Obama Bro Says JB Pritzker Should Strip Family of Bears Ownership and Give Every Chicagoan a Stake

As our own Doug Powers reported earlier on Saturday, Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker released "the worst statement in the history of statements" in reaction to Chicago Bears Chairman George H. McCaskey and President and CEO Kevin Warren's announcement that they would very likely be moving the team to a new stadium in Hammond, Indiana. There have been plenty of hot takes about the Bears moving out of Chicago, but President Barack Obama's van driver, Tommy Vietor, had perhaps the hottest. He believes Pritzker should just strip ownership of the team from the McCaskey family.

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Pritzer should strip the team from the McCaskey family and give every Chicago resident a stake. https://t.co/bop6NNvHH6 — Tommy Vietor (@TVietor08) June 5, 2026

So you’re a communist? — Robby Starbuck (@robbystarbuck) June 5, 2026

It’s a private business you absolute fucking retard. — Gina Milan (@ginamilan_) June 5, 2026

That makes no difference to a communist.

True to form. Nice take, Mao. — David Goldschmidt (@dgoldschmidt) June 5, 2026

Yep, whatever you do Democrats, don’t look in the mirror to see what you’re doing wrong. Just keep going pedal to the metal with full communism and socialism. That’ll work. — Daniel Cohen (@DanielCohenTV) June 5, 2026

A reminder that the only thing stopping the left from seizing your property is a Supreme Court they attack as illegitimate for not letting them just do stuff https://t.co/ajNdREYlqO — Sunny (@sunnyright) June 5, 2026

Honestly I am 100% in favor of this because it would be the funniest economics lesson of all time https://t.co/KR7dENHjNH — David Burge (@iowahawkblog) June 5, 2026

Maybe second funniest lesson pic.twitter.com/wFiCcxfVtP — fifa award winner🏅 (@garagemahal2) June 5, 2026

We could pretend to own the team like Packers fans do — Keith Maniac, from Guatemala (@from_maniac) June 6, 2026

In other words, confiscate the private property like a communist would do after a revolution? — freedom liberty (@GaltRand13) June 5, 2026

So go full communist dictator. Good idea. On what legal basis do you think that authoritarian move would even begin to fly in America. — Lady Hecate 🇺🇲 (@hecate40) June 5, 2026

Based on what? Commie impotent rage? — GoshuAAAA (@Skipper1913) June 6, 2026

This tweet is the perfect example of why nobody in America wants to do business with you communist fucks — Geronimo (@Geronimo6723) June 5, 2026

That’s called theft. This is a very communistic idea. If you actually had competent political leaders, the Bears wouldn’t be leaving. Liberals always ruin everything. — Mark davis (@panther008350) June 5, 2026

Typical Obama acolyte response.



"You, you, you didn't build that." — F.X. Regan (@FXRegan) June 6, 2026

The trip from Obama bro to straight up communist wasn't as far as we thought. — Charles Martel in Texas ن (@TPnTexas) June 6, 2026

What do Chicagoans get with that stake in the team? Does it pay out like stock dividends? What happens when the team loses money?

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