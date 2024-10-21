DERANGED Waste of O2 Mark Hamill REKT for Posting BLATANTLY Clipped Pic of Trump Holding Hostage Poster

White Dude for Harris and all-around dbag Mark Hamill chose a picture that was deliberately manipulated to pretend Trump was somehow smiling while holding a picture of kidnap victim ... no, really, he did.

And we're pretty sure he KNEW it was clipped but didn't care because he knew his mouth-breathing, hate-filled, divisive, repugnant, brain-dead followers would go along with it. Nobody ever said this guy was worth a single damn, and he just proved he's not.

Beyond the fact that this was hateful to post about Trump, what about the young man who's been kidnapped?

Who grins gleefully while holding a photo of a kidnap victim?

This isn't thumbs-up at a gravestone bad, but I can't help but wonder what the hostage's parents expressions were when they saw this image?

The man is mentally deeply unwell.#WeirdAF pic.twitter.com/G4b8y2lccU — Mark Hamill (@MarkHamill) October 21, 2024

See? He sucks.

Maybe b/c the kid that was kidnapped is standing next to him, which is why he’s smiling, you f**king deranged waste of oxygen pic.twitter.com/drbKeiTe1s — 🇺🇸 MAGA Michelle S 🇺🇸 (@MAGAMichelleS69) October 21, 2024

The Community Note says the young man standing with Trump is his twin bother, not the young man who has been kidnapped. That being said, it was really really really nasty of Hamill to clip the kid out and make it look like Trump is just standing there smiling holding a hostage poster.

If he has to lie to make Trump look bad maybe it's time for him to get a mirror of his own.

Exclusive by Israel Heritage Foundation:

Oct 7: President Trump shows solidarity!

Visits Lubavitch Rebbe's gravesite, holding photo of Edan Alexander, held hostage by Hamas for a full year & meets with parents Adi, Yael & brother Roy. #FreeEdan #BringEdanHome #HamasHostages pic.twitter.com/bMHyq4osYv — Israel Heritage Foundation (IHF) (@IHF_Heritage) October 8, 2024

It's not too late to delete this — Kaya (@sisterinferior) October 21, 2024

Oh, it is. Especially now that we have written about it.

Mark can (and should) delete this, but he won't.

Seek help. Your TDS is so bad you are cropping photos to try to make Trump look bad. He’s standing there with the whole family, who are also smiling. — Aaron J*****🇺🇸🇲🇽🏴‍☠️ (@aatamkdaddy) October 21, 2024

An *sshole you are. You might hate Trump but you really disrespected the kid. Jerk move! — Bill Neumiller (@billneumiller) October 21, 2024

When Kamala supporters, especially wealthy, famous, elite, white ones in Hollywood show you who they really are, believe them.

