Atlantic Writer Lets RACIST Mask Slip Explaining Why Some Blacks and Hispanics Support Trump (Watch)

Seems like when our pals at The Atlantic aren't busy claiming Trump idolizes Hitler that their staff writers are claiming black and Hispanic Americans who are now supporting Trump are just too stupid to know any better.

No, we're not making this up.

C'mon, anyone who has been paying attention knows Democrats have never really changed their racist stripes, they just pretend their racism is for the greater good or some other happy horse crap.

Twitchy favorite Eric Abbenante shared the following, where Atlantic staff writer George Packer let's the mask slip:

Atlantic writer claims that black and Hispanic voters who are shifting towards are doing so because they are 'uneducated':

George Packer: "Sharpest divide in our politics today is education. Whether you have a college degree or not. That is the likeliest determinant of if you are… pic.twitter.com/BGOAlrAp0J — Eric Abbenante (@EricAbbenante) October 24, 2024

His post continues:

That is the likeliest determinant of if you are going to vote Republican or Democrat. That's why we're seeing larger numbers of Latinos and Black voters who are moving toward Trump." That's a bold strategy Cotton. Let's see if it pays off for them.

Honestly, we don't know how any person of color can stand Democrats. Just don't get it.

Listen to this snotty prick from The Atlantic claim that blacks and Hispanics are shifting toward Trump because they are 'uneducated.'



How can anyone stand these people?



h/t @EricAbbenante pic.twitter.com/SFi06AYdxF — The🎃FOO (@PolitiBunny) October 24, 2024

Boy, that FOO person is so smart and stuff.

Heh.

What he really means is they didn’t go through the brainwashing process — Aaron J*****🇺🇸🇲🇽🏴‍☠️ (@aatamkdaddy) October 24, 2024

WOW.



This f*cking racist just said blacks and Hispanics are voting for Trump because they're uneducated people without "college degrees." — RedPilledExLiberal (@RedPilled1788) October 24, 2024

Indeed he did.

As a Latino with an MBA, I find the “educated people” argument not only laughable but also incredibly insulting to those who chose not to incur crippling debt to attain some sort of false social status.



I’ve learned just as much, if not more, from people who did not pursue… — sp1nf1n1te (@sp1nf1n1te) October 24, 2024

To be fair, Packer probably thinks anyone who votes differently than he does is too stupid to know better.

So, black and hispanic voters who previously supported Democrats but changed party affiliation have reversed their education? — Tara Lynn Thompson (@TaraLynnSays) October 24, 2024

Who knew?

People with college degrees are often ignorant. pic.twitter.com/rOMKH3kr2r — Ardent Maven (@ArdentMaven) October 24, 2024

Awww, good ol' Thomas Sowell.

Maybe Packer should spend some time actually reading HIS books.

