Dem Strategist Insists Kamala Does NOT Speak in Word Salad, Americans Are Just TOO DUMB to Understand Her

Democratic Strategist Ally Sammarco wants Americans to know Kamala Harris does NOT speak in word salad, we're just all too dumb to understand her nuanced manner of speaking.

No, really.

HA.

HA ha.

HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA

Holy Hell, we can't even make this crap up:

Republicans keep saying Kamala Harris speaks in “word salad” because she speaks in an intellectual, nuanced manner. They are so used to hearing first grade level vocabulary that anything more educated than that is confusing for them. — Ally Sammarco (@Ally_Sammarco) October 25, 2024

Yeah, that'll win voters over.

Call them all stupid, Ally. That's a bold move.

It’s time for you to keep saying what you’ve been saying and that time is every day. — 🫃🏼💉🇺🇦🥥Hollaria Briden, Esq. (@HollyBriden) October 25, 2024

It's time to address the passage of time and the spanning of the passage of spanning time so that we can span time and save time to span.

Ahem.

This is why you believe what you’re saying: https://t.co/D3AWM5HmC7 — Five Times August (@FiveTimesAugust) October 25, 2024

Yup.

Imagine how uneducated you'd have to be to think that Kamala Harris "speaks in an intellectual" manner. — Mollie (@MZHemingway) October 25, 2024

Considering how uneducated one would have to be to vote for a candidate installed by a shadow government in the first place, we're not at all surprised she thinks Kamala is some great speaker.

LOL.



David Axelrod is a Republican?



Nice try, lawn flamingo. pic.twitter.com/WTCxhh0F7K — Grateful Calvin (@shoveitjack) October 25, 2024

David Axelrod and Van Jones both said Kamala Harris speaks in word salad.



Are you suggesting they aren't educated? — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) October 25, 2024

Oopsie.

I've spent my whole adult life around academics who speak in an intellectual, nuanced manner.



Kamala does not.



She really is just stupid, ignorant, anxious, and inarticulate. — Geoffrey Miller (@primalpoly) October 25, 2024

He forgot unlikeable, divisive, hate-filled, moronic, vapid, sleazy ... we could go on and on here.

Big drinker are you? — Georgia Giant (@GeorgiasGiant) October 25, 2024

And FIN.

