Cry MORE? Newsweek Takes McBUTT-HURT to Whole New LEVEL Melting Down in Article...
'We're Gonna FIGHT!' Gov. Youngkin Tells Kamala Harris's DOJ to Come Get Some...
Julia Louis-Dreyfus Does Team Kamala NO FAVORS Ranting About Her 'Snatch' in Pro-Kamala...
DERANGED Waste of O2 Mark Hamill REKT for Posting BLATANTLY Clipped Pic of...
AMEN! JD Vance's EPIC Response to Someone Praising Jesus in the Crowd Makes...
'Smell the Panic'! 15 Days to Go and Rob Reiner Is Preparing for...
VIP
Ok, Seriously, What the Hell Is Wrong With Kamala in This Clip Where...
Lefties Are NOT Lovin' It! Here Are the Top 10 'McMeltdowns' Over Trump's...
NO MERCY! Catherine Herridge Takes 60 Minutes APART for Statement REFUSING to Release...
Here We Go Donald, Here We Go! Acrisure Stadium IS Trump Country and...
Art Attack: Sculpture Gets Hateful Welcome to City of Brotherly Love
SHAZAM! Actor Zachary Levi Says Invisibility is Greatest Superpower of Conservatives in Ho...
Monday Morning Meme Madness
Reaching the Common Folks: Lizzo Boards Her Private Jet With a Message for...

HO-LEE CHIT! Dan Bongino Just ENDS Geraldo Rivera for Blow-Hard, Tone-Deaf Post Endorsing Kamala Harris

Sam J.
Sam J.  |  10:50 AM on October 21, 2024
Meme

Geraldo Rivera is having a normal one ... and trying to nag people into voting for Kamala Harris.

Yeah, we made the same face.

Advertisement

Kamala is a warrior and a peacemaker? What is this guy smoking?

His ridiculously LONG post continues:

... article about the endorsement asked if I was “worried about retaliation?” By whom? By Donald J. Trump, the once and possibly future president who vows political retribution, and the possible use of military force against the “ enemies within.”When confronted by television’s Dr. Phil about his many menacing statements threatening retaliation, Trump dug in. “Revenge does take time. And sometimes revenge can be justified Phil, I have to be honest, sometimes it can.”

Nobody believes this happened, but he continued anyway.

It is like the bad old days of Richard Nixon, when commentators opposed to his Administration were placed on the infamous Enemies List. Those listed were often subjected to abnormal attention from the IRS. Tax audits were Nixon’s favorite form of retaliation. Trump who feels he was the victim of unfair scrutiny and a weaponized deep state is more ominous. He makes it sound as if he’s going to get the Godfather’s Luca Brasi or the Proud Boys to perpetrate physical muggings. In addition to his lack of civility, racial stereotyping and sowing division, there are many crucial reasons to choose Harris over Trump. If you have a daughter, and I have three, it cannot be a close question. Only one candidate for president will honor her right to reproductive freedom, and that is Vice President Kamala Harris. In contrast, her opponent, former President Donald Trump is the principal architect of the legal regime that stripped American women of what, for half a century, they believed was a right guaranteed by the U.S. Constitution, the right to choose for herself to have an abortion or use birth control.

Recommended

Monday Morning Meme Madness
FuzzyChimp
Advertisement

Huh?

By stacking the Supreme Court, President Trump insured that the long arm of government will be in many of your daughter’s bedrooms forever more. True, some states have enshrined reproductive freedom in state constitutional amendments, but many women and even their doctors and care givers remain in jeopardy.

Ok, so his post goes on and on and on listing all sorts of ridiculous lies and fear-mongering and you know what? Too long, didn't read.

Still voting Trump.

Heh.

Dan Bongino seems to feel the same way as we do HOWEVER he is a bit more ... expressive.

Take a look:

And he likes to pose shirtless ... hey, if we have to have that memory seared in our minds so do you. You're welcome.

Same girl, same.

===========================================================================

Related:

Ok, Seriously, What the Hell Is Wrong With Kamala in This Clip Where She's Explaining 'Democracy'

Lefties Are NOT Lovin' It! Here Are the Top 10 'McMeltdowns' Over Trump's McDonald's Visit and LOL

Advertisement

NO MERCY! Catherine Herridge Takes 60 Minutes APART for Statement REFUSING to Release Kamala Transcript

Keeps. Getting. BETTER (for Trump)! Oil and Gas Workers Association OWNS Kamala Harris and It's PERFECT

Leftist Lawn Flamingo WHOOPED for Pushing Lie That EVIL MEN are Forcing Their Wives to Vote for Trump

===========================================================================

Tags: DAN BONGINO GERALDO RIVERA KAMALA HARRIS TRUMP 2024 ELECTION

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Monday Morning Meme Madness
FuzzyChimp
Julia Louis-Dreyfus Does Team Kamala NO FAVORS Ranting About Her 'Snatch' in Pro-Kamala Thread (Watch)
Sam J.
DERANGED Waste of O2 Mark Hamill REKT for Posting BLATANTLY Clipped Pic of Trump Holding Hostage Poster
Sam J.
'We're Gonna FIGHT!' Gov. Youngkin Tells Kamala Harris's DOJ to Come Get Some and It's GLORIOUS (Watch)
Sam J.
Lefties Are NOT Lovin' It! Here Are the Top 10 'McMeltdowns' Over Trump's McDonald's Visit and LOL
Sam J.
NO MERCY! Catherine Herridge Takes 60 Minutes APART for Statement REFUSING to Release Kamala Transcript
Sam J.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
Monday Morning Meme Madness FuzzyChimp
Advertisement