There Was No Two-Tier Justice Over Southport...
Photos Show Extensive Damage to PA Governor’s Residence
Bezos' Cosmic Clumsy: Majorly Faceplants Greeting Fiancee After Her Return to Earth With...
Politico's Getting Ratioed Over Spin on 'Wrongly Deported Maryland Man'

Colonel Refuses to Display Official Portraits of Trump and Hegseth

Brett T. | 8:30 PM on April 14, 2025

As Twitchy recently reported, Vice Admiral Shoshana Chatfield was fired for subordination after she refused to display portraits of President Donald Trump and Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth at NATO headquarters. She was also a big proponent of DEI, which likely played into her firing. Chatfield had allegedly held an "all hands" meeting at which she said they would "wait them out four years."

Advertisement

It appears that someone else wants to be relieved of their duties. At Fort McCoy, the official portraits of Trump and Hegseth have been turned toward the wall.

Reportedly, the person responsible is Colonel Sheyla Baez Ramirez.

Recommended

Monday Morning Meme Madness
FuzzyChimp
Advertisement

Many people are wondering how she passed the physical fitness requirements, let alone be promoted to colonel. Hopefully, she'll have been relieved of her duties by the time this post goes up.

***

Tags: ARMY DONALD TRUMP SECRETARY OF DEFENSE PETE HEGSETH

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Monday Morning Meme Madness
FuzzyChimp
'If It's a Fight You Want:' Payton McNabb's Mom NUKES Cory Booker Over Dem's Loathing of Women's Rights
Amy Curtis
Trump White House to PBS & NPR: 'You're Cut Off!'—Slashes $1.1B, Cites Big Time Bias
justmindy
Senator Inspires Shot/Chaser About Criminal Illegals That Makes Dem 'Priorities' MADDENINGLY Clear
Doug P.
HBO Confirms 'Harry Potter' Show Casting That Has Some Fans Crying 'Riddikulus'
Amy Curtis
CNN Journalist Who Laughed About Luigi Mangione With Taylor Lorenz Has Thoughts About Online Extremism
Amy Curtis

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
Monday Morning Meme Madness FuzzyChimp
Advertisement