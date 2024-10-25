'Lots of Finger Pointing'! Campaign Insider Says Kamala Harris's Swing State Operations in State of PANIC

Sounds like trouble on Team Harris, especially with her 'swing state' operations.

Ya' love to see it ... so take a look:

🚨🚨Dems fear they're blowing it - a surprising number of people close to Harris and her swing state operations tell us they FEEL she will lose even though polls SHOW a legit 50-50 toss-up. Internally; some aides are already pointing fingers…https://t.co/vS8mW82Ce8 — Jim VandeHei (@JimVandeHei) October 25, 2024

Why it matters: Democrats admit they tend to be hand-wringing, bed-wetting, doomsdayers. But what's striking is how our private conversations with Democrats inside and outside her campaign reveal broad concern that little she does, says — or tries — seems to move the needle.

This is after Democrats spent $1 billion — nearly twice as much as Republicans — over the past three months to polish her image and soil former President Trump's. Trump and allied committees raised about half Harris' total, $92 million, from Oct. 1 to 16, the N.Y. Times reports this morning (gift link). And this is after Trump's cringy 40-minute onstage sway to '80s music, his threats to target "enemies within," calling his opponent "retarded" and "sh*t" — and having his former White House chief of staff say he's fascist and talked admiringly of Hitler. (A new Harris ad uses audio from the New York Times interview with the former aide, retired U.S. Marine Gen. John Kelly).

They've outspent Trump, they've dragged him through the mud, they've tried to claim he's too old (ironic, we know) and he's still BEATING her. In fact, for the first time ever in Trump's history, he is not trailing his opponent with the popular vote.

That's pretty YUGE.

Maybe you shouldn't have covered for her for so long, then you could have avoided this. — Tony Kinnett (@TheTonus) October 25, 2024

Maybe.

Let's hope so.

Pedal to the METAL.

Don't let up.

