Dem Strategist Insists Kamala Does NOT Speak in Word Salad, Americans Are Just TOO DUMB to Understand Her

Sam J.
Sam J.  |  11:50 AM on October 25, 2024
AP Photo/Matt Rourke

Democratic Strategist Ally Sammarco wants Americans to know Kamala Harris does NOT speak in word salad, we're just all too dumb to understand her nuanced manner of speaking.

No, really.

HA.

HA ha.

HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA

Holy Hell, we can't even make this crap up:

Yeah, that'll win voters over.

Call them all stupid, Ally. That's a bold move.

It's time to address the passage of time and the spanning of the passage of spanning time so that we can span time and save time to span.

Ahem.

Yup.

Considering how uneducated one would have to be to vote for a candidate installed by a shadow government in the first place, we're not at all surprised she thinks Kamala is some great speaker.

Mark Levin Shares DAMNING Text From Former WH Staffer That John Kelly Will NOT Want You to Read (Got It!)
Sam J.
Oopsie.

He forgot unlikeable, divisive, hate-filled, moronic, vapid, sleazy ... we could go on and on here.

And FIN.

