Governor Newsom Press Office Genuinely Sorry for the MAGA People Miserable About Pride Month

We're pretty sure this post from Governor Newsom Press Office came from Izzy Gordon, who says in his X profile that "Laura Loomer once called me a fag." Mayor Muriel Bowser may have claimed that Washington, D.C., is the gayest city in the world, but Newsom's press office wants to have a word, too. In short, they're sorry your life is so miserable if you're MAGA and melting down over another Pride Month. Try loving gay people, they say. Everyone seems to be having fun.

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Fun? Then why are we continually assured that trans youth are going to commit suicide if they don't get gender-affirming care immediately? Why does the LGBTQ community consider itself a marginalized group?

It’s amazing watching MAGA melt down over Pride Month.



We’re genuinely sorry your life is this miserable.



Try loving gay people. The vibes are better, the music is better, and everyone seems to be having fun. — Governor Newsom Press Office (@GovPressOffice) June 2, 2026

LOL! This post coming from the party of hate and violence. — Gunther Eagleman™ (@GuntherEagleman) June 2, 2026

We all know who wrote this post. 😂 pic.twitter.com/hefuBzE3Rp — Gina Milan (@ginamilan_) June 2, 2026

Nobody is melting down weirdo — Lisa Says (@LisaPurdue2) June 2, 2026

Nobody hates gay people. What many resent is the expectation to celebrate someone’s sexual orientation for an entire month. What people do in the bedroom is their private business—not a public spectacle or mandatory civic duty. — Deborah (@DeborahBHint) June 2, 2026

Please show me the meltdowns, I love good theater. — Mark Poling (@markpoling) June 2, 2026

We have no issue with gay people. We love Scott Bessent and all other gay based people. It’s the activists, it’s always the activists. — Geralt Of Rivia (@geralt_of_rivi) June 2, 2026

Your side is in permanent meltdown mode. You can go five seconds without encouraging violence against people who don't agree with you. — ellenwuzhere (@24HourEllen) June 2, 2026

Tell PBS to not promote it to their 2-5 year old audience, and you might have a point.

Sexual orientation should not be promoted to kids. — Jason Knight (@jasonknight420) June 2, 2026

It's not run by PBS anymore, but Sesame Street hopes all the children following have an uplifting Pride Month:

Happy #PrideMonth from Sesame Street! Join us in celebrating and uplifting the LGBTQIA+ members of our community. ❤️🧡💛💚💙💜 pic.twitter.com/kO9TAhnqDE — Sesame Street (@sesamestreet) June 1, 2026

Nobody gives a shit dude. Just leave the kids alone — Dr. Mike Libby MD. Esq. (@BasementLoner) June 2, 2026

Oh, shut up. I’m a gay dude and I think Pride Month has become a freak show. — Philip Mannering (@MstrMannering) June 2, 2026

Nobody is melting down. The age of woke is just over, it died not with a bang but a whimper. And don’t excuse exposing young kids to these spectacles you oversaw in San Francisco. It’s never appropriate. — Nathan Silva (@realnathansilva) June 2, 2026

🤣 I’m truly sorry you need an entire month and numerous days throughout the year dedicated to supporting your personal choices to find any true validation in yourself. If you’re so secure in who you are, why do I need to know anything about it. — The Old Platypus (@TheOldPlatypus) June 2, 2026

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I am hearing pushback on Pride Month not so much from MAGA or conservative types, but from lesbian and gays.

Might be a good time to better research and reflect on both your agenda and presumed base. — Maura Sweeney (@maura4u) June 2, 2026

We don't hate gay people. We just don't see the need for a whole month for "fun" like dildo ring toss and parading down the street naked in front of little kids.

P.S. MAGA has better vibes.

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