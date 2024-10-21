Cry MORE? Newsweek Takes McBUTT-HURT to Whole New LEVEL Melting Down in Article...
DERANGED Waste of O2 Mark Hamill REKT for Posting BLATANTLY Clipped Pic of Trump Holding Hostage Poster

Sam J.
Sam J.  |  11:15 AM on October 21, 2024
Twitchy

White Dude for Harris and all-around dbag Mark Hamill chose a picture that was deliberately manipulated to pretend Trump was somehow smiling while holding a picture of kidnap victim ... no, really, he did.

And we're pretty sure he KNEW it was clipped but didn't care because he knew his mouth-breathing, hate-filled, divisive, repugnant, brain-dead followers would go along with it. Nobody ever said this guy was worth a single damn, and he just proved he's not.

Beyond the fact that this was hateful to post about Trump, what about the young man who's been kidnapped?

See? He sucks.

The Community Note says the young man standing with Trump is his twin bother, not the young man who has been kidnapped. That being said, it was really really really nasty of Hamill to clip the kid out and make it look like Trump is just standing there smiling holding a hostage poster.

If he has to lie to make Trump look bad maybe it's time for him to get a mirror of his own.

Oh, it is. Especially now that we have written about it.

Mark can (and should) delete this, but he won't. 

When Kamala supporters, especially wealthy, famous, elite, white ones in Hollywood show you who they really are, believe them.

===========================================================================

