SHOCKER! MSNBC Issues a Correction on Claim About Kash Patel, Nightclubs and FBI HQ

Doug P. | 9:45 PM on May 05, 2025
Meme

MSNBC late last week, on the "Morning Joe" program, featured a former FBI assistant director who made a claim about Kash Patel. The MSNBC guest basically said that Patel spends more time in nightclubs that in his office in the Hoover Building. 

We're guessing some lawyers got involved, because this morning there was an on-air correction that made it clear that the claim was probably just made-up BS. 

WHOOPS:

There was complete bunk being peddled on MSNBC? Color us shocked!

More of the usual "journalism" we're used to from MSNBC right here:

MSNBC contributor and former FBI assistant director Frank Figliuzzi claimed on Friday he had heard Patel has “been visible at nightclubs far more than he has been on the seventh floor of the Hoover Building,” referring to the FBI’s J. Edgar Hoover headquarters. But on Monday, the show ultimately walked back the claim. “Let’s circle back to a segment from Friday’s show. Frank Figliuzzi was on that morning during this hour, discussing the work of administration officials,” co-host Jonathan Lemire said. “At the end of that segment, Figliuzzi said that FBI director Kash Patel has reportedly been more visible at nightclubs than at his office at FBI headquarters. This was a misstatement. We have not verified that claim.” 

"Misstatement"? Yeah, sure, Jan. 

And does MSNBC ever bother to verify much of anything? 

The narrative serves a purpose, at least for a while.

Lefty narratives die quickly these days.

