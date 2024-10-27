TX Board Certified OBGYN DECIMATES Pro-Abort Lobby for Spreading Harmful Even DEADLY Lies...
HUME-ILIATED: Brit Hume Takes Michelle Obama Shaming Americans APART in Just 7 Short but PAINFUL Words

Sam J.
Sam J.  |  9:20 AM on October 27, 2024
AP Photo/Mary Altaffer

Woof. If Team Harris is breaking out the Obamas you KNOW those internals are bad. Heck, the polls we can all see are bad so what they're seeing ... must be even worse. Luckily both Barack and Michelle have both made very poor decisions in the way they're trying to motivate people to vote for Kamala.

They're shaming Americans.

They're calling us sexist and racist and pretending we shouldn't expect as much from Kamala because she's just a black woman and how dare we hold her to any sort of standard. She's not a candidate, no no, we're the bad voters because we think she's a bad candidate.

Because she is.

Watch this:

Sheesh, freakin' Americans always letting the Obamas down.

How dare we?

Brit Hume said it perfectly:

POOR MICHELLE.

Heh.

Yes, yes we have noticed that.

Probably NOT going to inspire people to vote for her who aren't already voting for her. Nope.

Our evil country elected her husband president but you know, we're disappointing her.

The Obamas are just horrible people.

Sorry, not sorry.

