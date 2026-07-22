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Mic Drop Moment: Bessent Slams NYC Mayor Zohran Mamdani for Peddling the Oldest Trick in Politics

justmindy
justmindy | 4:10 PM on July 22, 2026
AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin

Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent is one of the most based officials in the Trump Administration. Today, he went OFF on Mamdani

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Boom! He's repackaging Communism as 'compassion' and it is anything but. 

They are different sides of the same coin. 

A bunch of spoiled rotten trust fund babies who are so bored.

Great idea!

Mamdani pretends to care so much about marginalized populations. Those people don't do so well in these 'workers' paradises'.

It's not even just liberals. Mamdani comes from a whole other country and went through a whole process to become a citizen here only to try and overthrow our way of life. That's an invader. Maybe it's a bit more polite than using a gun, but it's an invader, nonetheless. 

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That's a very appropriate nickname.

Oh, many foreign actors were committed to getting Mamdani elected. 

He should be out front more.

He's so good!

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Tags:

COMMUNISM SCOTT BESSENT SOCIALISM TRUMP ADMINISTRATION ZOHRAN MAMDANI

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