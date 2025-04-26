American-Born 2-Year-Old Allegedly Deported With ‘No Meaningful Process'

During his first term, President Donald Trump was continually accused of separating families at the border. TIME even ran a cover showing Trump looking down at a crying girl and saying, "Welcome to America." We were supposed to believe the child was separated from her family, but TIME handily cropped out her mother being processed by Border Patrol agents right next to her.

The Miami Herald is now reporting that a "Tampa woman" has been separated from her one-year-old son.

Tampa woman deported to Cuba gets separated from one-year-old and U.S. citizen husband https://t.co/b90s8W9R8j — Miami Herald (@MiamiHerald) April 26, 2025

“Tampa woman”



The media standards are to lie and mislead their readers for a narrative and agenda… pure propaganda https://t.co/tIaGbn6mIf — Jay Asliken 🕋☪️✈️ (@assliken) April 26, 2025

When you want to become a citizen, you don’t miss two hearings. — Bleu Cheque (@VERBAL_CHANCLA) Apr 25, 2025

Families can be deported together. — Sven Beatlebop (@svenbeatlebop) April 26, 2025

True. If you don't want to separate families, deport them together.

On the other hand, POLITICO has a story about a 2-year-old born in America who was deported with her mother. Tim Miller of The Bulwark and MSNBC alerts us:

New Orleans born 2-year-old deported to Honduras with ‘no meaningful process’. https://t.co/KHa60C6p2T — Tim Miller (@Timodc) April 26, 2025

POLITICO reports that a judge said it "appeared" as though the child was deported with "no meaningful process."

U.S. District Judge Terry Doughty, a Trump appointee, said the child — identified in court papers by the initials “V.M.L.” — appeared to have been released in Honduras earlier Friday, along with her Honduran-born mother and sister, who had been detained by immigration officials earlier in the week. … Trump administration officials said in court that the mother told ICE officials that she wished to take V.M.L. with her to Honduras. The filing included a handwritten note in Spanish they claimed was written by the mother and confirmed her intent. But the judge said he had hoped to verify that information. “The Government contends that this is all okay because the mother wishes that the child be deported with her,” Doughty wrote. “But the Court doesn’t know that.”

So, this claim is from one judge who hasn't verified the information. Miller doesn't mention that in his post.

"appears to have been" — Fairthorne 🇺🇸🇨🇦🇬🇧🇯🇲 (@USBornNRaised) Apr 25, 2025

So now you’re… *for* family separation? — Lyndsey Fifield (@lyndseyfifield) Apr 25, 2025

His mother was an illegal, who said she wanted to take him back with her. Do you think we should’ve kept her baby when she left? — Tired of being politically correct (@USBornNRaised) Apr 25, 2025

Try harder. Some of us are old enough to remember. pic.twitter.com/WYRO4OC5lp — King Trevor (@nothingleft9999) April 26, 2025

Except his mother refused to allow her child to stay with the father. Should we charge the mother with child abuse and bring the 2 year old back to their father? — Raffys Wins 🇺🇸✝️✋🏻 (@RaffyPindaHouse) April 26, 2025

I’d say it’s very meaningful when the mother is being deported and she wants to bring her two year-old child with her. You all are insufferable. — Jane Hay (@Hay0Jim) Apr 25, 2025

The mother took her baby with her. The dishonesty on this is ridiculous. — Mel (@Fantastic40s) Apr 25, 2025

So, one judge who hasn't verified the information claims it "appears" as though the child was deported with "no meaningful process."

Returned to his mother and family in Honduras. @Timodc is a liar and a fraud by framing this without these key facts. — Fusilli Spock (@awstar11) Apr 25, 2025

Liberals need to decide if they want families separated or not. We all know what they really want: an end to all deportations, even of criminals and gang members.

