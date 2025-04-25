Jamie Raskin is OUTRAGED that a Judge Could Face Justice for Allegedly Helping a Violent Illegal Alien

Democrats are outraged. Tell us something new. ‘Outrage’ is the default setting of Democrats right out of the box. Democrat Representative Jamie Raskin is outraged - see, told you. Democrats have rushed to defend an activist judge (Hannah Dugan) who was allegedly helping an illegal alien with a well-documented violent history evade ICE.

Have a look. (READ)

🚨NEW: Jamie Raskin calls the arrest of Judge Dugan an “OUTRAGE."



Per DHS, the alien that Dugan tried to help escape ICE has a laundry list of violent criminal charges —



— including strangulation and suffocation, battery, and domestic abuse. He illegally entered the US twice. pic.twitter.com/8izjT1eCh3 — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) April 25, 2025

It’s amazing the lengths Democrats (even ones on the bench) will go to help criminal illegal aliens. This is who Democrats want to keep in our country so he can eventually be released to prey upon Americans again. He’s a real winner!

This is the criminal illegal alien that the Milwaukee Circuit judge attempted to shield from justice. He has a laundry list of violent criminal charges including strangulation and suffocation, battery, and domestic abuse. Ruiz illegally entered the US twice. Since President Trump was inaugurated, activist judges have tried to obstruct President Trump and the American people’s mandate to make America safe and secure our homeland— but this judge’s actions to shield an accused violent criminal illegal alien from justice is shocking and shameful. We are thankful for our partners at the FBI for helping remove this accused criminal from America’s streets. If you are here illegally and break the law, we will hunt you down, arrest you and lock you up. That's a promise.

Since President… https://t.co/4HvDtC9XPc pic.twitter.com/To5yzuShos — Tricia McLaughlin (@TriciaOhio) April 25, 2025

But per the Circuit judge “he made a paella that was chef’s kiss!” — Robert D. Miranda (@bmiranda24) April 25, 2025

We bet he has a heart of gold and sings in church every Sunday!

As Raskin fights to save both the judge and the party’s beloved illegal alien, listen to his own words. (WATCH)

Jamie used to think no public official is above the law what changed ? pic.twitter.com/JILYxPFQb4 — Michael Gundersen (@gundy46060) April 25, 2025

All the facts are in. The judge committed two felonies.



He’s ginning up a mob under the guise we don’t know what happened. — Ryan Duff (@ryancduff) April 25, 2025

No public official is above the law, @RepRaskin — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) April 25, 2025

Actively preventing ICE from doing their job is a crime, bottom line. — Old School Eddie (@Old_SchoolEddie) April 25, 2025

A judge breaking the law IS an outrage. — James Gerbino (@WereChihuahua) April 25, 2025

Yes, the real outrage is that we have judges and an entire political party willing to break the law to protect hordes of illegal aliens, many of them violent, from being deported back to where they came from.