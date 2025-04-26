So It's No Longer a Call to Violence, Huh? NBC News Notes 'Bloodbath'...
Carville’s Spicy Rant: Dems Must Ditch AOC and Bernie’s Chaos for Sane, Winning...
WOMP WOMP: Frank Luntz Panel Destroys Media Lie That Trump Voters Regret Their...
We're Waiting for Dems to Go Protest This Latest Round of ICE Criminal...
American-Born 2-Year-Old Allegedly Deported With ‘No Meaningful Process'
BBC Arabic’s Hateful and Anti-Semitic Rant, Brought to You by British Taxpayers’ Wallets
OUTRAGEOUS: VP of WI Law and Liberty Breaks Down Charges, Possible Sentencing for...
Stephen A. Smith Agrees Shedeur Sanders Is Victim of ‘Kaepernick-Level Collusion’
Montana's GOP-Led Housing Revolution: Bold Reforms Leave Democrats Stunned
VIP
Shedeur Sanders’ Draft Slide Stings, But Prank Callers Add Insult to Injury with...
The Great Blue Suit Scandal: Lefties LOSE THEIR MINDS Over Trump's Funeral Attire
Adam Schiff Didn't Want Biden's Pardon but Watch His Weasel Spin About Not...
Requiescat In Pace: World Leaders and Faithful Gather at the Vatican to Pay...
Jamaal Bowman Pulls the Alarm: The NFL is 'Afraid' of Shedeur Sanders Because...

Wisconsin Democrat Claims Judge ‘Obstructed Fascism’

Brett T. | 5:30 PM on April 26, 2025
Twitchy

We're getting all sorts of hot takes about the arrest of a Milwaukee judge by federal marshals after she led an illegal immigrant defendant out the back door of the jury room to avoid arrest by ICE. The usual suspects, like Rep. Jamie Raskin, called the arrest an "OUTRAGE." There are already protesters outside the courthouse where Judge Hannah Dugan was arrested. Even CNN's legal analyst had to admit she committed a crime.

Advertisement

Here's another hot take from Wisconsin Democrat Ryan Clancy, who tells CNN that Dugan "didn't obstruct justice … she obstructed fascism."

Breitbart reports:

On Friday’s broadcast of CNN’s “OutFront,” Wisconsin State Rep. Ryan Clancy (D) said Milwaukee County Circuit Judge Hannah Dugan “is doing what all of us will be called to do in the days and weeks and months to come, and it’s standing up for people in our community that are being targeted by the Trump regime.”

Host Erin Burnett asked, “[H]ow far is she willing to go? If it means serving time in jail, if it ever gets to that sort of thing, is that something you think she’d be willing to do?”

Clancy responded, “I’m not going to speculate as to whether or not she’s willing to serve time in jail. It is absolutely ludicrous that these charges were brought to begin with. Somebody had just asked me this morning, what can we do to support Judge Dugan? And I said, well, obviously, there aren’t going to be charges brought because she hasn’t done anything wrong. And several hours later, she was in handcuffs. So, this is not something that anybody anticipated.”

Recommended

OUTRAGEOUS: VP of WI Law and Liberty Breaks Down Charges, Possible Sentencing for Judge Dugan
Amy Curtis
Advertisement

It is absolutely ludicrous that a judge would sneak a violent criminal illegal alien out the back door to avoid arrest by ICE.

We've seen the collage of "No one is above the law" posts being circulated on X.

Advertisement

And she did this while leaving the alleged victims and their lawyer sitting there.

As we've said, protesters have already gathered outside the courthouse to denounce this example of "fascism." Clancy sounds like he's trying to incite an insurrection.

***

Tags: ARREST CNN FASCISM ICE ILLEGAL IMMIGRANT JUDGE

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

OUTRAGEOUS: VP of WI Law and Liberty Breaks Down Charges, Possible Sentencing for Judge Dugan
Amy Curtis
WOMP WOMP: Frank Luntz Panel Destroys Media Lie That Trump Voters Regret Their Choice
Amy Curtis
So It's No Longer a Call to Violence, Huh? NBC News Notes 'Bloodbath' at DOJ As Trump Admin Cleans House
Amy Curtis
American-Born 2-Year-Old Allegedly Deported With ‘No Meaningful Process'
Brett T.
Montana's GOP-Led Housing Revolution: Bold Reforms Leave Democrats Stunned
justmindy
We're Waiting for Dems to Go Protest This Latest Round of ICE Criminal Illegal Arrests In Fla.
Doug P.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
OUTRAGEOUS: VP of WI Law and Liberty Breaks Down Charges, Possible Sentencing for Judge Dugan Amy Curtis
Advertisement