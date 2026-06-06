WaPo: Pete Hegseth Takes Six of His Kids Along on Official Visit to France

We interrupt your Pride Month observations to let you know that Saturday is the 82nd anniversary of D-Day, when the brave men of Antifa stormed the beaches at Normandy. Secretary of War Pete Hegseth will be in Normandy to represent the United States, and the Washington Post reports that Hegseth has taken six of his children along on this official trip to France. The headline is worded as if to make it sound like a controversy.

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Hegseth takes six of his children to France on official trip, reports @taracopp https://t.co/dzblxF41up — John Hudson (@John_Hudson) June 6, 2026

The Washington Post's Tara Copp reports:

Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth’s decision to bring six of his children on an official trip to France that began Friday is putting added strain on his personal protective detail amid heightened threats stemming from the Iran war, one current and two former employees of the agency responsible for his security said. … “I’ve never, ever seen anything like that with a whole family going,” said one former official with the Army’s Criminal Investigative Division, or CID, the agency responsible for securing the defense secretary’s movements at home and abroad. Like others interviewed for this report, this person spoke on the condition of anonymity for fear of reprisal.

Why is it always former employees weighing in on these issues … 51 former intelligence officials, 35 retired judges.

"A spokesman for Hegseth said the defense secretary is covering the cost of his family’s travel," so they've managed to find another angle about which to complain … the additional security personnel. How many times did President Joe Biden let his son Hunter hitch a ride on Air Force One?

He paid his own way so that he could honor our war dead and teach his children the accurate lessons of history leftist filth like you would deny them in the classroom.



Just when I think the so-called profession of "journalism" could not stoop any lower, you surprise me. https://t.co/rWaZL5gmcp — Cynical Publius (@CynicalPublius) June 6, 2026

But the flight attendants had to hand out six extra packets of peanuts at taxpayers’ expense. The plane was about 500 pounds heavier, wasting fuel that could have gone to the orphans in a Third World country. Oh, the humanity. — VirginiaCottage (@CottageVirginia) June 6, 2026

Based on unnamed sources ➡️➡️ OF COURSE IT IS.



This is National Enquirer-level journalistic skill at its finest. — Mountain Man (@HuronGL13) June 6, 2026

Your average DC journo either doesn't have kids or just has one they shoved into daycare at 3 months old and only see a couple hours a week until they ship them off to college.



They don't understand families. — G3 Enjoyer 🇻🇦 (@EnjoyerG3) June 6, 2026

Did any of his children meet with French business or government officials? If so, he’s covered by the Hunter Biden exclusion rule. — Sean ODonnell (@SeanODo23574349) June 6, 2026

WaPo Marxist filth. Shaming the nuclear family at all costs. Dividing us in uniform isn’t enough for you. You have to literally divide innocent American families as well.



There is a special place beyond the veil for you.



You are going to lose. You are losing. — InfantryDort (@infantrydort) June 6, 2026

He likely had to reimburse the gov't for the family travel, but even if he didn't, I'd much rather my tax dollars go to Hegseth's kids to learn about Normandy *at* Normandy than to go to Somali Learing Centers. — John (@Opposed_Twin) June 6, 2026

He brought his children to Normandy — at his own expense — to honor the fallen of the Greatest Generation. Americans who gave everything to defeat tyranny & save the world.

Every parent should teach their kids what real sacrifice & courage look like. That’s how we keep freedom… https://t.co/WxpMNySBSJ — Sean Parnell (@SeanParnellUSA) June 6, 2026

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At his own expense … but did he pay for the extra security personnel? That's the bug up WaPo's butt.

I fully stand behind @SecWar. I also paid to bring my family to Normandy to witness and honor the immense sacrifice the Greatest Generation made in service to their country and in defense of freedom. — NASA Administrator Jared Isaacman (@NASAAdmin) June 6, 2026

Excellent parenting move. — Dana Loesch (@DLoesch) June 6, 2026

John Hudson got properly ratioed for his post, but a lot of people responding to Pentagon spokesman Sean Parnell say that with this administration, they need to see the receipts that Hegseth paid his children's way to believe it.

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Editor's Note: The mainstream media continues to deflect, gaslight, spin, and lie about President Trump, his administration, and conservatives.

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