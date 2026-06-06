Ratio-Palooza! JB Pritzker's Statement on Chicago Bears' Likely Move to Indiana Gets Torched

Well, it's official: The Democrat "leadership" in both Chicago and at the state level has managed to chase away the Bears, who are likely going to flee to Indiana.

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Statement from Chairman George H. McCaskey and President & CEO Kevin Warren: pic.twitter.com/HE002RffIX — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) June 5, 2026

In just the last couple of years, Boeing, Caterpillar and other companies (and one Walgreens on the south side of Chicago) have decided to move on.

Instead of being introspective and re-thinking their policies, the Left, including Pritzker, is going to blame the Bears' ownership if they end up bailing out of the Windy City:

Take a bow, Illinois Democrats!

Democrats made Chicago, IL, into such a miserable place that they lost the Chicago Bears.



This will be your legacy, JB. https://t.co/2xVdW7iL3v — The🐰FOO (@PolitiBunny) June 5, 2026

Having "lost the Bears to Indiana" on his political resume will look great for Pritzker when he tries to win the Democrat presidential nomination in 2028.

This is the worst statement in the history of statements.



Did no one proofread it? https://t.co/pBXuM1HVxa — Steve Guest (@SteveGuest) June 5, 2026

Man, you are so bad at this. — Dustin Grage (@GrageDustin) June 6, 2026

Pritzker will go down as the Governor that lost the Chicago Bears. pic.twitter.com/89NeIuu1he — General™️ (@TheGeneral_0) June 5, 2026

PRITZKER is literally blaming the Bears. Wow. https://t.co/zhnRBPBK08 — Aishah Hasnie (@aishahhasnie) June 5, 2026

Try to find a Democrat politician who will accept any responsibility for anything negative.

You deserve this ratio — 😻🐾 ♏️🧜🏻‍♀️🐑🐏🕊️ (@iDorisV) June 5, 2026

It's another impressive one for Gov. Pritzker!

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Editor's Note: President Trump is leading America into the "Golden Age" as Democrats try desperately to stop it (while chasing businesses from the states they run).

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