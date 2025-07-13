MSNBC Lawyer: Illegal Aliens Might Exercise ‘Their Lawful Right of Self-Defense’ for ICE...
VIP
The Left Continues to Abort the Truth About Pro-Life Laws
Alex 'Jose' Padilla Says Trump Is to Blame for Violence Against ICE Carried...
Dem John Fetterman Remembers Trump Assassination Attempt and Firefighter Father’s Heroic S...
THANKS: Vice President Vance Responds to Newsom's Disney Vacay Attack and Makes Gavin...
VIP
One Year After Butler, It's Important to Remember That We Don't Hate the...
We Don't Deserve Dogs: Loyal Good Boy Named 'Superman' Found Waiting for His...
Flashback: George Stephanopolous and Martha Raddatz Blame Trump for Assassination Attempt...
This Is CRAZY: Two Lesbians Are Appalled by Barnes & Noble's LGBTQ Books...
JD Vance Takes the Kids to Disney and Democrats Lose Their Ever Lovin'...
Al Capone's Vault Wasn't His Low Point: Geraldo Rivera Attacks Masked ICE Agents...
Get DRAGGED, You Broken-Brained Troll: Harry Sisson Earns EPIC Ratio for Lame Dunk...
The New York Times Asks If It's Time to Stop Snubbing Your 'Right-Wing...
'That's on YOU:' Tom Homan Drops Another Truth Bomb About Illegal Immigration During...

NBC News' Kristen Welker Dutifully Parrots Dems' 'Cages' Talking Point but Kristi Noem Easily Crushes It

Warren Squire
Warren Squire | 11:00 PM on July 13, 2025
Townhall Media

It’s so tiresome watching ‘journalists’ think they’ve got a gotcha. NBC News’ Kristen Welker thought she had one when she dutifully parroted her fellow Democrats by describing the jail-like enclosures inside Alligator Alcatraz as ‘cages.’ Well, they are cages, but they’re infinitely better than what Democrat presidents have held illegal aliens in recently.

Advertisement

Here's Secretary of Homeland Security Kristi Noem setting the record straight. (WATCH)

That’s a nope.

Here's the video of Debbie Wasserman Schultz decrying ‘cages.’ (WATCH)

Just finished my walkthrough of Alligator Alcatraz. 

Here’s what I saw:The rhetoric coming from Democrats does not match the reality. 

The place is well run, safe, secure, clean and air conditioned. 

We reviewed the intake area, medical tent, mess hall, recreation areas and sleeping quarters. 

I actually laid down in one of the beds and it was really comfortable. 

So, any complaints about squalor conditions is nothing more than bullsh*t and political theater.

— Blaise Ingoglia (@GovGoneWild) July 12, 2025

Blaise Ingoglia is a Florida State Senator and says Schultz is lying about the conditions there. Well, that's a given.

The Democrats losing their minds over Alligator Alcatraz don’t have a firm grasp of what jails are like.

Recommended

THANKS: Vice President Vance Responds to Newsom's Disney Vacay Attack and Makes Gavin Look AWFUL
Amy Curtis
Advertisement

Wow, who knew that illegal alien detention centers are jails that hold people inside metal fence enclosures, also known as ‘cages?’ Someone get NBC News on the line!

Editor’s Note: Thanks to President Trump, illegal immigration into our great country has virtually stopped. Despite the radical left's lies, new legislation wasn't needed to secure our border, just a new president.

Help us continue to report the truth about the president's border policies and mass deportations. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.

Tags:

BORDER SECURITY DEMOCRAT PARTY DHS FLORIDA ILLEGAL ALIEN KRISTEN WELKER

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

THANKS: Vice President Vance Responds to Newsom's Disney Vacay Attack and Makes Gavin Look AWFUL
Amy Curtis
This Is CRAZY: Two Lesbians Are Appalled by Barnes & Noble's LGBTQ Books for Babies (WATCH)
Amy Curtis
MSNBC Lawyer: Illegal Aliens Might Exercise ‘Their Lawful Right of Self-Defense’ for ICE ‘Kidnappings’
Warren Squire
JD Vance Takes the Kids to Disney and Democrats Lose Their Ever Lovin' Minds
Eric V.
Castle Doctrine: Lefties LOSE It Over the Thought of Defending Your Home From Intruders
Amy Curtis
Alex 'Jose' Padilla Says Trump Is to Blame for Violence Against ICE Carried Out by Dems’ Foot Soldiers
Warren Squire

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA

Advertisement

Most Popular

THANKS: Vice President Vance Responds to Newsom's Disney Vacay Attack and Makes Gavin Look AWFUL Amy Curtis
Advertisement