EXHAUSTED? LOL! Kamala SAVAGELY Mocked After Awkwardly BAILING Super Early on Her Detroit Rally (Watch)

Kamala Harris, Democrats, and the suck-butt legacy media have been pushing a disgusting lie about Trump being exhausted, in mental decline, and spiraling even as he continues to outwork and outdo her day in and day out. So Kamala bailing EARLY on her Detroit rally is well ... ironic.

Don't you think?

Kamala — exhausted and spiraling as she caves under the pressure of losing — was on stage in Detroit for six minutes and 36 seconds.



President Trump was on stage in Detroit for one hour and 27 minutes last night. pic.twitter.com/etWOTObrst — Trump War Room (@TrumpWarRoom) October 19, 2024

Six minutes and 36 seconds.

She was scheduled to speak for at least an hour, you know it.

So what the heck?

"God bless you" ??



Wasn't she mocking the crowd just yesterday when they said "Christ is King. Jesus is Lord"?



Just checking. — Unfiltered Truth (@UnfiltdTruth) October 19, 2024

At this point it's pretty clear that Kamala doesn't know if she should wipe her watch or wind her butt. She's a hot mess of contradicting talking points because SHE STANDS for and believes in NOTHING. Puppets struggle when the puppet master is not there to pull the strings for them.

Not to mention she's not polling well, she knows people don't like her, even SNL is mocking her at this point ... so she's self-conscious as well.

She sounds tired. She can’t keep up. — Dustin Grage (@GrageDustin) October 19, 2024

I think she was humiliated by Brett Baier. She hasn’t been the same since. — 💀𝚁𝚒𝚟𝚊𝚑 𝙲𝚑𝚒𝚌𝚔💀 (@SweetVaBreezy) October 20, 2024

Someone is exhausted but I am fairly certain it is NOT Trump. — lastevens (@lastevens) October 19, 2024

Democrats DO love to project.

