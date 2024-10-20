EXHAUSTED? LOL! Kamala SAVAGELY Mocked After Awkwardly BAILING Super Early on Her Detroit Rally (Watch)

WANH! Trump BRUTALLY Honest About What Sort of VP Kamala Has REALLY Been...
Sam J.
Sam J.  |  9:25 AM on October 20, 2024
AP Photo/Stephanie Scarbrough

Kamala Harris, Democrats, and the suck-butt legacy media have been pushing a disgusting lie about Trump being exhausted, in mental decline, and spiraling even as he continues to outwork and outdo her day in and day out. So Kamala bailing EARLY on her Detroit rally is well ... ironic.

Don't you think?

Six minutes and 36 seconds.

She was scheduled to speak for at least an hour, you know it.

So what the heck?

At this point it's pretty clear that Kamala doesn't know if she should wipe her watch or wind her butt. She's a hot mess of contradicting talking points because SHE STANDS for and believes in NOTHING. Puppets struggle when the puppet master is not there to pull the strings for them. 

Not to mention she's not polling well, she knows people don't like her, even SNL is mocking her at this point ... so she's self-conscious as well.

Democrats DO love to project.

=======================================================================

