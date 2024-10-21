AMEN! JD Vance's EPIC Response to Someone Praising Jesus in the Crowd Makes...
Lefties Are NOT Lovin' It! Here Are the Top 10 'McMeltdowns' Over Trump's McDonald's Visit and LOL

Sam J.
Sam J.  |  9:30 AM on October 21, 2024
Doug Mills/The New York Times via AP, Pool

You know how we know Trump's visit to McDonald's was a great (YUGE) success? Beyond the fact that it showed just how good Trump really is with normal, everyday people and it humanized him during a time when Democrats are working nonstop to make him this EVIL DICTATOR, the meltdown (or McMeltdown) the Left is having over his being there at all is delicious. They are FURIOUS with him for not only making a mockery of Kamala's lie about working there to pretend she was middle class, but again, it put him in a positive light with not only Americans BUT Pennsylvanians.

And as we all know, Kamala needs Pennsylvania to win.

Welp, while there are lots and lots and lots of meltdowns over Trump making and serving french fries (these people have GOT to get a hobby) we did our best to find the Top Ten most pathetic fits we could find. Yes, we know there are some that are probably worse than these and we can add them as they come to our attention but in the meantime, here we go:

Wait.

Trump didn't actually get a job at McDonalds ... GET OUTTA HERE.

We feel shocked.

Wow, Bill Kristol has really gone off the deep end.

Hope whatever he got for his soul was worth it.

If Tim Walz is insisting Kamala really worked at a McDonalds YOU KNOW damn well it's a lie.

Awww yes, the media. We're just counting them as one because they're all saying the same pathetic crap.

Keep in mind, if Kamala had been smart enough to do this they would be championing her efforts to connect with normal everyday people struggling in minimum-wage jobs. Yup.

Reagan was grilling, numbnuts.

Let's not pretend JoJo ever really knows how to respond.

HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA

Wow.

Oh, and in case you were wondering how Democrats view people who work fast food:

This was a win for Trump, and a massive loss for Democrats.

Especially Kamala.

And WE'RE lovin' it.

