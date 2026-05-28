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35 Retired Judges File Motion to Reopen Settled Lawsuit Between Trump and the IRS

Brett T. | 8:30 PM on May 28, 2026
Twitter

What is it with "former" officials? Remember when 51 former intelligence community officials signed a letter saying that the Hunter Biden laptop story had all the hallmarks of Russian disinformation? How about retiring and shutting up, instead of taking gigs as analysts on MS NOW?

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Now, we have 35 retired federal judges who have filed a nonparty motion to reopen President Donald Trump's $10 billion lawsuit against the IRS for leaking his tax returns, which the IRS settled for a $1.776 billion Anti-Weaponization Fund and an agreement not to investigate Trump or his family's past taxes.

Rep. Ted Lieu is certain that acting Attorney General Todd Blanche will be disbarred. He got the news about the judges' filing from Scott MacFarlane, who made the lateral partisan move from CBS News to MeidasTouch.

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We agree. They should reopen the case and give Trump his $10 billion. The IRS already settled. It's over. Go back to your retirement.

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