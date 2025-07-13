NBC News' Kristen Welker Dutifully Parrots Dems' 'Cages' Talking Point but Kristi Noem Easily Crushes It

It’s so tiresome watching ‘journalists’ think they’ve got a gotcha. NBC News’ Kristen Welker thought she had one when she dutifully parroted her fellow Democrats by describing the jail-like enclosures inside Alligator Alcatraz as ‘cages.’ Well, they are cages, but they’re infinitely better than what Democrat presidents have held illegal aliens in recently.
Here's Secretary of Homeland Security Kristi Noem setting the record straight. (WATCH)
NBC’s Welker echoes the Wasserman-Schultz Alligator Alcatraz rhetoric to Noem:— Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) July 13, 2025
"Democrats have called them cages!" https://t.co/qHyS2HFAgg pic.twitter.com/K3Zt5vW9BY
When Obama was president, she didn't seem to have problem with it— Dan Hemp (@hemp_dan) July 13, 2025
That’s a nope.
Here's the video of Debbie Wasserman Schultz decrying ‘cages.’ (WATCH)
Debbie Wasserman-Schultz, after tour of Alligator Alcatraz:— Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) July 12, 2025
"They are using cages. These detainees are living in cages!" pic.twitter.com/xTkgtchme9
Just finished my walkthrough of Alligator Alcatraz.
Here’s what I saw:The rhetoric coming from Democrats does not match the reality.
The place is well run, safe, secure, clean and air conditioned.
We reviewed the intake area, medical tent, mess hall, recreation areas and sleeping quarters.
I actually laid down in one of the beds and it was really comfortable.
So, any complaints about squalor conditions is nothing more than bullsh*t and political theater.
— Blaise Ingoglia (@GovGoneWild) July 12, 2025
Blaise Ingoglia is a Florida State Senator and says Schultz is lying about the conditions there. Well, that's a given.
The Democrats losing their minds over Alligator Alcatraz don’t have a firm grasp of what jails are like.
Recommended
They act like prisons aren’t already a thing— MAGA GAY (@MAGA_GAY62) July 13, 2025
Well…….there are a lot of slang words for jail cells.— Brian Branum (@brian_branum) July 13, 2025
All jails are cages. Good grief— David (@Vegas49er) July 13, 2025
July 13, 2025
Please spare us the phony outrage democrats pic.twitter.com/XzLmUEWLtU— Kevin Peacock (@kevin_peac64157) July 13, 2025
thats was alll prisons are— EBO (@ebow___) July 13, 2025
Pretty sure that’s what they put people in when they arrest them. 🤔— SantaFeMockingjay (@SantaFeBluebird) July 13, 2025
Yes, they’re living in cages and that is what a jail cell is,come on people.— Mary R (@FLady37m) July 13, 2025
Wow, who knew that illegal alien detention centers are jails that hold people inside metal fence enclosures, also known as ‘cages?’ Someone get NBC News on the line!
Editor’s Note: Thanks to President Trump, illegal immigration into our great country has virtually stopped. Despite the radical left's lies, new legislation wasn't needed to secure our border, just a new president.
Help us continue to report the truth about the president's border policies and mass deportations. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.
Join the conversation as a VIP Member