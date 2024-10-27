TX Board Certified OBGYN DECIMATES Pro-Abort Lobby for Spreading Harmful Even DEADLY Lies in Epic Thread

Democrats only have two things to run on in 2024, Trump bad and ABORTION. You'd think someone close to the party they love and trust would tell them this is not the best most positive and successful agenda they could put out there but oh no ...

Sadly for them, the whole 'Trump is Hitler' thing didn't work out so hot so really all the have is infanticide.

Sorry, abortion. Our bad.

Welp, this board certified OB-GYN from Texas with over 30 years experience with thousands of deliveries put together a fairly spectacular thread taking the pro-abort lobby APART for spreading hateful, damaging, and even deadly lies to scare women into voting for Kamala.

I’m a board-certified OB-GYN currently practicing in Texas. I have been practicing for over 30 years and I have delivered over 5,000 babies.



Allow me to shed some light on the harmful lies coming from the pro-abortion lobby.

1/9 — Ingrid Skop MD (@docskop) October 26, 2024

Take a look.

After Texas enacted its pro-life law, the quality medical care I provide did not change nor has the law prevented me from caring for my patients.



This is true even in cases of pregnancy emergencies.

2/9 — Ingrid Skop MD (@docskop) October 26, 2024

Gosh, what do you know? Shocking.

Since the Dobbs decision, I have cared for many women suffering from ruptured ectopic pregnancies. I have performed surgeries to treat incomplete miscarriages and failed drug-induced abortions.

3/9 — Ingrid Skop MD (@docskop) October 26, 2024

But the pro-aborts swear that doctors are CONFUSED and letting women DIE because of miscarriages.

They're not? Who knew?

I have intervened when a pregnancy complication threatened a mother’s life, even when I anticipated that sadly, the unborn child would not survive the action required to protect his mother.

4/9 — Ingrid Skop MD (@docskop) October 26, 2024

Because the law doesn't stop a doctor from doing that.

Yeah yeah, we know, pro-aborts want people to think otherwise but it's just not true.

Under every pro-life law, including in Texas, physicians can intervene to save women’s lives in pregnancy emergencies.

5/9 — Ingrid Skop MD (@docskop) October 26, 2024

EVERY pro-life law.

In fact, according to a recent Texas Health and Human Services Commission report, physicians reported 116 abortions for medical emergencies and physical health between July 2022 and May 2024.

6/9 — Ingrid Skop MD (@docskop) October 26, 2024

Who knew?

Oh, that's right, anyone with half a brain in their heads, that's who.

The pro-abortion lobby is trying to scare women into thinking they can’t be treated during a pregnancy emergency.



The pro-abortion @acog also refuses to provide any guidance or support for doctors who are confused about these laws.

7/9 — Ingrid Skop MD (@docskop) October 26, 2024

Money and power ... and aborting babies.

That's all they care about.

This combination is deadly, and we’ve unfortunately seen women harmed as a result.



Their stories are devastating. These women are victims of a pro-abortion movement that cares more about promoting unlimited, all-trimester abortion over their safety.

8/9 — Ingrid Skop MD (@docskop) October 26, 2024

Spreading lies to push an agenda knowing those lies could hurt the very women they're trying to convince is flat-out evil.

I am proud to care for my patients, both moms and their babies.



What we need now more than ever are facts, not fear-mongering, so that we can continue to serve our patients with the medical care they deserve.

9/9 — Ingrid Skop MD (@docskop) October 26, 2024

THIS. So much this. ^

