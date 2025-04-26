Wisconsin Democrat Claims Judge ‘Obstructed Fascism’

We're getting all sorts of hot takes about the arrest of a Milwaukee judge by federal marshals after she led an illegal immigrant defendant out the back door of the jury room to avoid arrest by ICE. The usual suspects, like Rep. Jamie Raskin, called the arrest an "OUTRAGE." There are already protesters outside the courthouse where Judge Hannah Dugan was arrested. Even CNN's legal analyst had to admit she committed a crime.

Advertisement

Here's another hot take from Wisconsin Democrat Ryan Clancy, who tells CNN that Dugan "didn't obstruct justice … she obstructed fascism."

Wisconsin Democrat Ryan Clancy: "Judge Dugan is doing what all of us will be called to do in the days and weeks and months to come."



"She didn't obstruct justice. She obstructed fascism." pic.twitter.com/d3vs3kiYYL — Breitbart News (@BreitbartNews) April 26, 2025

Breitbart reports:

On Friday’s broadcast of CNN’s “OutFront,” Wisconsin State Rep. Ryan Clancy (D) said Milwaukee County Circuit Judge Hannah Dugan “is doing what all of us will be called to do in the days and weeks and months to come, and it’s standing up for people in our community that are being targeted by the Trump regime.” Host Erin Burnett asked, “[H]ow far is she willing to go? If it means serving time in jail, if it ever gets to that sort of thing, is that something you think she’d be willing to do?” Clancy responded, “I’m not going to speculate as to whether or not she’s willing to serve time in jail. It is absolutely ludicrous that these charges were brought to begin with. Somebody had just asked me this morning, what can we do to support Judge Dugan? And I said, well, obviously, there aren’t going to be charges brought because she hasn’t done anything wrong. And several hours later, she was in handcuffs. So, this is not something that anybody anticipated.”

It is absolutely ludicrous that a judge would sneak a violent criminal illegal alien out the back door to avoid arrest by ICE.

Wisconsin Democrat Ryan Clancy says Judge Dugan protecting criminal aliens was her ‘obstructing fascism’:



"She is doing what all of us will be called to do in the days, weeks and months to come… She didn't obstruct justice. She obstructed fascism."

pic.twitter.com/C1jZmde9h4 — Benny Johnson (@bennyjohnson) April 26, 2025

They're seriously going to all the way with this aren't they 🙄🤦 — ComicallySeriousMimi🇺🇲 (@peskyjellybean) April 26, 2025

We are still a country based on law. No one is above the law. — Hari Seldon (@ray_roger27214) April 26, 2025

We've seen the collage of "No one is above the law" posts being circulated on X.

This is called sedition — Caleb Grant (@CalebGrant82431) April 26, 2025

Democrats need to go back to theatre class.



These skits are getting old. — Gunther Eagleman™ (@GuntherEagleman) April 26, 2025

I hope they keep going down this road. Its absolutely killing the Democrat party. — Old Man Power (@OldManPower_) April 26, 2025

The typical Democrat word play to disguise criminal activity as fighting made-up fascism; Talking in circles while minimizing how a judicial authority helped a violent domestic battery suspect/previously deported felon escape prosecution. — LV_ZL1 (@lv_zl1) April 26, 2025

Advertisement

And she did this while leaving the alleged victims and their lawyer sitting there.

I wish someone would figure out who the fascists really are. — Doug (@DougSwaffield) April 26, 2025

Enforcing the law is fascism now. Got it. — Vegas Dealer (@OldVegasDealer) April 26, 2025

They are saying finally saying the quiet part out loud.



The left will call for major civil unrest in coming months — Andrew Sayles (@CloseSomeSayles) April 26, 2025

As we've said, protesters have already gathered outside the courthouse to denounce this example of "fascism." Clancy sounds like he's trying to incite an insurrection.

***