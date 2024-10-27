HUME-ILIATED: Brit Hume Takes Michelle Obama Shaming Americans APART in Just 7 Short but PAINFUL Words

Woof. If Team Harris is breaking out the Obamas you KNOW those internals are bad. Heck, the polls we can all see are bad so what they're seeing ... must be even worse. Luckily both Barack and Michelle have both made very poor decisions in the way they're trying to motivate people to vote for Kamala.

Advertisement

They're shaming Americans.

They're calling us sexist and racist and pretending we shouldn't expect as much from Kamala because she's just a black woman and how dare we hold her to any sort of standard. She's not a candidate, no no, we're the bad voters because we think she's a bad candidate.

Because she is.

Watch this:

🚨Michele Obama suggests Americans who don’t vote to elect Kamala Harris are sexist and racist:



“I lay awake at night wondering what in the world is going on. The qustion for me isn't whether Kamala is ready for this moment...the real question is, as a country, are we ready for… pic.twitter.com/4Muun9vhZ2 — Steve Cortes (@CortesSteve) October 26, 2024

Sheesh, freakin' Americans always letting the Obamas down.

How dare we?

Brit Hume said it perfectly:

Poor Michele. America is always disappointing her. https://t.co/5gGudrN8ve — Brit Hume (@brithume) October 26, 2024

POOR MICHELLE.

Heh.

Have you ever noticed that the Obama’s are never disappointed in themselves? — PensivePerson2 (@pensiveperson2) October 26, 2024

Yes, yes we have noticed that.

I guess she should go back to one of her multi-million dollar compounds and be disappointed about how unfair and disappointing her life has been — Swedish Canary 🇺🇸🇸🇪 (@SwedishCanary) October 27, 2024

"what is wrong with you people?" is a hell of a sales pitch. — varifrank (@varifrank) October 26, 2024

Probably NOT going to inspire people to vote for her who aren't already voting for her. Nope.

The Obamas have a combined worth of over $70 million and she’s disappointed with America? — CD Coffelt (@CDCoffelt) October 27, 2024

Our evil country elected her husband president but you know, we're disappointing her.

She's become fabulously wealthy hating on her home country. — Timothy Cody No DM (@TimothyCod46518) October 27, 2024

The Obamas are just horrible people.

Sorry, not sorry.

===========================================================================

Related:

YIKES! Kamala Harris's Latest Speech Has People Wondering if She Was GOING for a Hitler 'Look and Feel'

FLOODGATES HAVE OPENED! Hilariously BRUTAL Thread of All FREAK-OUTS Over WaPo NOT Endorsing Kamala WINS X

LOVE It! Hillary's CNN Rant Proves She STILL Hasn't Gotten Over LOSING BIGLY to Donald J. Trump (Watch)

Claws OUT! Mollie Hemingway ENDS Dem Strategist Defending Kamala's Word Salad in SAVAGE Back and Forth

Christina Pushaw DROPS Mother of ALL Truth-Bombs on WaPo for Their NASTY Hit Piece on Nicole Shanahan

===========================================================================