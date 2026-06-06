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Obama Bro Says JB Pritzker Should Strip Family of Bears Ownership and Give Every Chicagoan a Stake

Brett T. | 3:30 PM on June 06, 2026
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As our own Doug Powers reported earlier on Saturday, Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker released "the worst statement in the history of statements" in reaction to Chicago Bears Chairman George H. McCaskey and President and CEO Kevin Warren's announcement that they would very likely be moving the team to a new stadium in Hammond, Indiana. There have been plenty of hot takes about the Bears moving out of Chicago, but President Barack Obama's van driver, Tommy Vietor, had perhaps the hottest. He believes Pritzker should just strip ownership of the team from the McCaskey family.

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That makes no difference to a communist.

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What do Chicagoans get with that stake in the team? Does it pay out like stock dividends? What happens when the team loses money?

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