What is it with "former" officials? Remember when 51 former intelligence community officials signed a letter saying that the Hunter Biden laptop story had all the hallmarks of Russian disinformation? How about retiring and shutting up, instead of taking gigs as analysts on MS NOW?

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Now, we have 35 retired federal judges who have filed a nonparty motion to reopen President Donald Trump's $10 billion lawsuit against the IRS for leaking his tax returns, which the IRS settled for a $1.776 billion Anti-Weaponization Fund and an agreement not to investigate Trump or his family's past taxes.

35 retired federal judges, using their titles as former judges, filed a nonparty motion to reopen the settled Trump v. IRS case. They are represented by partisan Democrats and are led by Michael Luttig and Nancy Gertner. I've seen filings like this, but usually by pro se types pic.twitter.com/NxRKPLDp5O — Eric W. (@EWess92) May 27, 2026

I'm very, very, skeptical of retired judges using their former title as a basis for filing partisan briefs in high-profile cases. Here, their interest in the case is directly tied to their judicial commission. Feels very odd to me. pic.twitter.com/nYn0ERGObL — Eric W. (@EWess92) May 27, 2026

Rep. Ted Lieu is certain that acting Attorney General Todd Blanche will be disbarred. He got the news about the judges' filing from Scott MacFarlane, who made the lateral partisan move from CBS News to MeidasTouch.

I am certain @DAGToddBlanche will be disbarred. He has repeatedly deceived courts and acted unethically on a grand scale.



November is coming. https://t.co/EcpfPK8GgK — Ted Lieu (@tedlieu) May 27, 2026

A non-party moves to open a closed case file to contest a settlement that is not part of the record of the case.



That might warrant a bar complaint. https://t.co/D8mzZ36oHI — Shipwreckedcrew (@shipwreckedcrew) May 28, 2026

Key phrase: settled case. They can pound sand. Tell them to first go after all the previous settlements between democrat plaintiffs and Democrat governors... — DB Joeseph (@DavidBobJoeseph) May 28, 2026

We don’t have any standing, but we’d like to run the “51 former intelligence agents” agree con one last time.



🫤 — Vinem et Lex (@vinemetlex) May 27, 2026

Wouldn’t it be funny if he ends up with more money because of this. — MaryLouWestin (@LouWestin) May 27, 2026

What standing do these judges have? — Brian Cartwright (@blcartwright) May 28, 2026

Let’s reopen it and give Donald Trump $10 billion. — You're Fired! (@FrankScheidell) May 28, 2026

The IRS illegally released Trumps tax returns. What standing does some random judge, or a collection of random judges, have?



None. This should be laughed out of court. — Chelsea Lager (@thatsnotfunny10) May 28, 2026

They are gonna try every lawfare tactic ever known, the deal has been made. Get over it. Cry about it, but it’s done. — Shane Jenkins | The Real J6 (@TheRealJ6Shane) May 27, 2026

Former? Are they bored in retirement? — David Timmons (@djtimm) May 28, 2026

We agree. They should reopen the case and give Trump his $10 billion. The IRS already settled. It's over. Go back to your retirement.

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