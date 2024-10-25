Pa. Undecided Voters Indicate Kamala Harris' 'Trump is Hitler' BS Has Backfired MASSIVELY
Dem Strategist Insists Kamala Does NOT Speak in Word Salad, Americans Are Just...
Lifetime Dem Voter: Trump Derangement Syndrome Is Real, and I Know Because I...
VIP
'Their Fakery Is So Transparent': MORE Harris Campaign Projection and Shamelessness Detect...
Atlantic Writer Lets RACIST Mask Slip Explaining Why Some Blacks and Hispanics Support...
'Principled Conservative' Adam Kinzinger So WRECKED After Pushing to End the Electoral Col...
Dem Rep. Hakeem Jeffries Slams GOP 'Election Deniers' and Gets Handed ALL the...
Mark Levin Shares DAMNING Text From Former WH Staffer That John Kelly Will...
HUGE. No Wait, YUGE! Newest Poll Shows Something Happening for Trump That Has...
He's Having a BLAST: Trump Calls into J.D. Vance Town Hall to Ask...
The Patriot Pulled No Punches: Mel Gibson Tells TMZ What He Thinks of...
VIP
900 Dreams Destroyed: UN Reports Horrifying Number of Men Who Have Stolen Medals...
Fascist Much? Keith Olbermann Calls for the Arrest and Imprisonment of Elon Musk
CBS Absolutely Dragged Over Battleground State Comments and It's Glorious

'Lots of Finger Pointing'! Campaign Insider Says Kamala Harris's Swing State Operations in State of PANIC

Sam J.
Sam J.  |  12:15 PM on October 25, 2024
AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin

Sounds like trouble on Team Harris, especially with her 'swing state' operations.

Ya' love to see it ... so take a look:

Advertisement

From Axios:


Why it matters: Democrats admit they tend to be hand-wringing, bed-wetting, doomsdayers. But what's striking is how our private conversations with Democrats inside and outside her campaign reveal broad concern that little she does, says — or tries — seems to move the needle. 


This is after Democrats spent $1 billion — nearly twice as much as Republicans — over the past three months to polish her image and soil former President Trump's. Trump and allied committees raised about half Harris' total, $92 million, from Oct. 1 to 16, the N.Y. Times reports this morning (gift link).

  • And this is after Trump's cringy 40-minute onstage sway to '80s music, his threats to target "enemies within," calling his opponent "retarded" and "sh*t" — and having his former White House chief of staff say he's fascist and talked admiringly of Hitler. (A new Harris ad uses audio from the New York Times interview with the former aide, retired U.S. Marine Gen. John Kelly).

They've outspent Trump, they've dragged him through the mud, they've tried to claim he's too old (ironic, we know) and he's still BEATING her. In fact, for the first time ever in Trump's history, he is not trailing his opponent with the popular vote.

That's pretty YUGE.

Recommended

Mark Levin Shares DAMNING Text From Former WH Staffer That John Kelly Will NOT Want You to Read (Got It!)
Sam J.
Advertisement

Maybe.

Let's hope so.

Pedal to the METAL.

Don't let up.

===========================================================================

Related:

Dem Strategist Insists Kamala Does NOT Speak in Word Salad, Americans Are Just TOO DUMB to Understand Her

Atlantic Writer Lets RACIST Mask Slip Explaining Why Some Blacks and Hispanics Support Trump (Watch)

'Principled Conservative' Adam Kinzinger So WRECKED After Pushing to End the Electoral College He RUUUNS

Mark Levin Shares DAMNING Text From Former WH Staffer That John Kelly Will NOT Want You to Read (Got It!)

HUGE. No Wait, YUGE! Newest Poll Shows Something Happening for Trump That Has NEVER Happened Before

===========================================================================

Tags: CAMPAIGN KAMALA HARRIS

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Mark Levin Shares DAMNING Text From Former WH Staffer That John Kelly Will NOT Want You to Read (Got It!)
Sam J.
Pa. Undecided Voters Indicate Kamala Harris' 'Trump is Hitler' BS Has Backfired MASSIVELY
Doug P.
Dem Strategist Insists Kamala Does NOT Speak in Word Salad, Americans Are Just TOO DUMB to Understand Her
Sam J.
He's Having a BLAST: Trump Calls into J.D. Vance Town Hall to Ask the Trumpiest Question EVER
Grateful Calvin
HUGE. No Wait, YUGE! Newest Poll Shows Something Happening for Trump That Has NEVER Happened Before
Sam J.
Atlantic Writer Lets RACIST Mask Slip Explaining Why Some Blacks and Hispanics Support Trump (Watch)
Sam J.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
Mark Levin Shares DAMNING Text From Former WH Staffer That John Kelly Will NOT Want You to Read (Got It!) Sam J.
Advertisement