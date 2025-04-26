Montana's GOP-Led Housing Revolution: Bold Reforms Leave Democrats Stunned

Apparently, Montana Republicans have decided they need housing and they are going all out to ensure there are new places for people to live.

Last week, Montana voted to:

- legalize 6-story apartments on most commercial land

- sharply cut parking mandates

- limit excess impact fees

- cut condo defect liability

- require equal treatment for manufactured homes

- legalize single-stair buildings up to 6 stories statewide pic.twitter.com/IyY2ftwdyd — Michael Andersen (@andersem) April 25, 2025

The equal treatment for manufactured homes is quite interesting. They are just as well built as site built homes and they can go up in weeks, rather than months.

Chicago, the city that invented the skyscraper can’t even get garden apartments approved. We’re being outdone by MONTANA? A state with a population 1/10th of Illinois? https://t.co/VmIIGWqeRz — Miguel Chacon (@Chacon312) April 26, 2025

This is an impressive roster of state level pro-housing reforms. Montana leading the way. This is also Round 2 for the state having legalized many types of smaller housing units in 2023. https://t.co/axiCH9oXel — Hans Riemer (@hansriemer) April 26, 2025

It's nice to see legislators actually do something about problems, rather than just talk about them.

republicans in montana are currently passing more progressive, sustainable, pro-housing legislation than democratic supermajorities in New York and California https://t.co/4INE7dL6la — sam (@sam_d_1995) April 26, 2025

Are we going to catch up to them, New Hampshire? https://t.co/YanNSEfHpd — Jason Sorens (@JasonSorens) April 26, 2025

Blueprint for making CA great again that no one has the stones to follow https://t.co/8DfvfNVFYs — CM Goat Wrangler (@jletanaka) April 26, 2025

California would rather just complain about everything, make it unsustainable to live, and ensure everyone is miserable.

Deeply jealous of states that realize bad policies are causing a housing crisis and just...change them https://t.co/6BPl3Ymd3e — Toby Muresianu 🇺🇦 (@tobyhardtospell) April 25, 2025

What a concept.

I don't think Ezra Klein is moving to Montana. https://t.co/qGMYvyYfp5 — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) April 26, 2025

It’s red states like Montana that are leading the way on housing reform: Cutting mandates, legalizing more homes, and standing up for working families. While blue states strangle growth, Montana is building a future of opportunity. https://t.co/G4ptC0nZxB — Gavin M. Wax (@GavinWax) April 26, 2025

This is the way. Show Americans Republicans are actually interested in helping the working class and getting things done.

It is absolutely insane how red states are lapping Massachusetts on progressive housing policy https://t.co/maIwaUr50P — Ryan (@RyanInBos) April 26, 2025

States are just now start to compete on who can return the most rights to property owners the fastest. https://t.co/Q7DGrOJkbZ — Geoff Graham (@geoffreydgraham) April 26, 2025

This is the way!

Republicans understand what is at stake.



Blue states send them their huddled masses who have been priced out by disastrous “community-driven” housing policy.



That displaced population gives republicans an advantage in presidential elections and congress.



Our turn @GovPritzker https://t.co/tkFEgUnWbo — Michael McLean (@cornoisseur) April 26, 2025

Republicans understand what's at stake and Democrats just want to complain and posture.