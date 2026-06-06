Woman: Kiddo Came Home Crying After Being Told in Sex Ed That Only Men and Women Can Make Babies

Happy sixth day of Pride Month, everyone. As we reported earlier this week, the Gavin Newsom Press Office X account came out and said it was "genuinely sorry" that MAGA supporters' lives are so miserable because it's Pride Month. "Try loving gay people," they wrote. "Everyone seems to be having fun."

Advertisement

But they're not having fun. Listen to SC Nealy here, who describes themself on their website as gender fluid and queer/lesbian. "They are a parent of 3 kiddos living in Arlington, Virginia, and co-parent joyfully with their wife and ex-husband. They also write queer romance novels on the side." (Our built-in spell-checker is really having issues with that paragraph.)

One of those three "kiddos" came home crying from school, they say, because in health class they taught that babies come from men and women — "no queer representation, no IVF." How brainwashed are these kiddos that this drives them to tears (allegedly).

At the Pride Month Proclamation of Arlington County, VA, a "they/she" psychotherapist/romance novelist says her child "came home crying" after a sex ed class that said "children only can come from men and women." pic.twitter.com/o5uKWzNfxM — Breitbart News (@BreitbartNews) June 5, 2026

Of course, it's Northern Virginia.

I despise these people so much for their war on women and for what they are doing to children. So much harm. — The Southern Belle Patriot (@DanielleA34203) June 5, 2026

Your child came home crying because you've been feeding them lies and when confronted with the truth, they can't handle it — Robert B. Chernin (@rbchernin) June 5, 2026

That right there, is child abuse



And I thought liberals weren’t science deniers



Only when it fits their side — GINGERSKOL💜💛 (@GlowSurfing) June 5, 2026

Not our fault she is abusing her child with false statements; creating a domain of dystopian hysteria in her child.

She should be investigated for child abuse. — Dud's Motor Shop (@DMS2864) June 5, 2026

Oh no, a child cried!



We must abolish all facts pronto! — DaninPA (@DanRidesPA) June 5, 2026

Reality is incredibly difficult for the left. It conflicts with all their ideologies.



Poor broken things. — d (@D33D33D123) June 5, 2026

She puts the psycho in psychotherapist. — TruerWords (@words_truer) June 5, 2026

If her child really came home crying about biological FACTS that kid has more problems than hurt feelings. That this delusional parent persists in stoking her delusional offspring's fantasies tells me all I need to know about why their kids is so screwed up. — Mimzy Borogroves No DM's (@MBorogroves) June 5, 2026

Everything about this woman tells me she is a groomer and should be arrested for child abuse. — Terminate2 (@crashandburn2h1) June 6, 2026

Remember the good old days of Twitter 1.0, when you'd be suspended for using the word groomer?

I live in Arlington. These women are here in the 1,000s. — Jack Daley (@JackitDaley) June 5, 2026

We were a bit stunned to hear that a school district in Arlington County was still teaching the facts about reproduction.

***

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting that takes on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth.

Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.