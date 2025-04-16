No One Is Above the Law, Right? Delicious Karma Smacks Tish James Right In the Mortgage Fraud

Tom Homan Brings the Hammer Down on Dems Fighting to Bring Back Deported...
Grateful Calvin
Grateful Calvin | 11:00 AM on April 16, 2025
Meme

There is a funny saying about karma. It is like a rubber band. You can only stretch it so far until it comes back and smacks you in the face. 

Welp. Welcome to your smack in the face, Letitia James. 

We all remember the corrupt New York Attorney General as one of the chief architects of many of the lawfare persecutions of Donald Trump during the Biden administration. She actually campaigned for office on the promise that she would 'get Trump' and then proceeded to invent crimes in an effort to prevent him from running for office. 

Like so many others in the lawfare business, James was arrogantly smug about these efforts. When corrupt judge Arthur Engoron ordered Trump to pay nearly $500 million for a bogus fraud charge relating to the value of Mar-a-Lago (remember this detail), James infamously tweeted her glee: 

She followed this up with more gloating tweets about the unjust, insanely punitive verdict

James repeated the 'no one is above the law' tweet when Trump was found guilty in another circus trial of 34 'felony' counts, where no one identified the actual underlying crime. 

You can't say that people didn't warn her at the time about the risks of tempting fate. 

Like every character in every Greek tragedy ever written, however, James ignored all of these warnings. 

Then yesterday, karma showed up with all its wondrous glory in the form of a DOJ referral against James for ... wait for it ... mortgage fraud. 

Oops. 

In contrast to all of James's trumped-up charges against the current President (pardon the pun), however, there appears to be actual strong evidence that she may be guilty of the crime of which she is being accused. 

Last night, attorney Jonathan Turley appeared on Laura Ingraham's program to discuss the details. 

LOL. She not only claimed a false residence but also claimed that her father was her husband? 

Did Tish study at the Ilhan Omar School of Fraud? 

Turley followed up this morning with an article in the New York Post detailing some of the charges: 

The allegations against James run from the demonstrably false to the downright bizarre.

In securing a loan for a home in Norfolk, Va., James is accused of claiming through her representative that the property would be her principal residence.

As the referral notes, primary residences receive more advantageous rates.

However, as 'the sitting New York Attorney General of New York [James] is required by law to have her primary residence in the state of New York.'

James is also accused of misrepresenting a five-unit property in Brooklyn as a four-unit property 'to receive better interest rates … and to receive mortgage assistance through [the Home Affordable Modification Program].'

The referral also includes a claim that James filed papers that listed herself and her father as a married couple.

The referral notes that just last year, Baltimore’s State Attorney, Marilyn Mosby, was convicted by the Biden administration of filing a false mortgage application.

It is not clear what James’ defense will be to these allegations.

The New York Post, as it always does, captured the pure schadenfreudeliciousness of the charges against James on its cover. 

Chef's kiss, as always, to the Post. 

Many people on X were also enjoying the arrival of karma for one of the people in America most deserving of it. 

It is poetry worthy of Percy Shelley and Ozymandias. 

As usual, Twitchy favorite James Woods had one of the best takes about the charges against James. 

HAHAHA. Yes, we had to take a double shot of insulin this morning.

Projection is ever one of the left's favorite tactics. 

James getting her comeuppance -- on the exact charges she manufactured against Trump -- would be just too perfect for words.

Is anyone getting tired of the beauty of it all yet? Because we're not. Not by a long shot.

Oh, she squeals a lot, alright. But those squeals are about to take on a different color, as one X user pointed out: 

... distracted by her noble, devout, nation-saving quest for impartial justice against Evil Orangeman. 

2. She will claim that the indictment is motivated solely by racism.  She will invoke Saint George Floyd and take on Jasmine Crockett's affected accent. 

3. She will claim that the real criminal is Donald Trump, and she is merely a victim of trying to do the right thing as she spoke truth to power. 

4. She will be lionized by the media as a heroic figure who combines the best attributes of Nelson Mandela, Joan of Arc, Sir Thomas More, Aleksandr Solzhenitsyn and Harley Quinn into a single mythic champion of justice. 

Book it.

LOL. 

It's true, though. She will do ALL of these things. Every one of them. So will the legacy media. James will also probably cry 'sexism and misogyny.' She may even start identifying as 'non-binary,' so she can claim transphobia as well. 

None of it will work on anyone except the far left, of course. The evidence will decide her case, unlike in her prosecutions of Trump. 

James not only got away with her lawfare for years, but she also got away with unbridled and unchecked hubris about it. 

But fate, as they say, is not without a sense of humor. 

Welcome to your karmic justice, Tish. We hope you enjoy it. 

Tags: DEPARTMENT OF JUSTICE FRAUD JUSTICE LETITIA JAMES

