HO-LEE CHIT! Dan Bongino Just ENDS Geraldo Rivera for Blow-Hard, Tone-Deaf Post Endorsing Kamala Harris

Geraldo Rivera is having a normal one ... and trying to nag people into voting for Kamala Harris.

Yeah, we made the same face.

Do the right thing for yourself and your country

She is a warrior and a peacemaker, and I am proud heartily to endorse Kamala Harris for President, but it may not be without complications. When my initial endorsement went viral, a photographer taking my picture for a magazine… — Geraldo Rivera (@GeraldoRivera) October 21, 2024

Kamala is a warrior and a peacemaker? What is this guy smoking?

His ridiculously LONG post continues:

... article about the endorsement asked if I was “worried about retaliation?” By whom? By Donald J. Trump, the once and possibly future president who vows political retribution, and the possible use of military force against the “ enemies within.”When confronted by television’s Dr. Phil about his many menacing statements threatening retaliation, Trump dug in. “Revenge does take time. And sometimes revenge can be justified Phil, I have to be honest, sometimes it can.”

Nobody believes this happened, but he continued anyway.

It is like the bad old days of Richard Nixon, when commentators opposed to his Administration were placed on the infamous Enemies List. Those listed were often subjected to abnormal attention from the IRS. Tax audits were Nixon’s favorite form of retaliation. Trump who feels he was the victim of unfair scrutiny and a weaponized deep state is more ominous. He makes it sound as if he’s going to get the Godfather’s Luca Brasi or the Proud Boys to perpetrate physical muggings. In addition to his lack of civility, racial stereotyping and sowing division, there are many crucial reasons to choose Harris over Trump. If you have a daughter, and I have three, it cannot be a close question. Only one candidate for president will honor her right to reproductive freedom, and that is Vice President Kamala Harris. In contrast, her opponent, former President Donald Trump is the principal architect of the legal regime that stripped American women of what, for half a century, they believed was a right guaranteed by the U.S. Constitution, the right to choose for herself to have an abortion or use birth control.

Huh?

By stacking the Supreme Court, President Trump insured that the long arm of government will be in many of your daughter’s bedrooms forever more. True, some states have enshrined reproductive freedom in state constitutional amendments, but many women and even their doctors and care givers remain in jeopardy.

Ok, so his post goes on and on and on listing all sorts of ridiculous lies and fear-mongering and you know what? Too long, didn't read.

Still voting Trump.

Heh.

Dan Bongino seems to feel the same way as we do HOWEVER he is a bit more ... expressive.

Take a look:

In all the years that I’ve been doing television commentary I’ve never had any easier time winning a debate than with this dude.

Low IQ, zero grasp of the issues, no ability to use reason and logic. FACT. https://t.co/kvRxNgHzX5 — Dan Bongino (@dbongino) October 21, 2024

And he likes to pose shirtless ... hey, if we have to have that memory seared in our minds so do you. You're welcome.

I am doing the right thing. I am voting to preserve our constitutional republic. I am voting for @realDonaldTrump ! — Pam Bible (@bible1_pam) October 21, 2024

Same girl, same.

