Atlantic Writer Lets RACIST Mask Slip Explaining Why Some Blacks and Hispanics Support Trump (Watch)

Sam J.
Sam J.  |  11:05 AM on October 25, 2024
ImgFlip

Seems like when our pals at The Atlantic aren't busy claiming Trump idolizes Hitler that their staff writers are claiming black and Hispanic Americans who are now supporting Trump are just too stupid to know any better.

No, we're not making this up.

C'mon, anyone who has been paying attention knows Democrats have never really changed their racist stripes, they just pretend their racism is for the greater good or some other happy horse crap.

Twitchy favorite Eric Abbenante shared the following, where Atlantic staff writer George Packer let's the mask slip:

His post continues:

That is the likeliest determinant of if you are going to vote Republican or Democrat.

That's why we're seeing larger numbers of Latinos and Black voters who are moving toward Trump."

That's a bold strategy Cotton. Let's see if it pays off for them.

Honestly, we don't know how any person of color can stand Democrats. Just don't get it.

Boy, that FOO person is so smart and stuff.

Heh. 

Indeed he did.

To be fair, Packer probably thinks anyone who votes differently than he does is too stupid to know better.

Who knew?

Awww, good ol' Thomas Sowell.

Maybe Packer should spend some time actually reading HIS books.

