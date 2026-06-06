New Republic: The Firing of Scott Pelley Will 'Reverberate in American Journalism History'

It's times like these that you regret the closing of the Newseum in Washington, D.C. By now, they would have had an entire exhibit dedicated to former 60 Minutes correspondent Scott Pelley. We here at Twitchy follow journalism and haven't yet noticed any significant seismic shift since Pelley's firing for insubordination, but the writers at The New Republic ensure us that Pelley's firing will reverberate throughout American journalism history, even more so than Geraldo Rivera's opening of Al Capone's vault.

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The firing of Scott Pelley will reverberate in American journalism history as a symbolic execution of the single most groundbreaking and successful news program in the annals of U.S. broadcast television. https://t.co/UUF4ERly1d — Michael Tomasky (@mtomasky) June 6, 2026

Michael Tomasky writes that his real beef is with The New York Times for facilitating the rise of CBS Editor-in-Chief Bari Weiss.

For her own part, Weiss always used to call herself a centrist-liberal or a sane liberal or some such thing. That may have been true at some point, to some extent. But now, it’s quite clear that she is not just conservative, she’s MAGA. Maybe not in her heart, but overwhelmingly in her actions, and it’s actions that matter. She was placed at CBS by [Paramount head David] Ellison to crush the left and advance Donald Trump’s agenda, so it’s no surprise that that is precisely what she’s doing. And no matter her level of incompetence, she’ll stay there as long as she’s doing that—and as long as she’s not killing the stock price. And it all can be traced back to that week in April 2017, when The New York Times decided it had to be broad-minded in the wake of the election of the most narrow-minded man to occupy the White House since Andrew Johnson—or maybe ever. And now the chief beneficiary of the paper’s broad-mindedness is advancing that narrow-minded man’s agenda while destroying the country’s most venerated television news operation.

Tomasky is still butthurt that The Times hired "conservative" Bret Stephens away from The Wall Street Journal to join fellow conservatives David Brooks and Russ Douthat. That's three conservatives!

Journalists are somehow as a group more self-obsessed and more filled with a sense of unreserved grandiosity than crossfitters and vegans. Beware the vegan journalist! — Enguerrand VII de Coucy (@ingelramdecoucy) June 6, 2026

Bill Maher on Scott Pelley,

"Oh my God, 60 Minutes has a new cast. So does Saturday Night Live.”

Get a grip. pic.twitter.com/HMBRNozqpr — Michael Clark (@midpushMike) June 6, 2026

LMAO 🤣



Sir, as an investigative journalist myself, trust me when I tell you that nobody will remember this in a year. Hell, 6 months. — Urbanite (@Urbanite107) June 6, 2026

We're certain Pelley has already hired contractors to turn his basement into a podcast studio, so we won't have to live without his deep insight.

Pelley's firing hasn't even caused a ripple and will be forgotten by everyone within a week. — Grateful Calvin (@shoveitjack) June 6, 2026

Good lord you people are weak — Erich Hartmann (@erichhartmann) June 6, 2026

You should label this parody. Otherwise, some people might actually take this seriously. — Jonathan Fahey (@JonforFairfax) June 6, 2026

The self-importance of the slogan-repeating class that imagines itself to be "journalists" cannot possibly be exaggerated



Should Scott Pelley fall, does not the very REPUBLIC fall?!?!?!?



We'll be fine, thanks — Chris Bray (@a_chrisbray) June 6, 2026

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60 Minutes has been killing itself by pretenders like Pelley. Weiss may or may not be able to save it. But she is giving it tha last chance to stop the suicide. — Daoshan Sun (@DaoshanS) June 6, 2026

This is a joke. Right? Pelley committed career suicide. Mere staffers don’t own the keys to the castle. — Tom Benson (@Tombenson1) June 6, 2026

It’s a nonissue and immaterial in history. Pelley should have been fired. Anyone that acted like him would be fired. — JFrat (@NorCalSportsFan) June 6, 2026

Reverberate through "American journalism history," which as of late includes Dan Rather's forged documents saga, the Russian collusion hoax, and Hunter Biden's laptop. Better to be forgotten than be lumped in with that mess.

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Editor's Note: The mainstream media continues to deflect, gaslight, spin, and lie about President Trump, his administration, and conservatives.

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