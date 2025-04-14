Colonel Refuses to Display Official Portraits of Trump and Hegseth

As Twitchy recently reported, Vice Admiral Shoshana Chatfield was fired for subordination after she refused to display portraits of President Donald Trump and Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth at NATO headquarters. She was also a big proponent of DEI, which likely played into her firing. Chatfield had allegedly held an "all hands" meeting at which she said they would "wait them out four years."

It appears that someone else wants to be relieved of their duties. At Fort McCoy, the official portraits of Trump and Hegseth have been turned toward the wall.

This is insubordination and should be treated as such. — Gunther Eagleman™ (@GuntherEagleman) April 13, 2025

Article 134 under UCMJ looks like to me. — Ansetekh (@SinLumen) April 13, 2025

Reportedly, the person responsible is Colonel Sheyla Baez Ramirez.

Meet Colonel Sheyla Baez Ramirez. Ramirez assumed command of Fort McCoy Garrison in Wisconsin in 2024.



Ramirez is a political activist who refuses to display the official photographs of the Secretary of Defense and the President.



The real question is—how long before she’s… pic.twitter.com/2qjQBegjAb — I Meme Therefore I Am 🇺🇸 (@ImMeme0) April 13, 2025

If Colonel Ramirez can’t uphold the chain of command or respect the civilian leadership of the military, she has no business in command. The uniform demands allegiance, not activism. It’s not her platform, it’s the U.S. Army. Leadership isn’t optional. Time’s ticking. — Trump Gunner (@KingLagoswa) April 13, 2025

I’ve been in places where on a personal level, certain leaders were not liked. But chain of command was always respected enough to properly show the chain of leadership for a given agency or department



Military leaders know not to get political. Well, the good ones. — Chuck-PA (@ChuckPA34) April 13, 2025

Just another DEI hire that needs to be replaced. I am sure that will be a recurring theme for a few months. — Michael Gundersen (@gundy46060) April 13, 2025

Oh, DEI promotions. I'm glad that's over. She will be relieved of her command. It's insubordination, plain and simple. The military won't put up with it. — Chief_JR (@JRand1685) April 13, 2025

Without respect, we must reject. If she doesn't respect the Commander-In-Chief, she doesn't respect the uniform she wears or anything related to it. — Nev G. (@IamNevG) April 14, 2025

We don't need traitors in positions of power anywhere in our country, much less in our government/military. She needs to be fired and indicted. — Trish House (@trish_hous6341) April 13, 2025

Let me guess she has never fought a war. She is concerned with diversity instead of lethality. Let her fight in Ukraine for a few months so she can learn diversity is not important in war. — 🇺🇸 Shannon Atchison 🇺🇸 (@AtchisonSh13619) April 14, 2025

Many people are wondering how she passed the physical fitness requirements, let alone be promoted to colonel. Hopefully, she'll have been relieved of her duties by the time this post goes up.

