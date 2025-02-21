CRICKETS: Conservative Eyal Yakoby Exposes Hollywood Hypocrisy After Murder of Bibas Family

If there is one thing that Hollywood celebrities love -- other than always being the center of attention wherever they go and whenever they speak -- it is lecturing the rest of us littles about how much better they are than us.

Whether it is Leonardo DiCaprio scolding everyone about 'climate change' as he scoots around the world in his private jet or Cynthia Nixon admonishing the world about how she loves her 18 'trans children,' actors never fail to fly their virtue signals like Commissioner Gordon calling in Batman to stop The Joker.

Of course, they are also always hypocrites about those virtue signals and we have seen it demonstrated no more blatantly over the past 16 months than with respect to the October 7, 2023, massacre and kidnapping of Israeli civilians by barbaric Hamas terrorists.

From Mark Ruffalo and Susan Sarandon suggesting that Israel is committing 'genocide' to Mark Hamill shamefully cropping a photo of Trump holding a picture of an Israeli hostage, actors have been disgraceful and hypocritical in their tacit -- and sometimes explicit -- support for Gazans who cheer on and even participate in the murder of innocent Jews.

Most recently, after the horrific murder of the Bibas children followed by terrorists and Gaza 'civilians' alike parading their coffins around in a sick celebration, one account, conservative college student Eyal Yakoby, couldn't help but notice the roaring sound of ... utter silence coming out of Hollywood about the atrocity.

Earlier this week, he posted a list of all the celebrity actors who came out in protest against the slaughter of innocents.

BREAKING: Hundreds of Hollywood celebrities have signed onto a letter expressing their outrage over the murder of Kfir, Ariel, and Shiri. pic.twitter.com/Xw8AtPPkZp — Eyal Yakoby (@EYakoby) February 19, 2025

Point made. Devastatingly.

Yakoby quickly clarified his tweet.

Too many people are taking this seriously, which exposes how morally depraved Hollywood is.



This is a joke to shine light on the moral confusion of the industry. — Eyal Yakoby (@EYakoby) February 19, 2025

Again, point made.

Of course, it's not 100 percent true. There are some sane actors including but not limited to James Woods, Patricia Heaton, and even Michael Rappaport (who is normally a deranged nutbar) who have spoken out forcefully against Hamas and their Palestinian enablers since October 7.

But the overwhelming majority of Hollywood has been quiet enough about the Bibas murders that crickets in the Hollywood hills sound deafening by comparison.

Even celebrities who are not really actors have been silent.

Michelle Obama has never said a word about the hostages.



Not once. — Eyal Yakoby (@EYakoby) February 19, 2025

Hey, where is her #BringBackOurGirls sign?

Seriously? Contrary to the false hope your pathetic #BringBackOurGirls stunt gave to Nigerians the American people have more than hope. We have lowered unemployment, rising wages, including manufacturing, not to mention lower crime and brighter futures. #Shameful pic.twitter.com/GKHl7NIKlg — Paul M Winters (@RealPaulWinters) February 1, 2018

Did she lose her Sharpie? Are there no blank white pieces of paper in her many luxury estates?

I'm not sure what is more disgusting, Hamas's parade or the silence from those who claim to care about human rights. — Eyal Yakoby (@EYakoby) February 20, 2025

That's a tough call. We'll just say that they're equally disgusting.

Yakoby had strong words for other political celebrities as well, such as proud member of the Hamas Caucus, AOC.

AOC had some strong words for Elon and his hand gesture but is completely silent on this.



Weird. pic.twitter.com/QoROw4VCjL — Eyal Yakoby (@EYakoby) February 20, 2025

She has called Musk a 'Nazi' many times over (and defamed Donald Trump with the lie that he is a 'r*pist') but she can't find the time to speak out against Hamas who strangled those babies to death in captivity?

She's too busy to speak out against the Gaza civilians who were the ones who kidnapped the family in the first place and dragged them, terrified, back into Gaza?

Another account called all of them out by name and even using their Twitter handles.

Their silence speaks volumes. None of it good.

Needless to say, not a single one of them responded to Adina's tweet.

As we mentioned earlier, there are a few in Hollywood with moral character, like Heaton.

Heaton has even used a picture of the younger Bibas child, Kfir, as her Twitter profile picture since the family was kidnapped.

Others included Wonder Woman Gal Gadot, Superman himself, Dean Cain, and Supernatural's Mark Pellegrino.

Evidence that the Palestinian society is toxic and needs the tonic of a thorough ass kicking. https://t.co/YZ9BCWyNGj — Mark Pellegrino (@MarkRPellegrino) February 21, 2025

Something tells us they're going to get that butt-kicking pretty soon. And they will have earned it.

But the number of actors speaking out is far too low.

Another actor, the toxic, broken Rachel Zegler, had plenty of time to speak out about Palestinians as recently as this past August.

But somehow, she was unable to bring herself to mourn the brutal strangulation of toddlers (and we STILL don't know what Hamas did to their mother).

Yeah, no one is going to see her Snow White.

Come on @CynthiaNixon surely you can take time out of your busy schedule of transing every child you know to speak out against the abduction and execution of a 9 month and a 4 year old by an Islamic death cult. — Luke Sulz (@LukeLRPS) February 20, 2025

Nope. Not a peep about them from the has-been -- who no one liked even on the once-popular Sex and the City.

No blubbering videos from @selenagomez ? — ShamusFanJango (@XMarksTheeSp0t) February 21, 2025

Unlike illegal immigrant criminals, Israeli mothers and babies must not be 'her people.'

This is precisely why Hollywood is corrupt and cowardly. https://t.co/EjWdqys18x — Brad Kauffman (@Kauffman126) February 19, 2025

Screw Hollyweird.

I am heartbroken over this. — MotherTrucker (@SuzanneEdoran) February 20, 2025

Yes, we know. As many people pointed out in the replies to Yakoby's tweet, we should know better than to care what Hollywood thinks or says. So many of those celebrities have revealed their lack of morality so many times, we can't repeat them all.

But is it too much to ask them for some basic humanity? To have the smallest shred of a soul?

Apparently, it is.