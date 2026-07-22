Mic Drop Moment: Bessent Slams NYC Mayor Zohran Mamdani for Peddling the Oldest Trick in Politics

Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent is one of the most based officials in the Trump Administration. Today, he went OFF on Mamdani.

🚨 JUST IN: Treasury Sec. Scott Bessent just MIC DROPPED Ugandan Mayor NYC Mamdani and his fellow communists



"The NY mayor rose to power by repackaging FAILED IDEAS of the past...the oldest impulse in politics: to concentrate power and call it compassion. Moscow, Caracas, Havana… pic.twitter.com/L9e1Xzfzi0 — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) July 22, 2026

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Boom! He's repackaging Communism as 'compassion' and it is anything but.

Socialism and or communism has killed more people than all wars combined https://t.co/VhGTm6tCtu — Bobcattf5 (@Bobcattf5BAB) July 22, 2026

They are different sides of the same coin.

A bunch of spoiled rotten trust fund babies who are so bored.

Let's trade them for each other — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) July 22, 2026

Great idea!

Also not great places to be Jewish or homosexual. These workers' paradises are not refuges for oppressed minorities, as these people end up being scapegoats for failures of the state to deliver its utopian dream. — Mike Poliquin (@poliquinmath) July 22, 2026

Mamdani pretends to care so much about marginalized populations. Those people don't do so well in these 'workers' paradises'.

People risk their lives to escape communism... yet... liberals want to bring it here. They will destroy our America. — Susan (@smsamford01) July 22, 2026

It's not even just liberals. Mamdani comes from a whole other country and went through a whole process to become a citizen here only to try and overthrow our way of life. That's an invader. Maybe it's a bit more polite than using a gun, but it's an invader, nonetheless.

He shall be known in the sacred halls of history as “Bessent the Badass!” 🙌😍🇺🇸 — Melodie Watson (@KittyMousey76) July 22, 2026

That's a very appropriate nickname.

Scott Bessent is the most surprising person in this administration, and he's so funny! — Jaytee (@gat0g1rl) July 22, 2026

I’ve been so impressed by @SecScottBessent. He’s an engaging speaker who knows how to make a point. — AnnaK (@AnnaK2022) July 22, 2026

It appears that Pakistan contributed significantly to the financing of his campaign. — Dev-y (@Devy85755166411) July 22, 2026

Oh, many foreign actors were committed to getting Mamdani elected.

That was one of the most forceful speeches we've heard from Bessent in a while. — Freya Allan (@FreyaAllan60) July 22, 2026

He should be out front more.

Love this man! — MAUI4SUNSET (@Maui4sunset) July 22, 2026

He's so good!

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