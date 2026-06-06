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Woman: Kiddo Came Home Crying After Being Told in Sex Ed That Only Men and Women Can Make Babies

Brett T. | 4:00 PM on June 06, 2026
Twitter

Happy sixth day of Pride Month, everyone. As we reported earlier this week, the Gavin Newsom Press Office X account came out and said it was "genuinely sorry" that MAGA supporters' lives are so miserable because it's Pride Month. "Try loving gay people," they wrote. "Everyone seems to be having fun."

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But they're not having fun. Listen to SC Nealy here, who describes themself on their website as gender fluid and queer/lesbian. "They are a parent of 3 kiddos living in Arlington, Virginia, and co-parent joyfully with their wife and ex-husband. They also write queer romance novels on the side." (Our built-in spell-checker is really having issues with that paragraph.)

One of those three "kiddos" came home crying from school, they say, because in health class they taught that babies come from men and women — "no queer representation, no IVF." How brainwashed are these kiddos that this drives them to tears (allegedly).

Of course, it's Northern Virginia.

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Remember the good old days of Twitter 1.0, when you'd be suspended for using the word groomer?

We were a bit stunned to hear that a school district in Arlington County was still teaching the facts about reproduction. 

***

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