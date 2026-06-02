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Governor Newsom Press Office Genuinely Sorry for the MAGA People Miserable About Pride Month

Brett T. | 7:00 PM on June 02, 2026
AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta

We're pretty sure this post from Governor Newsom Press Office came from Izzy Gordon, who says in his X profile that "Laura Loomer once called me a fag." Mayor Muriel Bowser may have claimed that Washington, D.C., is the gayest city in the world, but Newsom's press office wants to have a word, too. In short, they're sorry your life is so miserable if you're MAGA and melting down over another Pride Month. Try loving gay people, they say. Everyone seems to be having fun.

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Fun? Then why are we continually assured that trans youth are going to commit suicide if they don't get gender-affirming care immediately? Why does the LGBTQ community consider itself a marginalized group?

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Sam J.
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It's not run by PBS anymore, but Sesame Street hopes all the children following have an uplifting Pride Month:

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We don't hate gay people. We just don't see the need for a whole month for "fun" like dildo ring toss and parading down the street naked in front of little kids.

P.S. MAGA has better vibes.

***

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