American-Born 2-Year-Old Allegedly Deported With ‘No Meaningful Process'

Brett T. | 4:30 PM on April 26, 2025
meme

During his first term, President Donald Trump was continually accused of separating families at the border. TIME even ran a cover showing Trump looking down at a crying girl and saying, "Welcome to America." We were supposed to believe the child was separated from her family, but TIME handily cropped out her mother being processed by Border Patrol agents right next to her.

The Miami Herald is now reporting that a "Tampa woman" has been separated from her one-year-old son.

True. If you don't want to separate families, deport them together.

On the other hand, POLITICO has a story about a 2-year-old born in America who was deported with her mother. Tim Miller of The Bulwark and MSNBC alerts us:

POLITICO reports that a judge said it "appeared" as though the child was deported with "no meaningful process."

U.S. District Judge Terry Doughty, a Trump appointee, said the child — identified in court papers by the initials “V.M.L.” — appeared to have been released in Honduras earlier Friday, along with her Honduran-born mother and sister, who had been detained by immigration officials earlier in the week.

Trump administration officials said in court that the mother told ICE officials that she wished to take V.M.L. with her to Honduras. The filing included a handwritten note in Spanish they claimed was written by the mother and confirmed her intent. But the judge said he had hoped to verify that information.

“The Government contends that this is all okay because the mother wishes that the child be deported with her,” Doughty wrote. “But the Court doesn’t know that.”

So, this claim is from one judge who hasn't verified the information. Miller doesn't mention that in his post.

So, one judge who hasn't verified the information claims it "appears" as though the child was deported with "no meaningful process."

Liberals need to decide if they want families separated or not. We all know what they really want: an end to all deportations, even of criminals and gang members.

***

Tags: DEPORTATION TIM MILLER

