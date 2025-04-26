Montana's GOP-Led Housing Revolution: Bold Reforms Leave Democrats Stunned

We're Waiting for Dems to Go Protest This Latest Round of ICE Criminal...
justmindy
justmindy | 3:30 PM on April 26, 2025
AP Photo/Dita Alangkara

Apparently, Montana Republicans have decided they need housing and they are going all out to ensure there are new places for people to live.

The equal treatment for manufactured homes is quite interesting. They are just as well built as site built homes and they can go up in weeks, rather than months.

It's nice to see legislators actually do something about problems, rather than just talk about them. 

California would rather just complain about everything, make it unsustainable to live, and ensure everyone is miserable.

What a concept. 

This is the way. Show Americans Republicans are actually interested in helping the working class and getting things done.

This is the way!

Republicans understand what's at stake and Democrats just want to complain and posture.

