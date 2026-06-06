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WaPo: Pete Hegseth Takes Six of His Kids Along on Official Visit to France

Brett T. | 5:00 PM on June 06, 2026
AP Photo/Alex Brandon

We interrupt your Pride Month observations to let you know that Saturday is the 82nd anniversary of D-Day, when the brave men of Antifa stormed the beaches at Normandy. Secretary of War Pete Hegseth will be in Normandy to represent the United States, and the Washington Post reports that Hegseth has taken six of his children along on this official trip to France. The headline is worded as if to make it sound like a controversy.

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The Washington Post's Tara Copp reports:

Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth’s decision to bring six of his children on an official trip to France that began Friday is putting added strain on his personal protective detail amid heightened threats stemming from the Iran war, one current and two former employees of the agency responsible for his security said.

“I’ve never, ever seen anything like that with a whole family going,” said one former official with the Army’s Criminal Investigative Division, or CID, the agency responsible for securing the defense secretary’s movements at home and abroad. Like others interviewed for this report, this person spoke on the condition of anonymity for fear of reprisal.

Why is it always former employees weighing in on these issues … 51 former intelligence officials, 35 retired judges.

"A spokesman for Hegseth said the defense secretary is covering the cost of his family’s travel," so they've managed to find another angle about which to complain … the additional security personnel. How many times did President Joe Biden let his son Hunter hitch a ride on Air Force One?

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At his own expense … but did he pay for the extra security personnel? That's the bug up WaPo's butt.

John Hudson got properly ratioed for his post, but a lot of people responding to Pentagon spokesman Sean Parnell say that with this administration, they need to see the receipts that Hegseth paid his children's way to believe it.

***

Editor's Note: The mainstream media continues to deflect, gaslight, spin, and lie about President Trump, his administration, and conservatives.

Help us continue to expose their left-wing bias by reading news you can trust. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.

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FRANCE NATIONAL SECURITY PETE HEGSETH VETERANS WASHINGTON POST

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