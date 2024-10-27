TX Board Certified OBGYN DECIMATES Pro-Abort Lobby for Spreading Harmful Even DEADLY Lies in Epic Thread

'BREAKING': Kamala Harris SNUCK in an Interview With Joe Rogan ... No Really...
Sam J.
Sam J.  |  10:30 AM on October 27, 2024
meme

Democrats only have two things to run on in 2024, Trump bad and ABORTION. You'd think someone close to the party they love and trust would tell them this is not the best most positive and successful agenda they could put out there but oh no ...

Sadly for them, the whole 'Trump is Hitler' thing didn't work out so hot so really all the have is infanticide.

Sorry, abortion. Our bad.

Welp, this board certified OB-GYN from Texas with over 30 years experience with thousands of deliveries put together a fairly spectacular thread taking the pro-abort lobby APART for spreading hateful, damaging, and even deadly lies to scare women into voting for Kamala.

Take a look.

Gosh, what do you know? Shocking.

But the pro-aborts swear that doctors are CONFUSED and letting women DIE because of miscarriages.

They're not? Who knew?

Because the law doesn't stop a doctor from doing that.

Yeah yeah, we know, pro-aborts want people to think otherwise but it's just not true.

EVERY pro-life law.

Who knew?

Oh, that's right, anyone with half a brain in their heads, that's who.

Money and power ... and aborting babies.

That's all they care about.

Spreading lies to push an agenda knowing those lies could hurt the very women they're trying to convince is flat-out evil.

THIS. So much this. ^

Tags: ABORTION DEMOCRATS KAMALA HARRIS PRO-ABORT PRO-LIFE TRUMP

