Christina Pushaw DROPS Mother of ALL Truth-Bombs on WaPo for Their NASTY Hit Piece on Nicole Shanahan

Sam J.
Sam J.  |  1:45 PM on October 25, 2024
Twitchy

Christina Pushaw pulled exactly ZERO punches going after WaPo for the nasty hit-piece they wrote about Nicole Shanahan.

Notice she calls the writer an activist here ... spot on.

Her post continues:

She's not a candidate for office. She's a mom who was a California liberal, but apparently a free-spirited and free-thinking one, which is how she came to #MAHA. I obviously don't agree with all her views and am not here to defend them. But I do appreciate that she's willing to go against the grain. 

My view: Washington Post (establishment Dem mouthpiece) hates & fears @NicoleShanahan specifically, because she could serve as an example to other moms from liberal areas who've always supported Democrats but have come to question some of the dogma of the political establishment. I can't even tell you how many women I know from California whose views would coincide with hers. Democrats know this too, which is why they're desperate to destroy her. 

Only legacy media activists in DC would care about who Shanahan was dating 10 years ago or anytime before she entered politics. I find it despicable that so-called serious publications like Washington Post obsess over the private lives of women who reject Democrat propaganda, while promoting allegedly abusive cheating men like Doug Emhoff as the paragons of morality. No wonder Americans stopped trusting legacy media. Rant OVER.

They hate her because they're afraid of her. She proves them wrong, that liberal women can and do think for themselves and don't always fall into a convenient box or votes.

The moment RFK Jr. dared separate from the Democrat Party and run as an independent he put a target on both his and Shanahan's backs.

Or where it's already dead.

