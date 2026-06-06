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Ratio-Palooza! JB Pritzker's Statement on Chicago Bears' Likely Move to Indiana Gets Torched

Doug P. | 8:57 AM on June 06, 2026
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Well, it's official: The Democrat "leadership" in both Chicago and at the state level has managed to chase away the Bears, who are likely going to flee to Indiana.

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In just the last couple of years, Boeing, Caterpillar and other companies (and one Walgreens on the south side of Chicago) have decided to move on.

Instead of being introspective and re-thinking their policies, the Left, including Pritzker, is going to blame the Bears' ownership if they end up bailing out of the Windy City: 

Take a bow, Illinois Democrats!

Having "lost the Bears to Indiana" on his political resume will look great for Pritzker when he tries to win the Democrat presidential nomination in 2028.

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Try to find a Democrat politician who will accept any responsibility for anything negative. 

It's another impressive one for Gov. Pritzker!

*****

Editor's Note: President Trump is leading America into the "Golden Age" as Democrats try desperately to stop it (while chasing businesses from the states they run).

Help us continue to report on President Trump's successes. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership. Thank you!

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